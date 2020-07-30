Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond: Tunisians are getting ready to celebrate Eid by shopping at a livestock market in the capital, Tunis, on Wednesday. The day before, in Senegal's capital, Dakar, this young man is keen to get a ram to the sea to clean it up... As all the animals at Dakar's livestock markets, like this one, have very clean coats before they are sold. In Nigeria's Ogun state this vendor finds time on Wednesday to pose for a photo at the market. And this trader in Libya's capital, Tripoli, looks relaxed on Wednesday ahead of a hoped-for rush of customers for Eid. On Monday, Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is welcomed back to the country for the first time since someone tried to assassinate him. But there are strict rules around the reopening of Kenya's churches, as this nun's face mask makes clear. Even statues are wearing masks as seen here in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, on Monday. In Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, an undertaker is seen take a double precaution of mask and shield at a funeral... The country has seen a surge in funerals as it struggles to contain coronavirus... So much so that cemeteries see several funerals taking place at the same time. Migrants escorted by Guardia Di finanza police queue to board on a tourists ferry boat to Porto Empedocle in the Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa on July 29, 2020. - Boats with migrants mainly from Tunisia continue to arrive on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Intercepted by the boats of the Italian costal guard and guardia di finanza police before reaching the shore, migrants are escorted on the Island and transferred to the island's reception centre. Their boat was intercepted trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.
Pictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters.