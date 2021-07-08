Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 July 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A dancer from Benin performs at the 6th CIOFF World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival) in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia.
On Friday, dancers from Benin perform at the World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival) in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia...
This year, 2,000 performers from more than 60 countries are expected to take part in the folklore festival
This year, 2,000 performers from more than 60 countries took part in the festival which is organised every four years by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF).
People take part in a march called by the opposition to protest against the security situation worsening and asking for a response to jihadist attacks, in Ouagadougou, on July 3, 2021.
The next day, people march at a protest in Ouagadougou called by the opposition against the worsening security situation in Burkina Faso.
A man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a protest against police brutality and harassment, especially against the poor, in Nairobi on July 7, 2021.
Across the continent, a man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a protest on Wednesday against police brutality and harassment...
Kenyan police officers arrest protesters during a march
The protests are also known as Saba-Saba, a phrase used to reference demonstrations that took place on the seventh day of the seventh month to protest against the authoritarian rule of the then single-party state in the 1990s.
Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the shooting of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection, in Paris, on July 3, 2021.
Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the shooting of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection...
Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the shooting of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection, in Paris, on July 3, 2021.
...in Paris on Saturday. The 51-year-old designer is known to blend European style with an African flair.
Goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe #18 of Nigeria and Hirving Lozano #22 of Mexico fight the ball during the friendly match between Mexico and Nigeria at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
On the same day Nigerian goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe jumps over Mexico's Hirving Lozano during a friendly game in Los Angeles, California, that the Super Eagles lost 0-4.
Actors wearing Pharaonic costumes perform during a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction at the Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt, 05 July 2021.
Actors wearing costumes perform during a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction at the Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt. The village reopened to tourists amid continued restrictions because of the pandemic and these actors grabbed the opportunity on Monday.
Men fish from boats on the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt
On Wednesday these fishermen on the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt seem to be engaged in synchronised fishing, while nearby...
A man takes a selfie as Ever Given, one of the world&quot;s largest container ships, sets sail to leave at the Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel&quot;s owner and insurers, in Ismailia
...a man takes a selfie as the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships which caused a global storm when it blocked the Suez canal in March, departs after its owners and insurers reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities.

All photos subject to copyright.

