Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday a Kenyan beekeeper demonstrates how to assess the quality of honey with a refractometer in Nakuru Nyayo gardens in the city of Nakuru.

On Saturday in Tunisia a scientist examines a turtle in the city of Sfax.

Meanwhile in Giza, Egypt, a camel sits down to take a rest near the pyramids on Sunday...

In the same country on Friday, some children sit on a salt mine in Port Fuad.

On Saturday in Senegal the work of French artist, Louisa Marajo, is displayed at the Ancien Palais de Justice at the Dakar Biennale...

On the same day at the same event, a piece by French artist Beya Gille Gacha is on display.

On Sunday in Geneva, the now re-elected Ethiopian head of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shares his hand sanitiser with the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Monday at Gripsholm Castle in Sweden, South African artist, Yanga Sobetwa, poses with Queen Silvia of Sweden during the award ceremony for the World's Children's Prize, which runs an educational programme for children.

The following day in Pretoria, South Africa, the honour guard members prepare for the arrival of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...

On Wednesday in Johannesburg these school children are taking part in a protest against xenophobia outside the South African Human Rights Commission...

On the same day in the same city, a woman walks past an art mural in the Maboneng district.

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a man is seen in a clothing shop looking at fabrics...

While elsewhere in the city, children are playing a game of table football.

There are smiles on Thursday in France, as Moroccan filmmaker, Maryam Touzani, poses for a picture at the Cannes film festival.

