Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman doing another woman&#39;s hair backstage at the Miss Freedom Day fashion show. One woman is standing up and wearing white. She is looking into the distance as she does someone&#39;s hair, who is sitting down. There is a red wall behind them.
On Wednesday a woman in South Africa is doing someone's hair backstage at the Miss Freedom Day competition in Soweto...
A contestant at Miss Freedom Day seen in a hallway. She is wearing a pink mini skirt and a tiara. She has a mask on.
At the same competition, a contestant is seen in the hallway.
Women with emotional expressions at a funeral. They are sitting in blue pews and appear to be socially distanced.
On Sunday in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal, these women attend a funeral service for victims of a deadly flood in the region earlier this month.
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians wearing white, green and yellow, singing with a drum.
On Saturday, these Ethiopian women sing ahead of the ceremony of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem, Israel, on the eve of the Orthodox Easter...
Ethiopian orthodox Christians in a crowd holding candles on the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. It is dark and they are wearing white.
Later on, these pilgrims hold up their candles during the ceremony...
Man holding up a candle/
This man is also captured at the same event at the Deir al-Sultan Monastery.
Men praying fervently. In the background you can see the mosque which is lit up in blue. It is dark.
On Wednesday, Muslims in Cairo, Egypt are praying at the al-Azhar Mosque during Ramadan...
Mosque at night full of people. It is a birds eye view of the mosque.
The same mosque is full as the faithful break their fast...
A man dressed in white gazing up at the mosque. The mosque is a sandy colour, with intricate designs and there are blue skies.
There is more religious architecture on display in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday as a man gazes up at the Grand Mosque - which is a landmark in the city.
A bumble bee collecting nectar from a white flower.
On Friday in Nairobi, Kenya, a bee collects nectar from a flower at a plant nursery.
Mayar Sherif playing tennis on clay. The ball is in mid air and she is swinging her racket to hit it. She has a very strained and focused expression.
All eyes are fixed on the ball in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday as Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif takes on France's Kristina Mladenovic.
A man running with a rugby ball. It is wet and there is rain splashing. A player behind him is diving, trying to stop his from running.
Meanwhile in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday, Senegal's Insa Thior dives to try and stop Ghana's Koffi Montchon reaching the try line during the Africa Men's Sevens World Cup Qualifying Tournament rugby match.
A woman with her baby wrapped on her back.
On Monday in Lagos, Nigeria, a woman is carrying her baby on her back at a protest against the closure of public universities due to strike action.
President of Guinea Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embal&#xf3; inspecting the guard of honour. There are people dressed in military uniform around him.
On Thursday, the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, makes a state visit to Pretoria, South Africa.

Images subject to copyright.

