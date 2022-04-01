Africa's week in pictures: 25-31 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday in Magadi, Kajiado, Kenya, these Maasai women take to the shade during the 10th global Fridays for Future climate strike, which was sparked by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.

On the same day in Cape Town, South Africa, a dancer poses for a picture at a circus in Muizenberg.

Meanwhile these two women warmly embrace at the same event.

On Sunday in Cairo, this Egyptian market stall is lit up with lanterns for people to buy to decorate their homes with during the forthcoming month of Ramadan...

There are more pre-Ramadan scenes in Khartoum, Sudan, on Thursday as this man sells his vegetables to people buying food supplies ahead of the Islamic fasting month.

Back in Cairo, there are tears on Tuesday as an Egyptian boy watches the World Cup qualifying match between Egypt and Senegal, which saw Senegal go through...

These Senegalese fans cheer on their side painted in the country's national colours...

Over in Abuja, this woman celebrates during the Nigeria-Ghana match, nicknamed the "Jollof derby"...

But Ghana go through to the World Cup finals in Qatar on away goals, with the Black Stars' Osman Bukari celebrating on the pitch.

There are more sporting activities in the Moroccan Sahara desert on Monday as two men walk their camels past Marathon des Sables participants.

On Wednesday Nigerian filmaker and writer Onyeka Nwelue attends the Financial Times' Weekend Oxford Literary Festival in the UK...

There are more book lovers in Algiers on Friday as people attend the 25th International Book Fair which had been postponed for two years due to Covid-19.

On the same day in Ethiopia, these children are cleaning themselves off in Afdera, at a site for internally displaced people...

At the same site a woman and three young people stare into the camera.

On Wednesday, as night falls in Karamoja, Uganda, these Karamojong tribesmen stand on a rock.

