Africa's week in pictures: 26 January - 1 February 2024

Firefighters and volunteers battle flames in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday after a depot housing oil barrels catches fire.

A hot and dry spell in South Africa's Western Cape has led to wildfire outbreaks including in Pringle Bay on Wednesday.

One firefighter takes a break from his work in order to cool down.

A man in The Gambia wears a traditional mask for Saturday's Kankurang initiation festival of the Mandingo people.

A performer at the festival dances among the flames as the crowd watches on.

In Mali on Friday, competitors take to traditional canoes for a race at the Ogobagna cultural festival in the capital, Bamako.

Sunday in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sees a mass for peace in the troubled region led by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of the Catholic Church.

The day before, a photographer captures Muslim worshippers in the vast Merkato commercial district of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

The thrilling Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has been providing a welcome distraction including for this Burkinabe fan on Tuesday.

But there are winners and losers and on Sunday, Carlos Akapo is distraught after his nation, Equatorial Guinea, was defeated 1-0 by Guinea in a round-of-16 match.

But the following day, fans of the host nation Ivory Coast were ecstatic in the city of Korhogo after their team beat much-fancied Senegal in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Rabe, who sifts through waste to find recyclable plastic at a dump site near Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, is photographed on Tuesday as he takes a break from his hard work.

Kenyan activists attempting to get the authorities to do more to tackle femicide march through Nairobi on Saturday.

A young girl grabs a phone to capture a rainbow arching over Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Wednesday.

