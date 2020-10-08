Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 October 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:A mother and her child pass a giant mural in South Africa's main city of Johannesburg on Friday.On the same day in Tunisia, this boy wears his protective visor to school.World record-holder Brigid Kosgei, who hails from Kenya, wins the London Marathon on Sunday for the second year in a row.Still in Egypt on the same day, this man harvests dates from the tree.These pieces by South African artist Irma Stern are among the Modern and Contemporary African Art items for sale at Sotheby's in London on Friday.Mouride brotherhood pilgrims are welcomed to the Great Mosque of Touba in Senegal on Monday, for the annual Grand Magal festival.In Ethiopia on Saturday, these women from the Oromo community take part in Irreechaa celebrations...The annual thanksgiving festival traditionally marks the ends of the rainy season and ushers in the harvest...This year's festival was limited by authorities to 5,000 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus - but some say it is an attempt to stop protests during a period of heightened political tension.All images subject to copyright