Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Saturday, people cheer after the unveiling of their team's boat for a day of traditional pirogue racing in the coastal city of St Louis in Senegal...

Thousands attend the event, with spectators like these singing and dancing as they cheer on the boats...

The competition is believed to date back 200 years, with each neighbourhood in the city putting forward multiple teams.

In Rwanda, a performer wears a giraffe's head in a Kigali supermarket on Friday during a collaboration between Rwandan and Burundian artists and a Belgian theatre group.

Tunisian singer Noor Arjoun performs at the Carthage International Festival in Tunisia on Wednesday.

On Monday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, a woman walks past election posters for presidential candidate Raila Odinga...

Election fever continues on Wednesday in Kangari, where a man sits below a poster of the other main contender, Deputy President William Ruto.

On Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, a vet shows a Great Dane some TLC at at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

The next day in the same city a group of women gather outside a court to protest against a development expected to house Amazon's African HQ.

Supporters of Banyana Banyana, South Africa's women's football team, cheer on Wednesday as the Wafcon winners come to Pretoria's Union Buildings to meet the president.

Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan marks a moment of joy as she breaks the world record at the World Athletic Championships during the 100m hurdle semi-finals...

Here she is pictured holding her prize money after winning gold in the final in Oregon.

Ugandan Fridays For Future climate activist Patience Nabukalu poses for a photo during a meeting in Italy on Tuesday of the global movement to stop global warming.

José Maria Neves, the president of Cape Verde, holds a press conference after meeting his Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon on Thursday.

And a refreshing array of coloured drinks are mixed for those attending the Algerian Beverage Fair in Algeria's capital, Algiers, on Friday.

