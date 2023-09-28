Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 September 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Swimmers in a race between Dakar and the former slave island of Gorée in Senegal - Sunday 24 September 2023
Swimmers take part in a 5km (3 mile) race between Senegal's capital, Dakar, and the former slave island of Gorée on Sunday.
Guinean performer Iya Traore with a ball up a lamp post in Montmartre in Paris, France - Friday 22 September 2023
A performer from Guinea shows off his balancing skills on Friday on the streets of Montmartre in the French capital, Paris.
A South African rugby fan at Stade de France in Paris, France - Saturday 23 September 2023
The next day at Paris's Stade de France, a South African rugby fan awaits the start of a World Cup game with the Springboks taking on Ireland.
Members of the Ethiopian Orthodox choir - one with a drum - perform during the Meskel festival celebration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Wednesday 28 September 2023
A drummer in a choir takes part in Orthodox Christian celebrations in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to mark Meskel...
Orthodox deacons talk during the celebrations of the Orthodox holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Wednesday 27 September 2023
According to Orthodox tradition, the national holiday marks the finding in the 4th Century of the cross that Jesus was crucified on…
A deacon in front of a Meskel bonfire in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Wednesday 27 September 2023
The celebrations culminate in the lighting of a giant bonfire - and much is read into the way the wood falls as it burns: to the east is a good sign; to the west is a bad omen.
A man walks at damaged in the earthquake, Tamazirt village, Marrakesh, Morocco, 22 September 2023.
On Friday, a man walks through a palace in the Moroccan village of Tamazirt that was damaged in the earthquake earlier this month.
A storm swell breaks over Kalk Bay harbour during severe weather in Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 25 September 2023
A storm swell breaks over a harbour in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town on Monday as heavy rain and winds hit the country.
Members of a traditional isicathamiya group outside the Natal Playhouse Theatre in Durban, South Africa - Friday 23 September 2023
Members of a South African male voice choir, known as an isicathamiya group, prepare for their performance in a theatre in Durban on Friday…
A shot showing the shoes of a group performing on stage during the annual Isicathamiya Competition held in Durban, South Africa - Friday 23 September 2023
They are competing with other groups to be crowned isicathamiya champions. Their harmonised singing style has its roots in the Zulu community.
Supporters of an opposition parliamentary candidate dance in Siphofaneni, Eswatini - Wednesday 27 September 2023
Supporters of an opposition parliamentary candidate in Eswatini, one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies, dance during a gathering on Wednesday in Siphofaneni…
Opposition parliamentary candidate Nomalungelo Simelane in Siphofafeni, Eswatini - Wednesday 27 September 2023
The rally is for Nomalungelo Simelane, pictured here ahead of Friday's vote. Political parties are banned in the kingdom, but she is one of the few candidates calling for democracy.
Polo fans gets ready to watch a match the Nairobi Polo Club in Nairobi, Kenya - Sunday 24 September 2023
Spectators gather at a polo club in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, before a match on Sunday...
Stablemen and polo grooms spectate a match during the Casino Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club in Nairobi , Kenya - Saturday 23 September 2023
The Nairobi Polo Club is hosting the Casino Cup - a three-day tournament that has stable hands and grooms engrossed...
Polo players compete for the ball during the Casino Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club in Nairobi on September 24, 2023
It is the oldest polo club in East Africa and several prominent tournaments are held there every year.
Muslims on a wall for Mawlid al-Nabawi at a mosque Kairouan, Tunisia - Tuesday 26 September 2023
On Tuesday evening, people in the Tunisian city of Kairouan gather at a mosque to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, an event known as Mawlid al-Nabawi...
A man and his son with headbands in Arabic reading: "Prophet my love" in Cairo, Egypt - Wednesday 27 September 2023
The next day, Sufi Muslims in Egypt's capital, Cairo, celebrate too - this man and his son wear headbands reading: "Prophet my love".
A protester doing a press-up in front of police in Accra, Ghana - Saturday 23 September 2023
Ghanaians gather on Saturday for a third day of anti-government protests in the capital, Accra, which the police had sought to ban….
A demonstrator displays a placard anti-government protests in Accra, Ghana - Saturday 23 September 2023
The demonstration is about the high cost of living and alleged mismanagement of the economy by the government.
A man with condoms in Nakuru, Kenya - Tuesday 26 September 2023
A volunteer hands out condoms in the Kenyan town of Nakuru on Tuesday - World Contraception Day.
A man in a car at the Africa Concours d'Elegance event at Nairobi racecourse, Kenya - Sunday 24 September 2023
And a man poses in his car on Sunday during a vintage and classic car contest at Kenya's Nairobi racecourse, which has entrants from across the continent.

