Africa's week in pictures: 24 February-2 March 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Photos are taken on Friday in the Ghanaian city of Tema of a newly unveiled mural in memory of world-famous footballer Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkey.

A painted man attends the opening ceremony of the pan-African Fespaco film festival in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday.

A Maasai man records US First Lady Jill Biden's visit on Sunday to a village in Kajiado County in southern Kenya.

Illegally harvested sandalwood confiscated by Kenyan security agents is set alight on Tuesday on the orders of a court in the capital, Nairobi.

On the same day, a Sahara Marathon competitor runs past camels fenced in by car wrecks in Algeria's desert area of Tindouf.

Relatives of Moroccans who went missing while trying to reach Spain by boat demonstrate outside a European Union building in the capital, Rabat, on Friday.

Two women hold up bouquets of daffodils during a demonstration in Tunisia's capital on Saturday to protest against racism and the president's comments criticising the influx of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

The red carpet is out for guests arriving at a cricket stadium on Friday in South Africa's city of Pietermaritzburg for a high-profile provincial political event…

Members of the radical EFF opposition party also attend for the KwaZulu-Natal premier's annual address - but were later kicked out for calling her a liar during her speech.

On the same day in Cape Town, patriotic spectators gather to watch the South African women's cricket team in the T20 World Cup semi-final…

Their ecstatic team went on to win the match against England - though it was Australia who took the crown on Sunday.

A skateboarder shows his moves at a session at the National Stadium in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Wednesday.

Christians prayed for peace at a shrine in the city's Makoko suburb on Friday, the eve of Nigeria's elections…

Voting day for many was long and hot - here people stand under an umbrella in Nigeria's north-eastern city of Yola...

One man plays his guitar as he waits in the queue…

Others in the eastern city of Awka play chess at a polling station as they wait. Delays and violence in some areas caused problems...

It was peaceful in the northern city of Kano, where this sugarcane seller did swift business with those casting their ballots...

In Lagos, where there was some trouble, people cheer after results are announced at their polling station…

Two days later, when opposition parties came out to call the election a sham, a man lies on his car in Lagos - taking a rest from the drama.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron looks up at a 700-year-old tree in the Forest of Giants near Gabon's capital, Libreville.

Cyclists in Rwanda, known as the land of a thousand hills, compete in the final stage of the Tour de Rwanda in the capital, Kigali, on Saturday - won by Eritrea's Henok Mulueberhane.

And a man in West Suhail, near Egypt's Aswan Dam, holds up a crocodile on Friday. Residents of the Nubian village raise the reptiles as tourists pay to see the tamed creatures.

