Africa's week in pictures: 25 February - 3 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Central African Republic&#39;s computer engineer, Teddy Kossoko, founder and CEO at Masseka Game Studio &amp; Gara, poses during a photo session on March 1, 2022 in Toulouse, southwestern France. &quot;For me, the future of this industry, and not only this industry, is in Africa -- it&#39;s the new El Dorado,&quot; he said. &quot;Centuries ago there was a gold rush in America. Today, I believe this gold rush is happening here on the African continent, and we (Africans) have to be first&quot;.
Teddy Kossoko, a video game entrepreneur from the Central African Republic, ponders a chess move on Tuesday.
A woman rides a horse during the celebration of the 126th victory of Adwa, at Menelik square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 02, 2022. - The Battle of Adwa was the climactic battle of the First Italo-Ethiopian War. The Ethiopian forces defeated the Italian invading force on March 1, 1896, near the town of Adwa. The decisive victory thwarted the campaign of the Kingdom of Italy to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of Africa.
The next day sees anniversary celebrations of the battle of Adwa in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa...
Youth pose during the commemoration of the 126th victory of Adwa, at Menelik square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 02, 2022. - The Battle of Adwa was the climactic battle of the First Italo-Ethiopian War. The Ethiopian forces defeated the Italian invading force on March 1, 1896, near the town of Adwa. The decisive victory thwarted the campaign of the Kingdom of Italy to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of Africa.
The 1896 victory of Emperor Menelik II's forces against Italian invaders thwarted that nation's plans for colonial expansion and paved the way for modern-day Ethiopia...
Ethiopians gather at Menelik II Square in the capital Addis Ababa on March 02, 2022 to celebrate the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia&#39;s victory over Italy at the Battle of Adwa on March 1, 1896.
But subsequent atrocities committed during Emperor Menelik II's southward expansion mean not all Ethiopians see the day as something to celebrate.
A group of Ghanaian people prepare a bonfire in Medyka, Poland&#39;s border with Ukraine, five days after the start of Russia&#39;s attacks on Ukraine, March 1, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. Poland has become a safe haven for thousands of people fleeing the war that Russia launched against Ukraine on February 24. This country, which borders with Ukraine, is being used by refugees in order to escape from the war that is taking place in their country. The war in Ukraine, for the moment, has resulted in 352 civilian deaths and more than 2,000 wounded, of which 16 minors have lost their lives and 45 are wounded.
On Tuesday a group of Ghanaians who've fled the war in Ukraine huddle around a fire in the Polish border town of Medyka, where temperatures often drop below zero at this time of year.
A Nigerian child stands next to her mother after arriving by bus to a supermarket parking lot from the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing February 26, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. More than 30, 000 people have crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine in the first two days of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian government issued order to stop 18-60 year-old men legible for military conscription from crossing borders. On February 24, 2022 Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops invading the country from the north, east and south, accompanied by air strikes and shelling. The Ukrainian president said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the end of the first day.
This Nigerian girl and her mother have made it to the nearby city of Przemyśl, where far-right "ultras" have harassed BBC journalists. Many Africans say they have suffered racist treatment at the hands of border officials who won't let them through - something that both Ukraine and Poland have denied.
Abdullah Elkobbi, 21, a medical student from Morocco, who is fleeing Russia&quot;s military operation against Ukraine, holds his cat as he waits in line to reach the Shehyni border crossing to Poland, outside Mostyska, Ukraine, February 27, 2022. He said: &quot;I love this country. I&quot;m so sad that it will be destroyed&quot;.
Also hoping to cross into Poland is Moroccan student Abdullah Elkobbi, along with his cat, seen here on Sunday.
Women pose as models in front of a clothing store in a street of the popular district of Adjame in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 1, 2022.
On Tuesday a group of women model clothes for sale in Ivory Coast's economic hub, Abidjan.
Ivorian Doll attends The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022 in London, England.
The next day, rapper Ivorian Doll attends the NME Awards in London, UK.
People are seen next to a plastic waste art installation by Canadian activist and artist, Benjamin von Wong on display outside the United Nations Environment Programme headquarters in Nairobi during UNEA conference. United Nations Environmental Assembly the world&#39;s foremost environmental decision-making body kicked off yesterday with opening remarks by its president Espen Barth Eide who reiterated for a multilateral action to end plastic pollution. Rwanda and Peru had proposed a legally binding draft resolution with a plastic full life cycle approach.
A statue made of plastic waste is on show at a UN environmental conference in Kenya on the same day.
A man sleeps on wooden stilts built on a lagoon in the Makoko fishing community in Nigeria&quot;s commercial capital Lagos February 26, 2022. Picture taken February 26, 2022.
It's time for a nap in the Makoko fishing community in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday.
A man struggles to put out a night fire that razed down homes, leaving most families homeless during late-night hours in Kibera, Nairobi. Residents of Kibera Slums experienced another loss as they were caught unaware by a fire that occurred late in the night, razing down twenty homes, leaving most locals homeless and with nowhere to turn to. The fire eruption was due to tangled wires from illegal electric connections.
Hundreds are left homeless after a terrible fire in the Kibera settlement of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday. Some have received community donations of food, shelter and money.
A child looks on as he watches cyclists competing during the final stage of the 14th Tour du Rwanda on 27 february 2022, in Kigali. - Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion won the Tour of Rwanda for the second time, which ended on Sunday in the capital Kigali with the victory of Rwandan Mo&#xef;se Mugisha in the 7th stage.
And on Sunday in Kigali, spectators line the streets during the Tour du Rwanda.

