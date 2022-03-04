Africa's week in pictures: 25 February - 3 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Teddy Kossoko, a video game entrepreneur from the Central African Republic, ponders a chess move on Tuesday.

The next day sees anniversary celebrations of the battle of Adwa in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa...

The 1896 victory of Emperor Menelik II's forces against Italian invaders thwarted that nation's plans for colonial expansion and paved the way for modern-day Ethiopia...

But subsequent atrocities committed during Emperor Menelik II's southward expansion mean not all Ethiopians see the day as something to celebrate.

On Tuesday a group of Ghanaians who've fled the war in Ukraine huddle around a fire in the Polish border town of Medyka, where temperatures often drop below zero at this time of year.

This Nigerian girl and her mother have made it to the nearby city of Przemyśl, where far-right "ultras" have harassed BBC journalists. Many Africans say they have suffered racist treatment at the hands of border officials who won't let them through - something that both Ukraine and Poland have denied.

Also hoping to cross into Poland is Moroccan student Abdullah Elkobbi, along with his cat, seen here on Sunday.

On Tuesday a group of women model clothes for sale in Ivory Coast's economic hub, Abidjan.

The next day, rapper Ivorian Doll attends the NME Awards in London, UK.

A statue made of plastic waste is on show at a UN environmental conference in Kenya on the same day.

It's time for a nap in the Makoko fishing community in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday.

Hundreds are left homeless after a terrible fire in the Kibera settlement of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday. Some have received community donations of food, shelter and money.

And on Sunday in Kigali, spectators line the streets during the Tour du Rwanda.

