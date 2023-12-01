Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 November 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Theature students at Nigeria's University of Ibadan perform an initiation ceremony on Friday...

The rites are meant to create a bond between classmates.

On the same day, Moroccan actress Fatima-Ezzahra el Jouhari blows a kiss on the red carpet at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

Hilarion Kassa Moussavou from Gabon (2nd from left), who appears in the Guardians of the Forest documentary, joins co-stars from Mongolia, Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea at a Unesco event on Monday.

A newborn South African lion cub is shown to the cameras at Venezuela's Las Delicias Zoo on Wednesday.

The day before, John Malesh stands on the now-flooded land in Benitu where his house once stood. The climate crisis has caused unprecedented weather extremes in South Sudan.

In Kenya, Elizabeth Ngusilo talks to reporters outside the Nakuru High Court, as her Ogiek community challenge government attempts to evict them from the Mau Forest.

Sunday sees people gather in Senegal's capital for the Dakar Carnival...

And dancing by members of the Lebu community...

All happening under a resplendent full moon.

Ethiopian designer Kunjina Tesfaye's wares go on show at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Russia on Thursday.

Ibrahim Diarra (centre) salutes with his teammates after scoring Mali's first goal against France, in the FIFA Under 17s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

A soldier carries a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Monday, after the government said it had thwarted an attempted coup at the weekend.

On the same say, a cat sits Sphinx-like at the ruins of an ancient Greek temple in Alexandria, Egypt.

And on Saturday in South Africa's Eastern Cape, young Xhosa initiate Lukho Qongqo poses for a photograph.

