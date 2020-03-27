Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 March 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:A craft market usually bustling with tourists is almost deserted on Friday because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa...MoreThe next day, a diver in the ocean off Cape Town approaches a kelp forest - the seaweed can sometimes exceed 15m (49ft) in length.MoreA Senegalese graffiti crew paint a wall of a university in the capital, Dakar, with the image of a man sneezing into his elbow - a preventive measure against coronavirus.MoreOn Thursday, Orthodox priests in Ethiopia priests blessing the streets of the capital, Addis Ababa, with incense to keep coronavirus away...MoreA man sheds tears during prayers to stop the spread of coronavirus in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday.MoreOn the same day in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, influential Catholic cleric Eric Norbert Abekan (R) travels around the streets praying for deliverance from the disease...MoreHere children raise their hand as his open-top vehicle cruises past...MoreA Nigerian worshipper raises her arms on Sunday at a service in the capital, Abuja despite the authorities warning against large gatherings because of coronavirus...MoreThe Methodist Church of Trinity in Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos complied with the order on Sunday as this depleted choir stall shows.MoreA woman in Guinea votes in a controversial referendum on a new constitution on Sunday which provoked deadly protests,MoreOn Monday, it is time to disinfect the world and it falls to this worker at a globe-shaped public garden in Algeria.MoreThe next day, a flower picker in Kenya piles up roses - though none of them can be exported as coronavirus has brought the entire industry to its knees.MoreIn Uganda, a community leader in the capital, Kampala, climbs high on Tuesday to shout out to residents to adhere to measures put in place to curb coronavirus.MoreWith beaches closed in South Africa because of coronavirus, a surfer switches to skateboarding in Cape Town on WednesdayMoreAnd a market seller in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, does a roaring trade in lemons on Thursday as people stock up on items thought to boost their immune systems.MoreImages: Getty, EPA, and Reuters