Africa's week in pictures: 27 August - 2 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Tunisian graffiti artist Kaisser Grojja, also known as &quot;Wolf Gang&quot;, poses for a picture next to his latest mural in the town of Sidi Bouzid in central Tunisia on August 27, 2021
Graffiti artist Kaisser Grojja, also known as Wolf Gang, left his latest creation on a wall in the Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid on Friday.
Beach Soccer Football - FIFA Beach World Cup Russia 2021 - Semi-Final - Japan v Senegal - Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium, Moscow, Russia - August 28, 2021 Senegal&quot;s Papa Ndour in action with Japan&quot;s Takuya Akaguma
On Saturday, in Moscow, Senegal's Papa Ndour clashed with Japan's Takuya Akaguma during the semi-final of the Beach Soccer World Cup, which Japan won 5-2.
A baobab tree is pictured during Senegal&#39;s wet season in Palmarin on August 30, 2021.
In Senegal itself, a photographer captures the impact of the rainy season near the coastal village of Palmarin on Monday...
A man ploughs his land during Senegal&#39;s wet season in Palmarin on August 30, 2021
While a local farmer takes advantage of the rains to plough his land.
A woman at Padwell Miriri&#39;s farm removes field grass inside an industrial hemp farm on August 27, 2021 in Mazowe, Zimbabwe
Industrial hemp farming is booming in Zimbabwe, where this farmer is weeding a field on Friday.
Cherine Abdellaoui of Team Algeria celebrates after winning in the Women&#39;s -52kg Judo on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 27
On the same day at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Algerian judoka Cherine Abdellaoui celebrates taking the gold medal in the 52kg category...
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Women&quot;s Shot Put - F41 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 27, 2021. Raoua Tlili of Tunisia in action
And in the athletics stadium on Friday, Tunisia's Raoua Tlili unleashes the shot put on her way to winning her first gold of the Games...
Gihan Abdelaziz of Team Egypt competes during the women&#39;s -55 kg Powerlifting final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on August 27, 2021
In power lifting, Egypt's Gihan Abdelaziz readies herself to take part in the 55kg final, in which she came seventh.
Costumed children from the local Shade performance group perform their show during the annual Brixton Burn in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 August 2021. The annual event is run by members of the &quot;Afrikaburn&quot; community which is a regional event of &quot;Burning Man&quot; in the United States.
Children from a drama group in South Africa's commercial hub, Johannesburg, dress up on Saturday for an annual event known as Brixton Burn which is linked to the Burning Man festival in the US.
A student wears a face mask as she attends a lesson at the Oceanwaves Junior School just outside Harare, Zimbabwe, 30 August 2021. Schools have in Zimbabwe reopened for examination writing classes only after four months of a forced closure due an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases
School children near Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, wear face masks to sit exams as the schools reopen on Monday for the first time in four months.
A contestant gets ready backstage during the Miss Kenya beauty pageant in Nairobi, on August 28, 2021.
The Miss Kenya beauty pageant is back after a year's break because of the pandemic and the young women get the chance to show off their evening wear on stage in Nairobi on Saturday.
Military personnel from Mali take part in the &quot;Emergency Area&quot; competition round at the Mieu Mon National Training Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, 31 August 2021,
On Tuesday, soldiers from Mali are bathed in yellow smoke as they take part in the International Army Games in Vietnam.
Women discuss the state of the Nyiragongo volcano disaster at the Kayembe camp for displaced people, near Goma on August 30, 2021
Some 4,000 people, including these women photographed on Monday, are still without permanent shelter after their homes were destroyed when Mount Nyiragongo erupted in May in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Members of the Celestial Church of Christ, popularly known as the white garment church, perform a spiritual prayer at the seashore of the Atlantic in Lagos, Nigeria, 01 September 2021. The white garment church members, as they are popularly known, go to the seashore as part of their religious practices for deliverance from terminal diseases and spiritual healings. It is an age-long spiritual practice believed to be unique and bible-based.
In Nigeria on Wednesday, members of the Celestial Church of Christ, popularly known as the white garment church, perform a prayer on the shore of the Atlantic in Lagos.

All pictures subject to copyright.

