Africa's week in pictures: 23 - 29 October 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond: On Friday Egyptian actress Tara Emad smiles to herself on the red carpet at Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival.On Monday a girl peeks out from a tuk-tuk in Zanzibar's Stone Town in front of the bold green and yellow colours of an election poster...... The green and yellow are the colours of Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, whose supporters are sporting their colours at a rally in Stone Town on Sunday...Meanwhile, supporters of Zanzibar's opposition Party for Democracy and Progress, commonly known as Chadema, gather on Saturday ahead of the general election...... Zanzibaris vote on Tuesday while Tanzanians on the mainland vote on Wednesday for the parliamentary and presidential election.Voters also cast their ballots over in Egypt on Saturday. This time the ballot is for the first stage of the parliament's lower house elections.On Friday an officer from the paramilitary gendarmerie force is out on the streets in Guinea's capital Conakry, while protesters demonstrate against preliminary results of their election which show President Alpha Condé in the lead.On Monday people run from tear gas fired by the police trying to disperse looters taking aid from government stores in Nigeria's capital Abuja.On Saturday protesters demanding a new date for local government elections clash with police in Angola's capital Luanda.On Wednesday Libyan experts exhume bodies from a mass grave in Tarhuna as they carry on their search for missing persons.All pictures subject to copyright.