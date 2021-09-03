Africa's week in pictures: 27 August - 2 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Graffiti artist Kaisser Grojja, also known as Wolf Gang, left his latest creation on a wall in the Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid on Friday.

On Saturday, in Moscow, Senegal's Papa Ndour clashed with Japan's Takuya Akaguma during the semi-final of the Beach Soccer World Cup, which Japan won 5-2.

In Senegal itself, a photographer captures the impact of the rainy season near the coastal village of Palmarin on Monday...

While a local farmer takes advantage of the rains to plough his land.

Industrial hemp farming is booming in Zimbabwe, where this farmer is weeding a field on Friday.

On the same day at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Algerian judoka Cherine Abdellaoui celebrates taking the gold medal in the 52kg category...

And in the athletics stadium on Friday, Tunisia's Raoua Tlili unleashes the shot put on her way to winning her first gold of the Games...

In power lifting, Egypt's Gihan Abdelaziz readies herself to take part in the 55kg final, in which she came seventh.

Children from a drama group in South Africa's commercial hub, Johannesburg, dress up on Saturday for an annual event known as Brixton Burn which is linked to the Burning Man festival in the US.

School children near Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, wear face masks to sit exams as the schools reopen on Monday for the first time in four months.

The Miss Kenya beauty pageant is back after a year's break because of the pandemic and the young women get the chance to show off their evening wear on stage in Nairobi on Saturday.

On Tuesday, soldiers from Mali are bathed in yellow smoke as they take part in the International Army Games in Vietnam.

Some 4,000 people, including these women photographed on Monday, are still without permanent shelter after their homes were destroyed when Mount Nyiragongo erupted in May in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Nigeria on Wednesday, members of the Celestial Church of Christ, popularly known as the white garment church, perform a prayer on the shore of the Atlantic in Lagos.

