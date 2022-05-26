Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 May 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot and his 16-year-old brother wounded as they walked in a Jackson neighborhood near their home Thursday afternoon.
The prize's judges say Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand is a "luminous novel of India and partition".
"Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio 🎶," Rumer Willis wrote on Instagram Tuesday of dad Bruce Willis
Netflix will dig into the Yearning for Zion ranch and polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs in the docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Diane Kruger knows how to make a splash at the Cannes Film Festival — she did it with fashion and her favorite man in her life, Norman Reedus. The couple cut quite a stunning figure on the red carpet in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary on Tuesday evening at a star-studded celebration. Wearing a gorgeous, […]
Jamie Foxx is lashing out at pro-gun lawmakers in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. "Little angels, my heart goes out to ur families…." the 54-year-old Spider-Man and Ray actor, who was born and raised in Terrell, Texas, wrote on social media along with a photo of 16 of the 19 school children killed on Tuesday.
The standing ovation for Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" clocked in at 12 minutes, but how does that stack up to other past Cannes premieres?
Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on Jun
Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, wrote three disturbing messages on Facebook just minutes before the massacre, warning of the carnage to come.“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Salvador Ramos wrote about 30 minutes before his rampage at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.Ramos made good on his vow, writing minutes later that he’d “shot my grandmother.” His la
The Fox News host also said that trying to get rid of the country's guns would start a civil war.
Five clicks is all it took to order a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the Uvalde school shooting.
Uvalde survivors' stories: One fourth-grader said the shooter came into his classroom and said, 'It's time to die.'
“She is understandably shaken,” her colleague said. “Thank God she is okay.”
It's as simple as three words!
Residents at an apartment complex in Hougang, Singapore, are being terrorized by a neighbor who has been incessantly banging on his apartment walls for 11 years. The 41-year-old man has been reported to the police and the Housing Development Board (HDB) multiple times to no avail.
Deputies said she escaped, however, she did have some injuries.
A third grade student at Robb Elementary School in Texas shares what it was like to hide in the cafeteria from the gunman.
LUCAS JACKSONOn a Memorial Day weekend when we honor those who died in service to our country, the company that manufactured a weapon of war used to kill 19 children and two adults in a Texas elementary school had planned to hawk its wares at the gun industry’s annual collective disgrace.But in the aftermath of Tuesday’s slaughter in Uvalde, Daniel Defense, is no longer slated to join all the other profiteers of violent death at this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston.Up until Wednesday afterno