Africa's week in pictures: 21 - 27 July 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

On Wednesday, medical workers at the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, look on from a staircase as opposition leader Raila Odinga visits his supporters who were shot and injured during an anti-government protest...

The demonstration over the high cost of living and new tax increases was called by Mr Odinga's Azimio coalition, whose supporters were out in force on Friday.

In South Africa, members of the LGBTQ community stage a protest against a planned lecture by Kenyan academic Patrick Lumumba at the University of Cape Town on Monday.

On Tuesday, an Egyptian girl cools off at a Red Sea resort in Hurghada...

A couple of days earlier, tourists and Egyptians riding on a banana boat at the same resort peel off into the water.

No need for a boat for this Somali man to enjoy a splash in the waves at the Geelaq beach in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu on Friday.

On Saturday, Egyptians Mohamed Farouk and Maha Amer Eissa compete in the Mixed 3m Synchronised Springboard final of the diving events at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan...

Monday sees South Africa's Chloe Meecham (L) face up with Orsolya Hertzka of France during the Women's Water Polo 9-12 classification match...

Two days later, Angola's Lia Ana Lima is in action during the Women's 200m Butterfly heat.

Malian singer and composer Salif Keita performs during the Pirineos Sur Festival on the floating stage of Lanuza's reservoir in Huesca, Spain, on Saturday.

In Senegal a diver hands over a mobile phone found at the bottom of the ocean after a boat accident in Dakar on Monday.

In Algeria, Souhila Belkati carries her child inside her burnt house after a wildfire in Bejaia, on Tuesday....

Across the border in Tunisia on Wednesday, a woman walks through the charred remains of trees after a forest fire near the town of Melloula in the north-west of the country. A severe heatwave across much of southern Europe and northern Africa has killed dozens and forced mass evacuations.

An Ivorian woman prepares cassava flour for the traditional dish attieke in Abidjan, on Friday.

A trader works on a generator in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.

Spectators enjoy the opening concert of the Netball World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Cape Town, South Africa...

Where South African singer Simmy performs.

On the same day, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring the third goal as Nigeria defeat co-hosts Australia at the Women's World Cup in Brisbane.

Images subject to copyright