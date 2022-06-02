Africa's week in pictures: 27 May - 2 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Ghanaian secondary school pupil Annie-Lois Ama Serwaa Acheamong competes at a spelling bee in Maryland, the US, on Tuesday.

Visitors take a selfie next to murals made for Saturday's Kenya Defence Forces Air Show...

South African pilots perform aerobatics at the event in Nairobi...

Plus Kenyan paratroopers performed some stunts of their own...

While crowds look on in awe.

Recently unearthed statues and sarcophagi go on show on Monday in Giza, Egypt...

Experts believe the trove dates back some 2,500 years.

Assia Hussein, who heads a Tanzanian women-only miners association, inspects gold nuggets for sale at a market in Geita town on Saturday.

Photos of Ladoum sheep, known as the "king of sheep" with their handlers are on show in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Wednesday.

Saturday sees dancers take to the stage for the closing ceremony of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts in Cairo, Egypt.

The day before, rollerbladers take to the streets of nearby Port Said en masse.

Mafikizolo perform in Johannesburg as part of the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour in the South African city.

Equatoguinean-Spanish singer Buika gives an emotional rendition during the Capital Culture Road Festival in Turkey on Monday.

On the Cannes red carpet on Friday, Somali-Norwegian model Rawdah Mohamed poses for the cameras ahead of the screening of Mother And Son, which tells the story of an Ivorian family living in France...

Annabelle Lengronne (L) plays the mother in the film, while Stéphane Bak is her oldest son.

Tunisia has named a road in the capital Tunis in honour of actress Claudia Cardinale, seen here on Sunday at the opening ceremony along with a portrait of her.

It's time for a manicure on Wednesday, at a roadside salon in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria...

Beautification comes in many forms - and this snail farm in Tunisia is one of many responding to the growing worldwide demand for snail mucin in cosmetic products.

Ripe apricots are picked in Egypt's Nile delta on Friday.

Kunle Adeyanju completes his 40-day, 12,000km motorbike ride from London to Lagos on Sunday. He said the biggest challenge was the mighty Sahara Desert, adding, "that place is unfriendly".

Supporters cheer on Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca ahead of their African Champions League win on Monday.

Beninoise heptathlete Odile Ahouanwanou competes in the long jump at the IAAF World Combined Events Challenge in Austria on Saturday.

And on Tuesday at the World Athletics Continental Tour in the Czech Republic, Aminatou Seyni (R) of Niger celebrates with Gina Bass of The Gambia after winning the women's 200m.

