Africa's week in pictures: 25 June-1 July 2021

·3 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Women in traditional costume perform during a music festival in Ath Bouada, Algeria - Saturday 26 June 2021
Berber women perform during a music festival in a village in the mountains of eastern Algeria on Saturday.
Fisherman with rods standing in the sea off Durban, South Africa - Saturday 26 June 2021
On the same day, fishermen in the South African city of Durban stand hopeful during the annual sardine run, when masses of the fish travel north along the KwaZulu-Natal coast towards Mozambique...
A fisherman with loads of sardines under a net in Durban, South Africa - Saturday 26 June 2021
Durban's professional netters are also hard at work bringing in big catches.
A male gymnast performs on the rings at the Street Workout in Cairo, Egypt - Friday 25 June 2021
Friday sees competitors in Egypt's capital, Cairo, taking part in the Street Workout, a national fitness championship.
A helicopter about a car being driving by Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the Safari Rally near Lake Naivasha, Kenya - Friday 25 June 2021
On the same day, a helicopter tries to keep pace with a car taking part in Kenya's Safari Rally…
Lorenzo Bertelli of Italy drives past zebras and giraffes during the Safari Rally near Nairobi, Kenya - Friday 25 June 2021
The drivers speeding through the savannah seem to leave the wildlife completely nonplussed.
Men playing a board game by oil drums in Mekelle, Ethiopia - Friday 25 June 2021
Also on Friday, men play a board game using bottle tops in the Ethiopian city of Mekelle, capital of the war-torn region of Tigray which rebels captured three days later.
A man uses a digital camera to take pictures during a youth boxing tournament in Iyana-ipaja, Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 26 June 2021
A spectator at a children's boxing match in Nigeria's biggest city of Lagos takes a snap on Saturday…
Young boxers takomg part in a youth tournament at Iyana-ipaja in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 26 June 2021
A sizeable crowd gathers to cheer on the young fighters taking part in the open-air tournament.
Nigerian boxer Kennedy Nzechukwu in Las Vegas, United States - Saturday 26 June 2021
Later that day, Nigerian boxer Kennedy Nzechukwu poses after his victory during a Ultimate Fighting Championship event in the US city of Las Vegas.
Namibian Christine Mboma posing next to a sign showing her record-breaking time for the the under-20 women&#39;s 400m race in Bydgoszcz, Poland - Wednesday 30 June 2021
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma sets a new world under-20 record during a women's 400m race in Poland.
South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini participating in the Tour de France - Wednesday 30 June 2021
On the same day, South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini, who is making his Tour de France debut this year, pedals through the French countryside during the fifth stage of the race.
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes his Liberian counterpart George Weah with a hug to to &#xc9;lys&#xe9;e Palace in Paris.
A moving moment is captured on Thursday when French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes his Liberian counterpart George Weah - the 1995 winner of acclaimed French football award the Ballon d'Or - to the Élysée Palace in Paris.
A man with &quot;I Love Gbagbo&quot; painted on his back in Mama, Ivory Coast - Sunday 27 June 2021
In Ivory Coast, supporters of Laurent Gbagbo show their devotion to the ex-president, who has been acquitted of war crimes, as they wait on Sunday to welcome him back to his home village of Mama.
F&#xe9;lix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda&#39;s Paul Kagame peer at a crack in Rubavu, Rwanda - Friday 25 June 2021
The Congolese and Rwandan presidents inspect areas along their border on Friday affected by earthquakes following May's volcanic eruption in the region.
People looking down at stadium festivities in Antananarivo, Madagascar - Saturday 26 June 2021
On Saturday, residents of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, look down at celebrations to mark the country's independence from France taking place at a new stadium.
Kenyan DJ Slice playing in the Party On Wheels in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 26 June 2021
On the same evening, a Kenyan DJ in the capital, Nairobi, plays music to partygoers inside a matatu bus converted into a nightclub.
Anti-riot police officers, one covered in white paint, in Dakar, Senegal - Friday 25 June 2021
Anti-riot police officers in Senegal's capital, Dakar, take stock on Friday after being splashed with paint during a student demonstration against a new anti-terror bill.
Police officers chase a man in Kampala, Uganda - Friday 25 June 2021
On the same day, police officers enforcing new coronavirus lockdown restrictions attempt to arrest a vendor in Uganda's capital, Kampala…
Police officers arrest a banana seller in Kampala, Uganda - Friday 25 June 2021
They are more successful with a banana seller, one of more than 200 people detained in the city centre that day.
An EFF supporter holds up a sign saying: &quot;We want a vaccine&quot; in Pretoria, South Africa - Friday 25 June 2021
And a member of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party demands during a rally on Friday in the capital, Pretoria, that Covid vaccines from Russia and China be approved by the country's regulatory body.

All photos subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories