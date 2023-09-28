Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 September 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Swimmers take part in a 5km (3 mile) race between Senegal's capital, Dakar, and the former slave island of Gorée on Sunday.

A performer from Guinea shows off his balancing skills on Friday on the streets of Montmartre in the French capital, Paris.

The next day at Paris's Stade de France, a South African rugby fan awaits the start of a World Cup game with the Springboks taking on Ireland.

A drummer in a choir takes part in Orthodox Christian celebrations in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to mark Meskel...

According to Orthodox tradition, the national holiday marks the finding in the 4th Century of the cross that Jesus was crucified on…

The celebrations culminate in the lighting of a giant bonfire - and much is read into the way the wood falls as it burns: to the east is a good sign; to the west is a bad omen.

On Friday, a man walks through a palace in the Moroccan village of Tamazirt that was damaged in the earthquake earlier this month.

A storm swell breaks over a harbour in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town on Monday as heavy rain and winds hit the country.

Members of a South African male voice choir, known as an isicathamiya group, prepare for their performance in a theatre in Durban on Friday…

They are competing with other groups to be crowned isicathamiya champions. Their harmonised singing style has its roots in the Zulu community.

Supporters of an opposition parliamentary candidate in Eswatini, one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies, dance during a gathering on Wednesday in Siphofaneni…

The rally is for Nomalungelo Simelane, pictured here ahead of Friday's vote. Political parties are banned in the kingdom, but she is one of the few candidates calling for democracy.

Spectators gather at a polo club in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, before a match on Sunday...

The Nairobi Polo Club is hosting the Casino Cup - a three-day tournament that has stable hands and grooms engrossed...

It is the oldest polo club in East Africa and several prominent tournaments are held there every year.

On Tuesday evening, people in the Tunisian city of Kairouan gather at a mosque to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, an event known as Mawlid al-Nabawi...

The next day, Sufi Muslims in Egypt's capital, Cairo, celebrate too - this man and his son wear headbands reading: "Prophet my love".

Ghanaians gather on Saturday for a third day of anti-government protests in the capital, Accra, which the police had sought to ban….

The demonstration is about the high cost of living and alleged mismanagement of the economy by the government.

A volunteer hands out condoms in the Kenyan town of Nakuru on Tuesday - World Contraception Day.

And a man poses in his car on Sunday during a vintage and classic car contest at Kenya's Nairobi racecourse, which has entrants from across the continent.

Images subject to copyright