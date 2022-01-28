Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A young boy lifts heavy weights at a training session in Soweto, South Africa - Thursday 27 January 2022
A young boy shows his metal as he lifts heavy weights in the South African township of Soweto on Thursday.
People exercising with bottles filled with sand in Abuja, Nigeria - Saturday 22 January 2022
Aerobics is the exercise of choice for people at a training session in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Saturday morning...
People examine their Covid vaccine cards in Abuja, Nigeria - Wednesday 26 January 2022
In Abuja on Wednesday, people examine their Covid vaccine cards amid a mass vaccination exercise in in the city...
Two women negotiate the price of a wig at Wuse Market, Abuja, Nigeria - Wednesday 26 January 2022
On the same day at the city's Wuse Market, a woman negotiates the price of a wig with a customer.
A man on a horse at horse festival in Garoua, Cameroon - Saturday 22 January 2022
In Cameroon's northern city of Garoua on Saturday, a horseman takes part in a traditional festival...
A Cameroon fooball fan takes a sip of water inside a stadium in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Monday 24 January 2020
The country is currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations - and a local football fan comes to a stadium in the capital, Yaoundé, on Monday prepared for the hot weather...
Football fans watch a match on TV in Douala, Cameroon - Monday 24 January 2020
Monday saw the hosts play the Comoros - watched here by people on a street in Douala in south-western Cameroon...
A football ticket seen at the entrance to a stadium in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Tuesday January 2020
But unbeknown to those watching the match, fans trying to get into the stadium were crushed at one of the gates, leaving at least eight people dead...
A woman holding the Moroccan flag on the roof of a car in Rabat, Morocco - Tuesday January 2020
Despite the tragedy the competition has continued with teams fighting to get into the quarter-finals. Here a Moroccan joins street celebrations in Rabat after the Atlas Lions defeated Malawi on Tuesday...
A Gambian fan shouting at a stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon - Monday 24 January 2020
A Gambian fan can't quite believe it when his side - Nations Cup debutants - defeat Guinea on Monday…
Malian supporters, one saluting with a portrait of Colonel Assimi Go&#xef;ta at a stadium in Limbe, Cameroon - Wednesday 26 January 2022
On Wednesday, Mali supporters make a political point with a portrait of coup leader Colonel Assimi Goïta, who has upset the West African regional bloc by delaying promised elections...
Female Nigerian football fan
And despite the best efforts of the Nigeria Super Eagles Supporters Club - one member seen here rehearsing in Garoua on Saturday - the Nigerian team were knocked out by Tunisia.
Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou with his fights at the ready in Anaheim, California - Saturday 22 January 2022
Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou is seen in the ring on Saturday in the US state of California where he defeated France's Ciryl Gane to retain his heavyweight title.
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu celebrates as he crosses the finishing line in Mallorca, Spain - Thursday 27 January 2022
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu celebrates winning the second in a series of five one-day races known as the Mallorca Challenge on Thursday.
Ugandan cricket Christopher Kidega does a cartwheel after a wicket in a ICC U19 World Cup match in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago - Saturday 22 January 2022
Ugandan cricketer Christopher Kidega celebrates a wicket on Saturday during a match against India at the ICC U19 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago.
Crowds on Muizemberg beach in the Western Cape province, South Africa - - Saturday 22 January 2022
On the same day in South Africa, crowds bask in the heat on Muizemberg beach in the Western Cape province…
Protester hold anti-Israel banners during a demonstration in front of the Israeli trade office in Johannesburg - Thursday 27 January 2022
In the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday, union workers and other protesters hold pro-Palestinian banners during a demonstration in front of the Israeli trade office in the city.
A woman looks through the window of her house destroyed by Tropical Storm Ana in Kanjedza village, Chikwawa district, Malawi - Wednesday 26 January 2022
The day before, a woman looks through the window of her house destroyed by Tropical Storm Ana in a village in southern Malawi.
Apartment blocks and minarets in Cairo, Egypt - Monday 24 January 2022
Apartment blocks and minarets are pictured in the old area of Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Monday.
A man holding chickens talking to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 25 August 2022
And a man holding chickens talks to electoral officials on Tuesday during a campaign in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, to register voters ahead of elections in August.

