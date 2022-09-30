Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 September 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
An Orthodox choir parade during the celebrations in the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, in Addis Ababa on September 26, 2022. - The Ethiopia Meskel celebration is an annual religious holiday in the Ethiopian Orthodox church. It commemorates the supposed discovery in the fourth century by the Roman Empress Helena of the True Cross upon which Jesus was crucified.
Worshippers joins a mass gathering on Monday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on the eve of the Meskel festival...
Members of Ethiopian Orthodox choir sing during the Meskel festival celebration to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at Meskel square, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, September 26, 2022
Members of different churches converge on Meskel Square to mark the occasion that celebrates the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on, according to Ethiopian Orthodox Christian tradition.
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Sudanese take part in a parade for the upcoming birthday of Prophet Muhammad, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi or al-Mawlid, in Khartoum, Sudan, on September 28, 2022. Parade started from the Al Burhaniyah Mosque.
In neighbouring Sudan, people come together on Wednesday in Omdurman for a parade ahead of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.
A man dances during a Sufi Muslim &quot;dhikr&quot; (prayer) ritual at the cemetery of the 19th-century Sufi leader Sheikh Hamad-al Nile -- leader of the Qadiriyah tariqa (order) -- in Omdurman, the twin-city of Sudan's capital, on September 23, 2022
In the same city on Friday, Sufi Muslims take part in a ritual at the cemetery of the 19th Century Sufi leader Sheikh Hamad-al Nile.
SEPTEMBER 24: The audience watch Stormzy perform on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana
Fans of British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy enjoy his performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Saturday.
An emergency responder takes a nap on top of rubbles as the search and rescue for survivors through the rubbles of a collapsed six-storey building continues in Kirigiti town, in Kiambu, Kenya, 26 September 2022. Local media reported that three people died and several people are feared trapped as the rescue operation continues.
An exhausted Kenyan emergency worker takes a break from looking for survivors after a building collapse in Kiambu, near the capital, Nairobi, on Monday, killing at least six people.
Competitors take the start of the circuit A of the swimming race from Dakar to Goree on September 25, 2022 in Dakar.
Swimmers leap from a pier in Senegal's capital, Dakar, as they take part in Sunday's race to Gorée Island 2.5km (1.6 miles) away.
Athletics - Berlin Marathon - Berlin, Germany - September 25, 2022 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates as he wins the Berlin Marathon and breaks the World Record
Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge looks elated rather than exhausted as he crosses the line at the Berlin marathon on Sunday, taking 30 seconds off his previous world record.
Participants attend the Soweto Pride Festival in support of gay rights in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 24, 2022
People at Saturday's Soweto Pride Festival in South Africa, in support of gay rights, pose for the photographers.
Mia Kater, 17, dresses in her favorite Raven Cosplay outfit during the annual Comic Con Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 September 2022. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had a positive effect on the African Gaming Market. The pandemic led to mandated stay-at-home orders, which resulted in the customers spending more time and money on various games and gaming consoles, which led to the growth of the commercial segment of the gaming market. Comic Con Africa is Africa's largest multi-genre pop-culture, Cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. The inaugural 2018 event welcomed over 42,000 visitors (ABC Audited), and 2019 saw over 70,000.
Other South Africans were also dressing up on Friday - this time for the annual Comic Con gathering in Johannesburg, which saw this woman turning up in a Raven cosplay outfit.
A young womann from the Turkana community waters goats from a shallow well dug into a dry riverbed at Eliye springs on the western shore of Lake Turkana in Turkana county on September 28, 2022. . - The United Nations warned that countries in the horn of Africa more Somalia and similarly Kenya's arid nothern reaches are on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade.
The drought in East Africa is biting hard, and one woman from the Turkana community is seen on Wednesday drawing water for her goats from a well dug into a dry riverbed.
Family members hold a painting in memory of their father during a ceremony for the anniversary of the capsizing of Le Joola in Ziguinchor on September 26, 2022. - September 26th, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the capsizing of Le Joola ferry between Dakar and Ziguinchor, known as the largest civil maritime disaster, 1,863 dead and missing according to the official report, more than 2,000 according to victim associations, of 12 different nationalities. Twenty years after Le Joola ferry sank, the Senegalese town where half of the nearly 1,900 dead lived will on Monday hold commemorations for a &quot;wound that never heals&quot;.
Two Senegalese women remember their father on Monday who died 20 years ago when Le Joola ferry capsized, killing over 1,800 people.
A boy plays on old mattresses in Hanover Park, an area affected by ongoing gang violence in Cape Town, South Africa, September 28, 2022
Two boys play on a mattress discarded in a township of the South African city of Cape Town on Wednesday.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories