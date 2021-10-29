Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 October 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Boys run past a bright mural of children wearing face masks.
On Wednesday, children run past a mural by artist Senzart911 in Soweto, South Africa.
A woman stands next to a large mesh sculpture of human hands.
Sculptures frame a view of Egypt's Giza Pyramids on Saturday, where works by 10 international artists are on show as part of an arts festival.
Nigerian officials place their hands on the bronze cockerel.
A priceless bronze statue that was looted by British troops in 1897 from the Kingdom of Benin, in present-day Nigeria, is handed over to Nigerian officials on Wednesday.
Visitors look at doors of King Glele&#39;s Palace (1880-1889).
The day before, a museum in Paris displays these palace doors stolen from the 19th Century Kingdom of Dahomey, ahead of their return to Benin.
A young boy plants a tree seedling in the ground.
This boy joins others planting tree seedlings in a deforested area inside Kenya's Mau Forest on Saturday.
A woman holds the Golden Stallion of Yennenga trophy at the Palais des Sports in Ouagadougou.
On the same day in Burkina Faso, the Fespaco film festival's Golden Stallion of Yennenga trophy is carefully carried on stage - it was awarded to Somali-Finish director Khadar Ahmed for his feature The Gravedigger's Wife.
Yvonne Orji (L) and Issa Rae on the red carpet.
Nigerian-born actress Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae - whose father is Senegalese - attend the premiere for the final series of their TV show Insecure, on Friday in Los Angeles.
Tsitsi Dangarembga and her husband Olaf Koschke chat and smile.
Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga shares a moment with her husband Olaf Koschke in Frankfurt on Sunday, where she was awarded the German Book Trade's Peace Prize. In her acceptance speech she calls for a "new Enlightenment".
A lion is seen behind the bars of the cage it is travelling in.
A rescued lion is taken from Russia to Tanzania on Tuesday for rehabilitation.
The owner inspects the damage at his house in Mossikro, Abidjan, after flooding caused by heavy rains, which left at least 4 people dead.
Damage and debris is left behind on Saturday after deadly flooding in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Sudanese people block roads and protest against Monday&#39;s coup.
And on Tuesday, thousands of outraged citizens continue their protests against the military coup in Sudan, where a mass demonstration has been called for Saturday.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories