Africa's week in pictures: 24 February-2 March 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Footballers having their photo taken infront of a mural of Christian Atsu at at Awudu Issaka Park, Tema, Ghana - Friday 24 February 2023
Photos are taken on Friday in the Ghanaian city of Tema of a newly unveiled mural in memory of world-famous footballer Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkey.
A man with body paint advertising Fespaco waits on the edges of the red carpet a the film festival's opening ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Saturday 25 February 2023
A painted man attends the opening ceremony of the pan-African Fespaco film festival in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday.
A Maasai man using his mobile phone to record in a village in Kajiado County, Kenya - Sunday 26 February 2023
A Maasai man records US First Lady Jill Biden's visit on Sunday to a village in Kajiado County in southern Kenya.
Burning sandalwood spells the word NO at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 28 February 2023
Illegally harvested sandalwood confiscated by Kenyan security agents is set alight on Tuesday on the orders of a court in the capital, Nairobi.
Sahara Marathon competitor runs near camels standing in the wreckage of abandoned cars in Tindouf, Algeria - Tuesday 28 February 2023
On the same day, a Sahara Marathon competitor runs past camels fenced in by car wrecks in Algeria's desert area of Tindouf.
Demonstrators hold placards of young missing Moroccans outside the EU Delegation office in Rabat, Morocco - Friday 24 February 2023
Relatives of Moroccans who went missing while trying to reach Spain by boat demonstrate outside a European Union building in the capital, Rabat, on Friday.
Anti-racism protesters hold up flowers in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 25 February 2023
Two women hold up bouquets of daffodils during a demonstration in Tunisia's capital on Saturday to protest against racism and the president's comments criticising the influx of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.
Guest arriving on the red carpet at the Oval Cricket club in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa - Friday 24 February 2023
The red carpet is out for guests arriving at a cricket stadium on Friday in South Africa's city of Pietermaritzburg for a high-profile provincial political event…
Members of the EFF opposition party, dressed in red, arriving at the Oval Cricket club in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa - Friday 24 February 2023
Members of the radical EFF opposition party also attend for the KwaZulu-Natal premier's annual address - but were later kicked out for calling her a liar during her speech.
Girls decked out in the South African flag at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa - Friday 24 February 2023
On the same day in Cape Town, patriotic spectators gather to watch the South African women's cricket team in the T20 World Cup semi-final…
South African female cricketers celebrating at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa - Friday 24 February 2023
Their ecstatic team went on to win the match against England - though it was Australia who took the crown on Sunday.
A skateboarder in Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 1 March 2023
A skateboarder shows his moves at a session at the National Stadium in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Wednesday.
Women praying at the Celestial Church of Christ National Headquarters in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria - Friday 24 February 2023
Christians prayed for peace at a shrine in the city's Makoko suburb on Friday, the eve of Nigeria's elections…
Voters under an umbrella in Yola, Nigeria - Saturday 25 February 2023
Voting day for many was long and hot - here people stand under an umbrella in Nigeria's north-eastern city of Yola...
A man playing a guitar on a bicycle as he waits to vote in Yola, Nigeria - Saturday 25 February 20233
One man plays his guitar as he waits in the queue…
Men playing chess at a polling station in Awka, Anambra state, Nigeria - Saturday 25 February 2023
Others in the eastern city of Awka play chess at a polling station as they wait. Delays and violence in some areas caused problems...
A sugarcane seller in Kano, Nigeria - Saturday 25 February 2023
It was peaceful in the northern city of Kano, where this sugarcane seller did swift business with those casting their ballots...
Celebrating people at a polling station in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 25 February 2023
In Lagos, where there was some trouble, people cheer after results are announced at their polling station…
A may lying on his car on Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 27 February 2023
Two days later, when opposition parties came out to call the election a sham, a man lies on his car in Lagos - taking a rest from the drama.
French President Emmanuel Macron in the Foret des Géants (Forest of Giants) near Libreville, Gabon - Thursday 2 March 2023
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron looks up at a 700-year-old tree in the Forest of Giants near Gabon's capital, Libreville.
A security official looks on a cyclists taking part in the Tour de Rwanda in Kigali, Rwanda - Saturday 25 February 2023
Cyclists in Rwanda, known as the land of a thousand hills, compete in the final stage of the Tour de Rwanda in the capital, Kigali, on Saturday - won by Eritrea's Henok Mulueberhane.
A man holding up a small crocodile in West Suhail, Egypt - Friday 24 February 2023
And a man in West Suhail, near Egypt's Aswan Dam, holds up a crocodile on Friday. Residents of the Nubian village raise the reptiles as tourists pay to see the tamed creatures.

Images subject to copyright.

