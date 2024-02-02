Africa's week in pictures: 26 January - 1 February 2024

BBC
·2 min read
1

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Firefighters and volunteers attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at a commercial depot, used for oil barrels and flammable drums, near Muthurwa settlement, in Nairobi, Kenya, January 30, 2024
Firefighters and volunteers battle flames in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday after a depot housing oil barrels catches fire.
A helicopter helps to extinguish a fire near Pringle Bay, as firefighters remain on high alert amid dry, hot, and windy weather in Western Cape, South Africa, January 31, 2024
A hot and dry spell in South Africa's Western Cape has led to wildfire outbreaks including in Pringle Bay on Wednesday.
A firefighter cools off from the heat in Pringle Bay, as firefighters remain on high alert amid dry, hot, and windy weather in Western Cape, South Africa, January 31, 2024
One firefighter takes a break from his work in order to cool down.
A man wears a traditional kankurang mask during the kankurang Festival in Janjanbureh on January 27, 2024. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, Kankurang, a combination of the Mandingo words "kango" and "Kurango", literally translated as "voice" and "force", ensures the transmission and teaching of the values and practices that form the basis of Mandingo cultural identity, a West African people whose historical home was the Mali empire
A man in The Gambia wears a traditional mask for Saturday's Kankurang initiation festival of the Mandingo people.
A performer wearing the traditional kumbo mask, a mythological figure of the Jola tribe dressed with palm leaves, whirls in fire during the kankurang Festival in Janjanbureh on January 27, 2024. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, Kankurang, a combination of the Mandingo words "kango" and "Kurango", literally translated as "voice" and "force", ensures the transmission and teaching of the values and practices that form the basis of Mandingo cultural identity, a West African people whose historical home was the Mali empire.
A performer at the festival dances among the flames as the crowd watches on.
This aerial images show pirogues racing during a traditional canoe race at the Ogobagna cultural festival in Bamako on January 26, 2024. Due to persistent instability in the central region of the country, the Dogons annually organise a festival in Bamako called Ogobagna to share and showcase their cultural and ancestral traditions.
In Mali on Friday, competitors take to traditional canoes for a race at the Ogobagna cultural festival in the capital, Bamako.
Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo (R) parades before attending a mass for peace in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 28, 2024. A mass for peace in the Great Lakes region was organized by representatives of the Catholic churches of the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi, where Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo criticized the leaders of the three countries, accusing them of inciting "division and war". Armed clashes involving the armies of the three countries have been taking place in eastern Congo for several months, resulting in hundreds of deaths and hundreds of thousands of displaced persons
Sunday in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sees a mass for peace in the troubled region led by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of the Catholic Church.
Muslim worshippers pray in a street of the historical Merkato district of Addis Ababa on January 27, 2024. Merkato district is believed to have the largest open-air market in Africa, stretching for several square kilometres divided into sections for just about anything imaginable
The day before, a photographer captures Muslim worshippers in the vast Merkato commercial district of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Mali v Burkina Faso - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 30, 2024
The thrilling Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has been providing a welcome distraction including for this Burkinabe fan on Tuesday.
Equatorial Guinea's defender #15 Carlos Akapo reacts after the defeat at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 28, 2024.
But there are winners and losers and on Sunday, Carlos Akapo is distraught after his nation, Equatorial Guinea, was defeated 1-0 by Guinea in a round-of-16 match.
Ivory Coast's supporters react after the their team won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Ivory Coast, on a street in Korhogo on January 29, 2024
But the following day, fans of the host nation Ivory Coast were ecstatic in the city of Korhogo after their team beat much-fancied Senegal in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.
Rabe, a Malagasy scavenger, rests on an abandoned building as he sorts recyclable plastic waste materials at the temporary Anosipatrana dumping site on the outskirts of Antananarivo, Madagascar January 30, 2024.
Rabe, who sifts through waste to find recyclable plastic at a dump site near Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, is photographed on Tuesday as he takes a break from his hard work.
A Kenyan protester shouts slogans during a nationwide protest against increasing femicide cases in the country, Nairobi, Kenya, 27 January 2024. Activists called for the protest after a recent spike in femicide cases, in which several women have been reportedly found murdered and some of their body parts missing.
Kenyan activists attempting to get the authorities to do more to tackle femicide march through Nairobi on Saturday.
A girl takes a photo of a rainbow in the sky after it rained, in Cairo, Egypt, Egypt January 31, 2024
A young girl grabs a phone to capture a rainbow arching over Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Wednesday.

Images subject to copyright