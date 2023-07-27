Africa's week in pictures: 21 - 27 July 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

People on a staircase - 26 July 2023
On Wednesday, medical workers at the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, look on from a staircase as opposition leader Raila Odinga visits his supporters who were shot and injured during an anti-government protest...
A man holding both arms up - 21 July 2023
The demonstration over the high cost of living and new tax increases was called by Mr Odinga's Azimio coalition, whose supporters were out in force on Friday.
A woman in a beret holding up a rainbow flag - 24 July 2023
In South Africa, members of the LGBTQ community stage a protest against a planned lecture by Kenyan academic Patrick Lumumba at the University of Cape Town on Monday.
A girl whips her wet hair on 25 July 2023
On Tuesday, an Egyptian girl cools off at a Red Sea resort in Hurghada...
People riding on a banana boat on 23 July 2023
A couple of days earlier, tourists and Egyptians riding on a banana boat at the same resort peel off into the water.
A man plays in water on 21 July 2023.
No need for a boat for this Somali man to enjoy a splash in the waves at the Geelaq beach in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu on Friday.
Two synchronised divers on 23 July 2023
On Saturday, Egyptians Mohamed Farouk and Maha Amer Eissa compete in the Mixed 3m Synchronised Springboard final of the diving events at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan...
Two women water polo players collide with their faces on 24 July 2023.
Monday sees South Africa's Chloe Meecham (L) face up with Orsolya Hertzka of France during the Women's Water Polo 9-12 classification match...
A woman in a pink swimsuit swimming on 26 July 2023
Two days later, Angola's Lia Ana Lima is in action during the Women's 200m Butterfly heat.
A band performing on a floating stage on 22 July 2023
Malian singer and composer Salif Keita performs during the Pirineos Sur Festival on the floating stage of Lanuza's reservoir in Huesca, Spain, on Saturday.
An ocean diver hands over a phone to another man on 24 July 2023
In Senegal a diver hands over a mobile phone found at the bottom of the ocean after a boat accident in Dakar on Monday.
A woman carrying a child in a burnt house on 25 July 2023.
In Algeria, Souhila Belkati carries her child inside her burnt house after a wildfire in Bejaia, on Tuesday....
A woman in pink clothes walking through burnt tree stumps.
Across the border in Tunisia on Wednesday, a woman walks through the charred remains of trees after a forest fire near the town of Melloula in the north-west of the country. A severe heatwave across much of southern Europe and northern Africa has killed dozens and forced mass evacuations.
A woman holds up a bowl as she prepares Cassava flour on 21 July 2023.
An Ivorian woman prepares cassava flour for the traditional dish attieke in Abidjan, on Friday.
A man works in front of his shop selling yellow and red generators on 25 July 2023.
A trader works on a generator in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.
Concert goers holding up phones on Thursday.
Spectators enjoy the opening concert of the Netball World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Cape Town, South Africa...
A woman in a green jacket
Where South African singer Simmy performs.
A female footballer takes her shirt off while celebrating a goal on Thursday.
On the same day, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring the third goal as Nigeria defeat co-hosts Australia at the Women's World Cup in Brisbane.

