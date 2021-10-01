Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

On Sunday the Great Mosque of Touba is lovingly cleaned...

It is the holiest site for Senegal's Mouride Islamic sect...

And hundreds of thousands of believers make the pilgrimage each year.

An Arabian purebred horse is beautified in Tunisia on Friday...

A total of 50 were up for sale at a national event in the town of Sidi Thabet.

On Friday in Kenya's Tsavo West National Park, a monitor lizard eyes up its next meal.

While in Liberia on Friday, these boys in the capital city of Monrovia keep their eyes on the ball.

Simo Mdudu takes to the turf on Monday, at the Cape Town Disabled Golf Open.

On Wednesday Kenyan commuters cross a floating bridge linking Mombasa island with the town of Likoni.

The day before, Ugandan environmental activist Vanessa Nakate (R) attends the Youth4Climate summit alongside fellow campaigner Greta Thunberg in Italy...

On Thursday, the 24-year-old Ugandan addresses reporters after her meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. "It's time for polluters to pay... no more empty promises," she tells delegates at the summit that same day.

The new school year is around the corner in Egypt, where this family shops for stationery on Tuesday.

The day before, people walk through the Khan al-Khalili bazaar in old Cairo...

Other sites, including the complex of Sultan Qalaun, are also celebrated as part of UN World Tourism Day.

On the same day in South Africa's capital Pretoria, supporters of the governing ANC sing and wave the LGBT rainbow banner at the party's manifesto launch for next month's local elections.

The next day in the coastal city of Durban hundreds of members of the Shembe Church, said to be the oldest independent indigenous church in southern Africa, march in support of the man they see at its rightful heir and leader - Mduduzi "Unyazi Lwezulu" Shembe.

South African actress Thuso Mbedu takes to the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, at the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The next day thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians mark the annual Meskel festival in the capital, Addis Ababa...

The national holiday marks the traditional finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on, and festivities culminate in the lighting of a huge pyre in Addis Ababa's Meskel Square.

