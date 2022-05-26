Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A Kenyan beekeeper holding a refractometer. She has her hair in cornrows and is wearing traditional Kenyan clothing. She is squinting one eye.
On Friday a Kenyan beekeeper demonstrates how to assess the quality of honey with a refractometer in Nakuru Nyayo gardens in the city of Nakuru.
A man examining a large sea turtle. The turtle is on a table. There are people standing behind him watching on.
On Saturday in Tunisia a scientist examines a turtle in the city of Sfax.
A camel sitting down on sand in the Egyptian desert near to some pyramids. The sky is blue with white clouds in it.
Meanwhile in Giza, Egypt, a camel sits down to take a rest near the pyramids on Sunday...
Three children sitting on a salt mound. It is bright white, against a backdrop of blue skies.
In the same country on Friday, some children sit on a salt mine in Port Fuad.
A photo of an expressionist piece of art.
On Saturday in Senegal the work of French artist, Louisa Marajo, is displayed at the Ancien Palais de Justice at the Dakar Biennale...
A statue of a person coloured blue, with a backdrop of brown brick surrounding them.
On the same day at the same event, a piece by French artist Beya Gille Gacha is on display.
Dr Tedros giving President Kenyatta hand gel. Kenyatta is smiling.
On Sunday in Geneva, the now re-elected Ethiopian head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shares his hand sanitiser with the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.
Queen Silvia of Sweden posing with Yanga Sobetwa.
On Monday at Gripsholm Castle in Sweden, South African artist, Yanga Sobetwa, poses with Queen Silvia of Sweden during the award ceremony for the World's Children's Prize, which runs an educational programme for children.
The honour guard standing in line, in what appears to be a march. They are wearing a green uniform and masks.
The following day in Pretoria, South Africa, the honour guard members prepare for the arrival of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
School children lines up in a protest. They are wearing green school uniforms and looking to their left.
On Wednesday in Johannesburg these school children are taking part in a protest against xenophobia outside the South African Human Rights Commission...
A woman walks past an art mural.
On the same day in the same city, a woman walks past an art mural in the Maboneng district.
A man in a shop selling traditional African fabric.
In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a man is seen in a clothing shop looking at fabrics...
Children standing around a football table playing.
While elsewhere in the city, children are playing a game of table football.
Cannes film festival smiling for a picture. There are two people beside her.
There are smiles on Thursday in France, as Moroccan filmmaker, Maryam Touzani, poses for a picture at the Cannes film festival.

