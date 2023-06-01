Africa's week in pictures: 26 May-1 June 2023

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A woman holding a surfboard jumps off a pier in Durban, South Africa - Sunday 28 May 2023
As the sun rises on South Africa's eastern coast on Sunday, a surfer jumps into the ocean.
Fatoumata Guinea Kaba in a voluminous white dress poses on a red carpet in Cannes, France - Friday 26 May 2023
French-Guinean actress and influencer Fatoumata Guinea Kaba takes to the red carpet at France's Cannes Film Festival on Friday...
Somali-American model Halima Aden waving at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards in Cannes, France - Friday 26 May 2023
Also in Cannes that day is Somali-American model Halima Aden, who received the women empowerment gong at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (Wiba).
A man stands between two paintings in a gallery (on the left is a painting of woman; on the right is a painting of a man, woman and child) in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 27 May 2023
On Saturday, a visitor looks at works by Mohamed Ben Methaf during the Carthage Contemporary Art Days Festival in Tunisia's capital.
Israelis of Ethiopian descent hold up pictures of their relatives during a protest calling on the Israeli government to stop a freeze on Jewish Ethiopian immigration to Israel, outside the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel - Sunday 28 May 2023
The next day, Israelis of Ethiopian descent hold up pictures of their relatives during a protest in Jerusalem calling on the government to stop a freeze on Ethiopian Jews emigrating to Israel.
A woman wears a dress, hat and necklace in colours of the Inclusive Alliance Platform party in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - Monday 29 May 2023
In Guinea-Bissau, supporters of Domingos Simões Pereira and his Inclusive Alliance Platform rally on Monday in the capital, ahead of elections on 4 June.
Egyptian drummers in uniform stand in a line and play at a festival in Cairo, Egypt - Saturday 27 May 2023
On Saturday, an Egyptian band performs at the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts in the capital, Cairo.
A smiling woman wears false eyelashes and the colours of the Senegalese flag in face paint at an Under-20 World Cup football match against Colombia in La Plata, Argentina - Saturday 27 May 2023
On the same day, a football fan cheers on Senegal against Colombia in the Under-20 World Cup in the Argentinian city of La Plata. The matched ended in a draw.
A woman looks at an official booklet showing the face of Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria - Monday 29 May 2023
Bola Tinubu is sworn in as president of Africa's largest democracy at a ceremony in Abuja on Monday, promising to tackle Nigeria's rampant insecurity and bring in economic reforms.
A man throws stones near burning objects during clashes between security forces and supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal - Monday 29 May 2023
Clashes erupt in Senegal's capital on the same day between police and supporters of Ousmane Sonko. Later in the week the opposition leader was sentenced to two years in jail.
Models process down the catwalk in creations by Moroccan designer Fadila El Gadi in Rabat, Morocco - Tuesday 30 May 2023
The Rabat African Capital of Culture fashion show comes to a close on Tuesday with these designs by Morocco's Fadila El Gadi.
Children run on a beach while a boat sails off the coast of French territory Mayotte, near Kani Keli - Saturday 27 May 2023
And the sun sets on Saturday over the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, which has begun an operation to deport migrants, many of whom come from nearby Comoros.

Images subject to copyright.