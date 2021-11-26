Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 November 2021
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
All pictures subject to copyright.
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Margaret's Weather Picture for November 24, 2021
The Recording Academy expanded several categories just one day prior to announcing the full slate of nominees, which added nods for ABBA, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and more.
Meteorologist Allison Croghan
They may be less traveled but Africa's burgeoning youth population expresses knowledge and understanding of their continent and most are eager to tap into opportunities that unite them more.
Now’s your chance to get supermodel-loved leggings for less.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks, Treasury yields and crude oil fell Friday while the yen jumped as a new coronavirus strain sent a wave of caution across global markets.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerA gauge
Wife of a former Nissan boss on trial in Japan says he is a forgotten victim of the Carlos Ghosn affair.
The Food Network star, 61, filed court documents in Los Angeles on Wednesday, officially asking that a judge put an end to their marriage, which nearly lasted a decade.
The United Kingdom is suspending flights from several African countries after a newly emerged coronavirus variant, "B.1.1.529," which has many mutations.
Six other students who watched "Squid Game" were sentenced to hard labor and their teachers may be sent to remote mines, Radio Free Asia reported.
A GoFundMe page aimed at raising $5 million bail for the Wisconsin man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha has been pulled from the platform. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide following the holiday event on Sunday. Five people were pronounced dead on the scene while a sixth victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died ...
The KRON4 security guard was shot in an attempted robbery while the crew was covering a break-in at an Oakland store.
Suspects steal $2,000 from Macy's at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose
The unnamed woman described her horror at learning Brooks was charged with driving his SUV into crowds of people, killing five adults and a child.
Rittenhouse drew the ire of the QAnon sphere when he said he fired his lawyer Lin Wood over his QAnon beliefs and election-fraud conspiracy theories.
The 17th century is having a moment. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. According to American lore, a group of Wampanoags joined the struggling community of English colonists for a meal in the autumn of 1621.
In a newly released report from the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims claims the Iranian government deliberately did not close the airspace to civilian flights, using passenger flights to "shield against possible American attacks."
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition
The Bo Schembechler statue on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized overnight with red paint and a message of support.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday called for the immediate removal of a county supervisor who allegedly posted a man's bail.