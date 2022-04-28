Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Wednesday a woman in South Africa is doing someone's hair backstage at the Miss Freedom Day competition in Soweto...

At the same competition, a contestant is seen in the hallway.

On Sunday in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal, these women attend a funeral service for victims of a deadly flood in the region earlier this month.

On Saturday, these Ethiopian women sing ahead of the ceremony of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem, Israel, on the eve of the Orthodox Easter...

Later on, these pilgrims hold up their candles during the ceremony...

This man is also captured at the same event at the Deir al-Sultan Monastery.

On Wednesday, Muslims in Cairo, Egypt are praying at the al-Azhar Mosque during Ramadan...

The same mosque is full as the faithful break their fast...

There is more religious architecture on display in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday as a man gazes up at the Grand Mosque - which is a landmark in the city.

On Friday in Nairobi, Kenya, a bee collects nectar from a flower at a plant nursery.

All eyes are fixed on the ball in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday as Egyptian tennis player Mayar Sherif takes on France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Meanwhile in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday, Senegal's Insa Thior dives to try and stop Ghana's Koffi Montchon reaching the try line during the Africa Men's Sevens World Cup Qualifying Tournament rugby match.

On Monday in Lagos, Nigeria, a woman is carrying her baby on her back at a protest against the closure of public universities due to strike action.

On Thursday, the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, makes a state visit to Pretoria, South Africa.

