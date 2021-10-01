Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 September 2021
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
The NFT space has had quite the year, and while it can be difficult to separate the billions of dollars in crypto speculation from the potential infrastructure shifts, plenty of mainstream tech companies are dipping their toes into the space and signaling future interest. The fast-growing social media platform, which just crossed 1 billion monthly users worldwide, has lined up its own NFT drop, leveraging content from some of its top creators, including Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Rudy Willingham and Gary Vaynerchuk. The release of one-of-one and limited edition NFTs seems to be focused on generating buzz among the existing NFT community rather than exposing users inside the app to non-fungible tokens.
Lelan Statom's morning forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Hundreds of Lebanese, including families of Beirut port explosion victims, rallied Wednesday in the capital to support the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work. A court must now rule on whether he should be removed or can continue the investigation. Several lawmakers and former officials charged in the case by Bitar have filed lawsuits against him, asking that he step down on grounds of violating the law or showing bias.
A humanitarian vessel on Wednesday disembarked dozens of African migrants in an Italian coastal town a week after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off conflict-stricken Libya, a charity operating the vessel said. The Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta late Tuesday after Italian authorities gave it permission to offload passengers, the charity, known by its French acronym MSF, said.
The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries. A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers with regard to who is allowed to fish in its territorial waters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus.
Margaret's Weather Picture for September 30, 2021
A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system, allowing the government to deploy the police and soldiers to penitentiaries among other powers. Authorities attributed Tuesday's bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.
Fresh off his first visit with Vladimir Putin in over a year, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused a top Biden official of "supporting terrorism" and demanded the U.S. pay $1.4 billion for kicking Turkey out of a stealth fighter jet program.Why it matters: Erdoğan's belligerence and deepening cooperation with Russia is sending a key U.S. relationship in the wrong direction, serving up yet another foreign policy headache for President Biden.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio
While some major companies are firing employees for refusing to get vaccinated, the vast majority of workers have chosen to comply. There could be more legal challenges coming, with vaccine deadlines for Chicago city employees and the Los Angeles school district approaching.
During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the on-going talks between the White House and members of Congress to pass an infrastructure bill is “the president’s top priority right now.”
Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.
After the Infowars host failed to produce documents and evidence, a judge ruled against him in two cases brought by family members of Sandy Hook victims
Tess Holliday criticized outlets who posted photos of her eating while at Disneyland.
An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico's northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said. “The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission's statement said.
A painting depicting Francis Scott Key aboard the British ship HMS Tonnant viewing Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore on Sept. 14, 1814. Ed Vebell/Getty ImagesThe history wars – the battle over how we teach our country’s past – are raging. The United States is confronting the legacies of slavery as never before. This national reconsideration has been prompted by police killings of unarmed Black men and The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamines the history of slavery in the U.
TwitterA high-school student in Kansas City has sparked outrage with his vehemently racist homecoming proposal that went viral on social media.As part of the proposal, the boy presented the girl last week with a bigoted banner that read, “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you” for homecoming. Cotton balls were also plastered to the sign, which had boxes for the girl to check either “yes” or “no.”In a photo, the two students stand shoulder-to-shoulder, posing
Chris Saccoccia, known by the pseudonym Chris Sky, said he's received thousands of calls since giving his phone number out at the rally.
The ice cream shop's owner said that the customers threw five frozen desserts and a tip jar at the 15-year-old.
via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We