Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 November 2021

·1 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Patoranking wearing a green outfit, performing alongside seven other dancers. They are all wearing bright clothing and are very animated - Lagos, Nigeria Sunday 21 November 2021
On Sunday Nigerian artist Patoranking performs at the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos...
Nikita Kering wearing a pink outfit posing for a picture, kissing an award. She is holding another award in her other hand - Lagos, Nigeria Sunday 21 November 2021
Where Kenyan singer Nikita Kering won two prizes.
A man wearing sunglasses watches on with a young boy on his shoulders. There are two women in front of him both wearing sunglasses. One is wearing traditional clothing - Dakar, Senegal, Saturday 20 November 2021
In Senegal people gather outside the US embassy on Saturday to watch the US secretary of state speak.
Women with large pounders pounding traditional food. One woman has the pounder raised high in the air and has an exhausted expression on her face in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Friday 19 November 2021
On Friday, women prepare traditional food for soldiers in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
A golden cross laying on a red cloth at a museum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Saturday 20 November 2021
Historical artefacts are on display at the National Museum in Addis Ababa the next day.
A monk on his knees wearing a white robe with an incense burner in his hands in Morocco - Tuesday 23 November 2021
In central Morocco a monk prays on Tuesday at a funeral for a fellow cleric...
A monk in a cave-like room, which is quite dark, staring at a large icon of Jesus Christ on the cross in Morocco - Tuesday 23 November 2021
Another monk stares at an icon of Christ on the cross.
People walk between two large sculptures at night in Luxor, Egypt - Wednesday 24 November 2021
People walk at the site of the ancient temple of Luxor in Egypt on Wednesday ahead of the opening of the Avenue of Sphinxes.
A farmer in a blue hoodie half way up a date palm tree. He is surrounded by green palm trees. The dates are hanging off the trees in white bags in Tozeur, Tunisia - Wednesday 24 November 2021
On the same day in the Tunisian province of Tozeur, a farmer climbs a tree to pick dates...
A farmer separating the dates with a bunch of dates in one hand and what looks like a tool in the other. He is surrounded by many dates. Some of them are in a yellow box in Tozeur, Tunisia - Wednesday 24 November 2021
As another farmer on the ground separates them.
A farmer holding raw coco in their hand in Ekoumdouma, Cameroon - Monday 22 November 2021.
Further south on Monday, farmers in Cameroon harvest cocoa - the beans of which are used to make chocolate.
A woman holding a placard which reads: &quot;Save the wild coast&quot;. She appears to be singing or shouting and looks very passionate. Her long blonde hair is blowing in the air in Cape Town, South Africa - Sunday 21 November 2021
The day before, a protester in Cape Town makes a passionate appeal to save South Africa's Wild Coast where it is feared sound-sensitive marine life will be affected by a seismic survey to be conducted in search of oil and gas deposits.
A protestor holding up a Sudan flag against a dark blue sky in Khartoum Sunday 21 November 2021
On the same day in Sudan, a protester lifts up a national flag at a demonstration calling for full civilian rule in Khartoum following last month's coup...
A man smiling making the victory sign. He is carrying a boy on his shoulders who is holding the Sudan flag.
Demonstrators are all smiles on Thursday as they hit the streets again for the same cause.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories