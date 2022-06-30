Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrice Lumumba
    Prime Minister (1960 to 1961) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Traditional dancers perform as the remains of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba arrive on June 26, 2022 in Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots
Traditional dancers perform as a coffin containing a tooth - the only known remains of murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba - arrives on Sunday in Shilatembo, the place where he was assassinated in 1961...
A brass band plays as the coffin of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba leaves for Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots at the airport in Lubumbashi on June 26, 2022
A brass band also plays in Lumumba's honour on this latest leg of a country-wide tour of the coffin ahead of a funeral on Thursday.
Head porters march in the streets on the second day of protests over recent economic hardships, in Accra, Ghana, June 29, 2022
Women in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, join a protest on Wednesday, the second day of demonstrations against the rising cost of living...
Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance, is protected by the police at the Ministry of Finance on the second day of a demonstration over soaring living costs in Accra, Ghana, on June 29, 2022
The first day had turned violent and on Wednesday the police come out to protect prominent politicians, including Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare (centre).
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - JUNE 30: People stage demonstration demanding the civilian rule in Sudan's capital Khartoum on June 30, 2022
In Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people take to the streets on Thursday to demand civilian rule on the third anniversary of a huge anti-military protest.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 24
Leaders from Commonwealth nations, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are welcomed in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, by traditional dancers at the opening ceremony of a heads of government meeting on Friday evening.
A worker carries a box with grapes during the harvest on the Awash Wine vineyard, in the area of Merti, 120 kilometres from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 24, 2022
A worker in Ethiopia brings in the harvest on Friday at a vineyard 110km (70 miles) south-east of Addis Ababa...
A worker of Awash Wine smells a glass of wine during a wine testing organized for employees in the farm of Awash Wine, in the area of Merti, 120 kilometres from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 24, 2022
An employee of Awash Wine gets to smell and taste the result of the fermentation of a previous harvest.
A Sudanese migrant with eye injury is pictured in the temporary centre for immigrants and asylum seekers in the Spanish enclave of Melilla, near the Moroccan city of Nador, on June 25, 2022
A photographer snaps the portrait of a Sudanese migrant on Saturday who had made it to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla the previous evening despite being beaten by security forces...
Migrants hold placards during an anti-racism demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 28, 2022.
At least 23 people died in the violence as they tried to cross from Morocco and on Tuesday, in the capital, Rabat, migrants hold a demonstration demanding an investigation.
SIKASSO, MALI - JUNE 25: Malian woman rides a motorcycle with her children as daily life amid poverty continues in West African country Mali's Sikasso on June 25, 2022
A woman zips around the southern Malian city of Sikasso with three children as they go about their day on Saturday.
ORAN, ALGERIA - JUNE 26: Ouikene Cylia (R) of Algiers in action against Salama Reem (L) of Egypt during the Kumite women's 50kg gold medal match within the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria on June 26, 2022
Algeria is hosting the latest edition of the Mediterranean Games, held every four years, and in the 50kg women's gold-medal match in kumite, which is a branch of karate, Egyptian Salama Reem (L) fights Algeria's Cylia Ouikene. Ouikene goes on to win.
Sebastien Loeb of France and Isabelle Galmische of France are competing with their M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 during Day 5 of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2022
A car taking part in Kenya's Safari rally stirs up the dust south of Lake Naivasha on Sunday, the last day of the competition.
Employees of a bakery make bread with wheat and cassava flour in a bakery in Yopougon, a popular neigbourhood in Abidjan on June 24, 2022
On Friday, bakers in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, prepare baguettes made of wheat and cassava flour so they can be enjoyed over the weekend.
MOMBASA, KENYA - 2022/06/26: A man's hand is holding pieces of plastic trash collected at the shore in Lamu Old Town. Pollution from human activities has negatively impacted the oceans.
Kenya's Indian Ocean island of Lamu is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, but parts of the coast are also heavily polluted with plastic waste as a photographer found out on Sunday.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories