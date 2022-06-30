Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

Traditional dancers perform as a coffin containing a tooth - the only known remains of murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba - arrives on Sunday in Shilatembo, the place where he was assassinated in 1961...

A brass band also plays in Lumumba's honour on this latest leg of a country-wide tour of the coffin ahead of a funeral on Thursday.

Women in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, join a protest on Wednesday, the second day of demonstrations against the rising cost of living...

The first day had turned violent and on Wednesday the police come out to protect prominent politicians, including Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare (centre).

In Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people take to the streets on Thursday to demand civilian rule on the third anniversary of a huge anti-military protest.

Leaders from Commonwealth nations, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are welcomed in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, by traditional dancers at the opening ceremony of a heads of government meeting on Friday evening.

A worker in Ethiopia brings in the harvest on Friday at a vineyard 110km (70 miles) south-east of Addis Ababa...

An employee of Awash Wine gets to smell and taste the result of the fermentation of a previous harvest.

A photographer snaps the portrait of a Sudanese migrant on Saturday who had made it to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla the previous evening despite being beaten by security forces...

At least 23 people died in the violence as they tried to cross from Morocco and on Tuesday, in the capital, Rabat, migrants hold a demonstration demanding an investigation.

A woman zips around the southern Malian city of Sikasso with three children as they go about their day on Saturday.

Algeria is hosting the latest edition of the Mediterranean Games, held every four years, and in the 50kg women's gold-medal match in kumite, which is a branch of karate, Egyptian Salama Reem (L) fights Algeria's Cylia Ouikene. Ouikene goes on to win.

A car taking part in Kenya's Safari rally stirs up the dust south of Lake Naivasha on Sunday, the last day of the competition.

On Friday, bakers in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, prepare baguettes made of wheat and cassava flour so they can be enjoyed over the weekend.

Kenya's Indian Ocean island of Lamu is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, but parts of the coast are also heavily polluted with plastic waste as a photographer found out on Sunday.

Images subject to copyright.