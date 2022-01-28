Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 January 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
WRTV News at 5 | January 26, 2022
WRTV News at 5 | January 27, 2022
Lt-Col Damiba took power in Burkina Faso just three weeks after his 41st birthday - what else do we know?
Rihanna pumps through in white strappy pumps.
Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.
Ye is reportedly partnering with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Show, which employs Skid Row's homeless population. Kanye West To Employ Homeless People for Upcoming Yeezy Collab, Fashion Show Abby Jones
Kanye West's collaboration with Skid Row Fashion Week will include a fashion show featuring Skid Row models.
WRTV News at 7 | January 27, 2022
An amateur photographer's family shared newly resurfaced snaps of the Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Diana and more in Norfolk
It is the first time in 16 years a Kenyan has played at the Australian Open Juniors, and it is only the second time a Kenyan girl has played a junior grand slam tournament. Okutoyi’s junior ranking now stands at 71.
New data from the UK shows the omicron variant of COVID-19 is more contagious than delta, and leads to more reinfections.
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
CHICAGO — Italian Americans seeking the return of Chicago’s Christopher Columbus statue to its former pedestal in Little Italy allege that Mayor Lori Lightfoot interfered with a Park District contract to keep the monument on display “in perpetuity,” according to a recently filed complaint. Lightfoot has been newly added as a defendant in a lawsuit the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans ...
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
Andrew Burton/GettyU.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg has boxed herself into a dilemma.She has kept a report on a theoretical voting machine flaw—authored by a respected computer researcher—secret since last summer, citing concerns that releasing the report would fuel conspiracy theories about voting machines and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.But her attempts at preventing conspiracy theories has fueled those theories anyway. And now, she has Georgia's top elections official, Brad Raffensbe
Ukraine's defence minister said on Friday Berlin's reluctance to supply Kyiv with weapons encourages Russian aggression, and suggested Moscow may hope to revive the German Democratic Republic in eastern Germany. Unlike some of its NATO allies, Germany is not providing Kyiv with arms during its standoff with Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine.
A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.
Josh Mandel and Morgan Harper, running for Senate from opposite ends of the political spectrum, debated in Columbus. A moment for consensus it was not.