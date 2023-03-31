Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 March 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Short presentational grey line

On an official visit to Ghana on Tuesday, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband receive kente cloth from Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.

On the same day, Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen graces this mural in Italy alongside a Napoli teammate.

A spear-fisherman looks for lobsters off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday.

British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page greets fans at his film premiere in Los Angeles, the US, on Sunday.

And South African actress Thuso Mbedu takes to the red carpet in the same city the day before.

On Sunday King Philippe of Belgium signs a mural in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, goes on display at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya on Tuesday. He died aged 45 then his remains were shipped to the Czech Republic to be preserved through taxidermy.

Police confront protesters on Monday in the Kenyan capital, as religious leaders and diplomats urge the president and opposition leader to hold peace talks.

In Egypt's capital, Cairo, Sufi dancers sway and spin on Wednesday evening.

It is time for prayers at Cairo's ancient Imam al-Shafi'i Mosque on Wednesday.

During Ramadan in Sudan it is common for people to stop traffic in the evenings and invite strangers to join them them to break their fast, as this man is doing in Khartoum on Saturday.

A rider and his horse enjoy the beach in Tangier, Morocco, on Sunday.

Visitors to a gallery in the US take in this piece by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, called Hudson Burk 1.

On Tuesday the Malian singer, songwriter and actress Fatoumata Diawara poses for portraits in the French capital, Paris.

And Saharawi singer Aziza Brahim performs on Friday in Spain.

Images subject to copyright.