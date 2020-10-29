    Advertisement

    Africa's week in pictures: 23 - 29 October 2020

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

    Egyptian actress Tara Emad walks the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of El Gouna Film Festival, in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of el Gouna on October 23, 2020.
    On Friday Egyptian actress Tara Emad smiles to herself on the red carpet at Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival.
    A girls peeks out from a tuk-tuk at a busy intersection in front of electoral posters for the Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Stone Town, Zanzibar, on October 26, 2020.
    On Monday a girl peeks out from a tuk-tuk in Zanzibar's Stone Town in front of the bold green and yellow colours of an election poster...
    Supporters of the Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party), gathered at the Kibanda Maiti Stadium, during the last campaign rally in Stone Town on October 25, 2020 ahead of the national elections.
    ... The green and yellow are the colours of Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, whose supporters are sporting their colours at a rally in Stone Town on Sunday...
    A women waves a flag of the Zanzibar opposition party, the Party for Democracy and Progress commonly known as Chadema, during a rally of opposition party Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) in Nungwi, on October 24, 2020.
    Meanwhile, supporters of Zanzibar's opposition Party for Democracy and Progress, commonly known as Chadema, gather on Saturday ahead of the general election...
    A woman fills in her her special ballot in a voting booth at Mtupepo Primary School in Daraja Bovu, Zanzibar, on October 27, 2020.
    ... Zanzibaris vote on Tuesday while Tanzanians on the mainland vote on Wednesday for the parliamentary and presidential election.
    A man, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, casts his vote at a polling station in the Talibeya district of Giza, the twin-city of Egypt's capital, on October 24, 2020, while voting in the first stage of the lower house elections.
    Voters also cast their ballots over in Egypt on Saturday. This time the ballot is for the first stage of the parliament's lower house elections.
    A Police officer is seen in front of protesters, as they continue to throw stones and block roads during mass protests after preliminary results were released in Conakry on October 23, 2020.
    On Friday an officer from the paramilitary gendarmerie force is out on the streets in Guinea's capital Conakry, while protesters demonstrate against preliminary results of their election which show President Alpha Condé in the lead.
    People run from a tear gas shot by Nigerian police officers during a mass looting of a warehouse that have COVID-19 food palliatives that were not given during lockdown to relieve people of hunger, in Abuja, Nigeria, on October 26, 2020.
    On Monday people run from tear gas fired by the police trying to disperse looters taking aid from government stores in Nigeria's capital Abuja.
    A protester gestures while standing in front of burning tyres during a anti-government demonstration in Luanda on October 24, 2020.
    On Saturday protesters demanding a new date for local government elections clash with police in Angola's capital Luanda.
    An aerial view shows Libyan experts exhuming human remains from mass graves in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, on October 28, 2020. - Libya's General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons reported yesterday that 12 unidentified bodies were recovered in the Rabt project area in Tarhuna.
    On Wednesday Libyan experts exhume bodies from a mass grave in Tarhuna as they carry on their search for missing persons.

