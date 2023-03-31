Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 March 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta II (L) looks on (2nd L) looks on as US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd R) and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (R) react after receiving traditional Kente cloths at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana.
On an official visit to Ghana on Tuesday, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband receive kente cloth from Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.
A man cycles past a mural in Naples depicting Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) and Napoli's Nigerian forward , in the Forcella district on March Victor Osimhe, as the city braces up for its potential first Scudetto championship win in 33 years.
On the same day, Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen graces this mural in Italy alongside a Napoli teammate.
A spear-fisherman uses a long hooked rod instead of his spear gun to look for lobsters and other crustaceans in shallow water.
A spear-fisherman looks for lobsters off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday.
Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page takes a selfie with fans on the red carpet for Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page greets fans at his film premiere in Los Angeles, the US, on Sunday.
South African actress Thuso Mbedu attends the premiere of &quot;Air&quot; at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2023.
And South African actress Thuso Mbedu takes to the red carpet in the same city the day before.
King Philippe of Belgium finishes a painting during a visit to the Philippi Village in South Africa - Sunday 26 March 2023
On Sunday King Philippe of Belgium signs a mural in Cape Town, South Africa.
A close shot of taxidermy rhino's eye in a museum in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 28 March 2023
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, goes on display at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya on Tuesday. He died aged 45 then his remains were shipped to the Czech Republic to be preserved through taxidermy.
An opposition supporter holds a stone during clashes with Kenya Police Officers at the informal settlement of Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 27 March 2023
Police confront protesters on Monday in the Kenyan capital, as religious leaders and diplomats urge the president and opposition leader to hold peace talks.
Egyptian dancers perform Sufi dance, with Mawlawiyah sufi singing during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Prince Taz Palace in Cairo, Egypt - Wednesday 29 March 2023
In Egypt's capital, Cairo, Sufi dancers sway and spin on Wednesday evening.
The Imam al-Shafi'i Mosque is the most prominent ancient mosque in Cairo - Wednesday 29 March 2023
It is time for prayers at Cairo's ancient Imam al-Shafi'i Mosque on Wednesday.
A Sudanese man goes infront of cars to invite passengers to join an iftar dinner in Khartoum, Sudan - Saturday 25 March 2023
During Ramadan in Sudan it is common for people to stop traffic in the evenings and invite strangers to join them them to break their fast, as this man is doing in Khartoum on Saturday.
A rider reacts mounted on a horse on the beach in Tangier, Morocco - Sunday 26 March 2023
A rider and his horse enjoy the beach in Tangier, Morocco, on Sunday.
A guest looks at the painting by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo entitled &quot;Hudson Burk 1&quot; at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California, the US - Friday 24 March 2023
Visitors to a gallery in the US take in this piece by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, called Hudson Burk 1.
Malian singer, songwriter and actress Fatoumata Diawara poses during a photo session in Paris, France - Tuesday 28 March 2023
On Tuesday the Malian singer, songwriter and actress Fatoumata Diawara poses for portraits in the French capital, Paris.
Saharawi singer Aziza Brahim performs during the Nomadablues concert at the Condeduque center in Madrid, Spain - Friday 24 March 2023
And Saharawi singer Aziza Brahim performs on Friday in Spain.

Images subject to copyright.

