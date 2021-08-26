Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 August 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A kingmaker presents a gift to Prince Tsola Emiko during his coronation
On Saturday Prince Tsola Emiko is crowned the new king, or olu, of Warri in Nigeria.
A girl poses with Liberian national flag on the National flag day in Monrovia, Liberia, 24 August 2021
In Liberia, people are out celebrating National Flag Day on Tuesday to mark the country's independence from the US.
People gather and wave flags in Martyr&#39;s Square, in Libya&#39;s capital Tripoli
Over in Libya, others gather in Tripoli on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the city's capture from former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
People congregate at Entoto Kidane Mehret Church in Adis Ababa, Ethiopia
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian have their own celebrations on Sunday for Filseta Day, after 15 days of fasting.
A Kenyan woman picks tea leaves in Muranga, Kenya
A woman harvests tea leaves in Kenya - the world's third-largest exporter of black tea, after China and India.
A flooded street after rainfall in Dakar, Senegal
Heavy rains cause severe flooding in Senegal, forcing many people to flee their homes in the capital, Dakar.
State agents in protective gear from the Ministry of Animal Resources collect poultry for slaughter after the detection of avian influenza declared in the city of Bassam, Ivory Coast, on 20 August 2021
Thousands of chickens are slaughtered in Ivory Coast, which is grappling with an outbreak of avian flu.
Healthcare workers wait to register people for vaccines outside a Transvaco train
Meanwhile in South Africa, a railway-based healthcare service is used to take Covid vaccines to communities with limited health resources and access.
A supporter of newly-elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema watches proceedings at the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka.
A supporter of newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, known as Bally or father, watches proceedings at the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka on Tuesday.
Angolan athletes wait backstage ahead of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic games
Angolan athletes wait backstage ahead of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic games on Tuesday.
Ibrahim Elhusseiny
Among those competing in the Paralympics is Ibrahim Elhusseiny, an Egyptian table tennis champion.

