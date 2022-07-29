Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 July 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Supporters cheer as their teams pirogue is unveiled in the fishing village of Guet N'Dar in Saint-Louis in Senegal - Saturday 23 July 2022
On Saturday, people cheer after the unveiling of their team's boat for a day of traditional pirogue racing in the coastal city of St Louis in Senegal...
Women dressed in a patterned white a blue outfit with horn blowers. They are celebrating
Thousands attend the event, with spectators like these singing and dancing as they cheer on the boats...
Two pirogue teams race each other along the Senegalese River in Saint-Louis, Senegal - Saturday 23 July 2022
The competition is believed to date back 200 years, with each neighbourhood in the city putting forward multiple teams.
Human sized toy giraffe standing in a shop next to a man in Kigali, Rwanda - Friday 22 July 2022
In Rwanda, a performer wears a giraffe's head in a Kigali supermarket on Friday during a collaboration between Rwandan and Burundian artists and a Belgian theatre group.
Tunisian singer Noor Arjourn singing in a green dress on stage. There are drums behind her in Carthage, Tunisia - Wednesday 27 July 2022
Tunisian singer Noor Arjoun performs at the Carthage International Festival in Tunisia on Wednesday.
A woman walks past blue posters of the Odinga, who is running to be president. The poster has a picture of him and the word, Baba is written in Nairobi - Monday 25 July 2022
On Monday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, a woman walks past election posters for presidential candidate Raila Odinga...
On Wednesday a supporter of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition sits amongst tomatoes under a poster of Ruto in Kangari, Kenya - Wednesday 28 July 2022
Election fever continues on Wednesday in Kangari, where a man sits below a poster of the other main contender, Deputy President William Ruto.
A vet kissing a great dane dog at an animal clinic. He is a wearing a blue overall in Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 26 July 2022
On Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, a vet shows a Great Dane some TLC at at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic.
Woman with a shocked face expression at a protest with he First Nations Collective outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, South Africa - Wednesday 27 July 2022
The next day in the same city a group of women gather outside a court to protest against a development expected to house Amazon's African HQ.
Women with South Africa flags celebrating at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa - Wednesday 27 July 2022
Supporters of Banyana Banyana, South Africa's women's football team, cheer on Wednesday as the Wafcon winners come to Pretoria's Union Buildings to meet the president.
Tobi Amusan with her hands raised to the air celebrating after setting a new world record in Oregon, the US - Sunday 24 July 2022
Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan marks a moment of joy as she breaks the world record at the World Athletic Championships during the 100m hurdle semi-finals...
Tobi Amusan holding a giant placard that says World Record on it and the sum she has been paid: $100,000. She is smiling whilst standing on the medals podium on Sunday, in Oregon, the US - Sunday 24 July 2022
Here she is pictured holding her prize money after winning gold in the final in Oregon.
Patience Nabukalu poses for a picture with her arms crossed in Turin, Italy - Tuesday 26 July 2022
Ugandan Fridays For Future climate activist Patience Nabukalu poses for a photo during a meeting in Italy on Tuesday of the global movement to stop global warming.
José Maria Neves, the president of Cape Verde stands in front of a black backdrop, in Lisbon, Portugal - Thursday 28 July 2022
José Maria Neves, the president of Cape Verde, holds a press conference after meeting his Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon on Thursday.
Multicoloured drinks in Algiers, Algeria - Friday 22 July 2022
And a refreshing array of coloured drinks are mixed for those attending the Algerian Beverage Fair in Algeria's capital, Algiers, on Friday.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories