Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Young women walk through the cave of Saint George during Ashenda festival, at Saint George Church, in Lalibela, Ethiopia.
Worshippers make their way through the cave of Saint George on Monday...
Young women sing during Ashenda festival, at Saint George Church, in Lalibela, Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian holy site in Lalibela is one of many places hosting women-only Ashenda Festival celebrations to honour the Virgin Mary.
People participate in the 5th annual Festival of the Pollera Congo, in the coastal town of Portobelo, Panama.
Thousands of miles away in the Central American nation of Panama, the Pollera Congo festival gets under way...
People participate in the 5th annual Festival of the Pollera Congo, in the coastal town of Portobelo, Panama.
It won Unesco intangible heritage status four years ago, after Panama's government said it wanted to "prove culture from Congo and other parts of Africa took a different identity in each country of the Americas".
A member of the Congress of South African Trade Unions &quot;Cosatu&quot; poses for the camera. She has an ink stamp on her cheek that reads &quot;Cosatu Day of Action, Enough is Enough&quot;.
Thousands of people across South Africa take to the streets on Thursday for a nationwide strike against the rising cost of living.
A supporter Unita holds a party flag during the final campaign rally in Luanda ahead of general elections.
A supporter of Angolan opposition party Unita unfurls the group's flag on Monday, two days before the general election...
A woman walks past police officers in Luanda, Angola, on 25 August.
A bread seller walks past police in the capital, Luanda, a day after polls closed.
Camels with robotic jockeys compete in the Egyptian Camel Race in El Alamein, Egypt.
Miniature "robotic jockeys" ride their steeds in the Egyptian Camel Race on Tuesday. The event in El Alamein welcomed more than 900 camels who had travelled from each of the country's regions.
A man wears a flag in Monrovia during Liberian Flag Day, a holiday that was first observed in 1847 when the founding fathers approved the flag's design along with establishing the new republic.
A suction cup fitted to this man's head allows for hands-free flag-waving on Wednesday, during Liberia Flag Day.
South Africa's Jordy Smith competes during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022, the Men's WSL Championship Tour, in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia.
South African surfer Jordy Smith competes during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022 in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.
A supporter of Kenya's Azimio La Umoja Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga during a protest against the results of Kenya's general election in Kibera, Nairobi.
Meanwhile supporters of losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga protest against the official results, which were contested by more than half of Kenya's electoral commissioners and are now being challenged in court.
An elderly Algerian woman reacts in front of the ruins of her home, destroyed in a wildfire in the city of el-Kala.
This woman is one of hundreds now homeless after wildfires ripped through Algerian towns and villages until they were mostly put out on Friday...
Algerian men check a charred bus in which at least 12 people were reportedly burnt to death.
At least 38 people have been killed by the fires. Reports indicate that at least 12 people died in this bus, in the city of el-Kala.
Sudanese cross a flooded road in the town of Iboud, in al-Gezira state.
More than 80 people have died in parts of Sudan where there have been flash floods. On Monday a donkey helps these men to cross a flooded road in Iboud town.
Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab performs.
On Saturday in Tunisia, Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab takes to the stage at the International Festival of Carthage.
Bridesmaids gather along the promenade in Luanda.
A group of bridesmaids chat during a photoshoot on the seafront in Angola's capital city of Luanda on Sunday.
The Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs during the Lowlands 2022 Festival.
On the same day in the Netherlands, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy performs at Lowlands Festival.
King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.
The day before in South Africa, the new Zulu king is crowned at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal province.
People crowd outside a church during a funeral in Offa, Kwara state, on 19 August.
And on Friday celebrants flock to a funeral in Offa, in Nigeria's south-western Kwara state. According to Yoruba belief systems, death is not the end of life but is a transition to a different plane of existence.

