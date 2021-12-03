Africa's week in pictures: 26 November - 2 December 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Woman in red outfit standing behind a black wall. There is a red doorframe that matches her outfit
On Sunday a Congolese refugee poses for a picture in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil...
A woman&#39;s two hands with several rings, holding a pink garment.
This refugee woman holds on tightly to her garments...
A woman with a yellow headscarf posing under a tree with flowers.
Another woman poses under a tree in bloom.
A ballet dancer standing on pointe in front of a crowd of people outside. The skies are cloudy with some blue creeping through.
On the same day in Kenya a ballet dancer performs during a dress rehearsal of Nutcracker.
Babou Ngom playing a drum-like instrument with a drum stick in the air. He is smiling. Others around him are performing and visibly having a good time.
There is more dancing in Senegal on Saturday as musician Babou Ngom performs at the Great Carnival of Dakar parade.
A man with a horse drawn carriage. In the background there is vast arid land and some trees. It looks hot.
Over in Egypt on Friday a man rides a horse-drawn carriage near the Temple of Luxor.
People walking past a mural of a woman with a mask. She has hoops on and a bantu hair style. It is a graffiti mural.
On Tuesday in Soweto, South Africa, people walk past a mural of a woman.
Two football players celebrating. They are close to one another and appear to be shouting or cheering.
On Wednesday Algerian football players celebrate scoring a goal at the Fifa Arab Cup Qatar 2021.
A group of Ethiopian men cheering and shouting. Some of their fists are in the air. They are wearing the colours of the Ethiopian flag.
More triumphant scenes on Monday as Ethiopians protest in South Africa.
A woman walking the runway, surrounded by smoke. The background the is black.
On Friday a contestant walks the runway at a beauty pageant for people with HIV and Aids in Kampala, Uganda.
Halima Aden smiling behind a large poster which says: &quot;Voices&quot;.
Somali-American fashion figure Halima Aden poses for a picture at a fashion event in England on Thursday.
Wizkid and Burna boy performing on stage. Burna Boy is smiling and wearing a cowboy hat. Wizkid is wearing a big fur coat. Both have on sunglasses and jewellery. There is a red background.
Wizkid and Burna Boy perform together on stage at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday...
A large crowd in an arena with their phone lights on watching Wizkid perform.
Lights are out but lighters on as the crowd watches on.

