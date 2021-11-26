Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 November 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

On Sunday Nigerian artist Patoranking performs at the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos...

Where Kenyan singer Nikita Kering won two prizes.

In Senegal people gather outside the US embassy on Saturday to watch the US secretary of state speak.

On Friday, women prepare traditional food for soldiers in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Historical artefacts are on display at the National Museum in Addis Ababa the next day.

In central Morocco a monk prays on Tuesday at a funeral for a fellow cleric...

Another monk stares at an icon of Christ on the cross.

People walk at the site of the ancient temple of Luxor in Egypt on Wednesday ahead of the opening of the Avenue of Sphinxes.

On the same day in the Tunisian province of Tozeur, a farmer climbs a tree to pick dates...

As another farmer on the ground separates them.

Further south on Monday, farmers in Cameroon harvest cocoa - the beans of which are used to make chocolate.

The day before, a protester in Cape Town makes a passionate appeal to save South Africa's Wild Coast where it is feared sound-sensitive marine life will be affected by a seismic survey to be conducted in search of oil and gas deposits.

On the same day in Sudan, a protester lifts up a national flag at a demonstration calling for full civilian rule in Khartoum following last month's coup...

Demonstrators are all smiles on Thursday as they hit the streets again for the same cause.

