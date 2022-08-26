Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Worshippers make their way through the cave of Saint George on Monday...

The Ethiopian holy site in Lalibela is one of many places hosting women-only Ashenda Festival celebrations to honour the Virgin Mary.

Thousands of miles away in the Central American nation of Panama, the Pollera Congo festival gets under way...

It won Unesco intangible heritage status four years ago, after Panama's government said it wanted to "prove culture from Congo and other parts of Africa took a different identity in each country of the Americas".

Thousands of people across South Africa take to the streets on Thursday for a nationwide strike against the rising cost of living.

A supporter of Angolan opposition party Unita unfurls the group's flag on Monday, two days before the general election...

A bread seller walks past police in the capital, Luanda, a day after polls closed.

Miniature "robotic jockeys" ride their steeds in the Egyptian Camel Race on Tuesday. The event in El Alamein welcomed more than 900 camels who had travelled from each of the country's regions.

A suction cup fitted to this man's head allows for hands-free flag-waving on Wednesday, during Liberia Flag Day.

South African surfer Jordy Smith competes during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022 in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

Meanwhile supporters of losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga protest against the official results, which were contested by more than half of Kenya's electoral commissioners and are now being challenged in court.

This woman is one of hundreds now homeless after wildfires ripped through Algerian towns and villages until they were mostly put out on Friday...

At least 38 people have been killed by the fires. Reports indicate that at least 12 people died in this bus, in the city of el-Kala.

More than 80 people have died in parts of Sudan where there have been flash floods. On Monday a donkey helps these men to cross a flooded road in Iboud town.

On Saturday in Tunisia, Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab takes to the stage at the International Festival of Carthage.

A group of bridesmaids chat during a photoshoot on the seafront in Angola's capital city of Luanda on Sunday.

On the same day in the Netherlands, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy performs at Lowlands Festival.

The day before in South Africa, the new Zulu king is crowned at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal province.

And on Friday celebrants flock to a funeral in Offa, in Nigeria's south-western Kwara state. According to Yoruba belief systems, death is not the end of life but is a transition to a different plane of existence.

