Africa's week in pictures: 25-31 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Maasai Kenyan women smiling as they take part in a climate strike. They are wearing their traditional clothing
On Friday in Magadi, Kajiado, Kenya, these Maasai women take to the shade during the 10th global Fridays for Future climate strike, which was sparked by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.
A dancer posing in Cape Town. She is outside standing in what looks like a field in front of a colourful cable home.
On the same day in Cape Town, South Africa, a dancer poses for a picture at a circus in Muizenberg.
Two women at the &quot;Bridgerton Affair&quot; party hugging. They are both dressed up in party clothes and wearing headwraps. One of the women looks very happy and is smiling widely.
Meanwhile these two women warmly embrace at the same event.
Women walk past a market stall with lit up lanterns. The stall area looks quite crowded.
On Sunday in Cairo, this Egyptian market stall is lit up with lanterns for people to buy to decorate their homes with during the forthcoming month of Ramadan...
A market seller in Sudan sitting down. There are vegetables to his left and right.
There are more pre-Ramadan scenes in Khartoum, Sudan, on Thursday as this man sells his vegetables to people buying food supplies ahead of the Islamic fasting month.
A young Egyptian fan crying as he watched the Senegal vs Egypt World Cup qualifying match. His hands are over his mouth in a scene of high emotion
Back in Cairo, there are tears on Tuesday as an Egyptian boy watches the World Cup qualifying match between Egypt and Senegal, which saw Senegal go through...
Senegalese football fans painted in the national colours.
These Senegalese fans cheer on their side painted in the country's national colours...
Nigerian football fan cheering
Over in Abuja, this woman celebrates during the Nigeria-Ghana match, nicknamed the "Jollof derby"...
Ghana&#39;s Osman Bukari on his knees celebrating on the pitch after Ghana qualified for the World Cup
But Ghana go through to the World Cup finals in Qatar on away goals, with the Black Stars' Osman Bukari celebrating on the pitch.
Men with camels walk past competitors at the Marathon des Sables. There is desert behind them.
There are more sporting activities in the Moroccan Sahara desert on Monday as two men walk their camels past Marathon des Sables participants.
The Nigerian filmaker Onyeka Nwelue, posing for a photo on the street. He is wearing elaborate robes and sandals.
On Wednesday Nigerian filmaker and writer Onyeka Nwelue attends the Financial Times' Weekend Oxford Literary Festival in the UK...
People looking at books on a book shelf.
There are more book lovers in Algiers on Friday as people attend the 25th International Book Fair which had been postponed for two years due to Covid-19.
Children at a water pump washing themselves
On the same day in Ethiopia, these children are cleaning themselves off in Afdera, at a site for internally displaced people...
A woman, two young women and a child stare into the camera. They are wearing matching red.
At the same site a woman and three young people stare into the camera.
Two men standing on a rock. It is getting dark. You can just see their silhouettes.
On Wednesday, as night falls in Karamoja, Uganda, these Karamojong tribesmen stand on a rock.

