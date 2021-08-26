Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 August 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

On Saturday Prince Tsola Emiko is crowned the new king, or olu, of Warri in Nigeria.

In Liberia, people are out celebrating National Flag Day on Tuesday to mark the country's independence from the US.

Over in Libya, others gather in Tripoli on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the city's capture from former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian have their own celebrations on Sunday for Filseta Day, after 15 days of fasting.

A woman harvests tea leaves in Kenya - the world's third-largest exporter of black tea, after China and India.

Heavy rains cause severe flooding in Senegal, forcing many people to flee their homes in the capital, Dakar.

Thousands of chickens are slaughtered in Ivory Coast, which is grappling with an outbreak of avian flu.

Meanwhile in South Africa, a railway-based healthcare service is used to take Covid vaccines to communities with limited health resources and access.

A supporter of newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, known as Bally or father, watches proceedings at the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Angolan athletes wait backstage ahead of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic games on Tuesday.

Among those competing in the Paralympics is Ibrahim Elhusseiny, an Egyptian table tennis champion.

All pictures subject to copyright.