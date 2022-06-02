Africa's week in pictures: 27 May - 2 June 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Annie-Lois Ama Serwaa Acheamong, an 8th grader from Ghana Christian International High School in Accra, Ghana, spells a word during a preliminary round of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2022.
Ghanaian secondary school pupil Annie-Lois Ama Serwaa Acheamong competes at a spelling bee in Maryland, the US, on Tuesday.
Two Kenyan women take selfies next to the murals on display at the Kenya Defence Forces Air Show at the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum. The free Air Show was a forerunner of commissioning the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum. It was led by Kenya Air Force and included the Kenya wildlife services and civilian aerobatic and sky diving teams. The aim was to entertain and educate the public.
Visitors take a selfie next to murals made for Saturday's Kenya Defence Forces Air Show...
The Marksmen aerobatic team from South Africa performs at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival over the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 May 2022. The Air Show which was led by Kenya Air Force, boasted displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.
South African pilots perform aerobatics at the event in Nairobi...
The Kenya Airforce paratroopers perform during the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival over the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 May 2022. The Air Show which was led by Kenya Air Force, boasted displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.
Plus Kenyan paratroopers performed some stunts of their own...
People watch the aerobatic performance during the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival over the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 28, 2022.
While crowds look on in awe.
A new archaeological discovery in Egypt in Saqqara Necropolis, on May 30, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. Egypt revealed a cache of 150 bronze statues depicting various gods and goddesses, along with 250 sarcophagi at the archaeological site of Saqqara, south of Cairo, the latest in a series of discoveries in the region.
Recently unearthed statues and sarcophagi go on show on Monday in Giza, Egypt...
A man takes a selfie next to displayed sarcophaguses that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt&quot;s Saqqara necropolis, during a presentation in Giza, Egypt May 30, 2022.
Experts believe the trove dates back some 2,500 years.
Tanzanian miner Assia Hussein, who is the chairman of an only-women miners association, observes some pure gold nuggets at a gold market in Geita, Tanzania on May 28, 2022. Tanzania is a land rich in minerals and one of the main gold producers in Africa, with gold representing more than 90% of the country's mineral exports. Artisanal and small-scale gold mining have culturally and historically relegated women's participation. The extractive sector in Tanzania has historically been a male-dominated industry with high levels of harassment, sexual abuse, discrimination and misconceptions over women's involvement,
Assia Hussein, who heads a Tanzanian women-only miners association, inspects gold nuggets for sale at a market in Geita town on Saturday.
People visit photo exhibition named as &quot;Sama Ladoum (My Ladoum)&quot; by French photojournalist Sylvain Cherkaoui with the theme Ladoum, known as the &quot;king of sheep&quot; in Senegal and West Africa, and its breeders, as part of OFF, the side event of the 14th Dakar Biennial in Dakar, Senegal on June 1, 2022.
Photos of Ladoum sheep, known as the "king of sheep" with their handlers are on show in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Wednesday.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 9th International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts in the Citadel of Cairo, Egypt, 28 May 2022.
Saturday sees dancers take to the stage for the closing ceremony of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts in Cairo, Egypt.
An Egyptian roller skate lover jumps at the 1st Free Roller Skate Rally held at the largest open ski track in the Middle East with a length for nearly four kilometres, organised by the governorate and the Tourism Development Authority with the Ministry of Youth and Sports directorate, to promote local tourism in the city, in Port Said, Egypt May 27, 2022.
The day before, rollerbladers take to the streets of nearby Port Said en masse.
Mafikizolo during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Lanseria International Airport on May 28, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mafikizolo perform in Johannesburg as part of the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour in the South African city.
Latin Grammy winner Equatorial Guinea - Spanish singer Buika performs during the Capital Culture Road Festival at Turkiyeâs Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Ada Ankara venue in Ankara, Turkiye on May 30, 2022.
Equatoguinean-Spanish singer Buika gives an emotional rendition during the Capital Culture Road Festival in Turkey on Monday.
Somali-Norwegian model Rawdah Mohamed arrives for the screening of the film &quot;Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)&quot; during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2022.
On the Cannes red carpet on Friday, Somali-Norwegian model Rawdah Mohamed poses for the cameras ahead of the screening of Mother And Son, which tells the story of an Ivorian family living in France...
French actress Annabelle Lengronne (L) and French-Congolese comedian Stephane Bak arrive for the screening of the film &quot;Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)&quot; during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2022.
Annabelle Lengronne (L) plays the mother in the film, while Stéphane Bak is her oldest son.
talo-Tunisian actress Claudia Cardinale (R) poses with a painting of her during the inauguration of the Claudia Cardinale street in the city of La Goulette near the Tunisian capital on May 29, 2022.
Tunisia has named a road in the capital Tunis in honour of actress Claudia Cardinale, seen here on Sunday at the opening ceremony along with a portrait of her.
A manicurist applies nail polish to a customer's nails outside a street salon in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 01 June 2022.
It's time for a manicure on Wednesday, at a roadside salon in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria...
Snail farmer Fadwa Sellami extracts mucin at a farm in the village of Sanhaja, Manouba, Tunisia, 29 May 2022. A higher demand for snails, whether by restaurants or by the beauty industry using the mucin, has led to an increased number of snail breeding farms.
Beautification comes in many forms - and this snail farm in Tunisia is one of many responding to the growing worldwide demand for snail mucin in cosmetic products.
A worker sorts apricots collected from trees on May 27, 2022 in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt. Agriculture is a major component of the Egyptian economy, contributing 11.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product. Apricots are mainly exported to Saudi Arabia and Singapore.
Ripe apricots are picked in Egypt's Nile delta on Friday.
Kunle Adeyanju (C) celebrates with supporters after arriving at the Ikeja Rotary club in Lagos on May 29, 2022, after a 41 day trip from London, by motorbike, to raise funds and awareness for the End Polio campaign.
Kunle Adeyanju completes his 40-day, 12,000km motorbike ride from London to Lagos on Sunday. He said the biggest challenge was the mighty Sahara Desert, adding, "that place is unfriendly".
Wydad AC supporters cheer ahead of the CAF Champions League final soccer match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, 30 May 2022.
Supporters cheer on Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca ahead of their African Champions League win on Monday.
Benin's Odile Ahouanwanou pictured in action during the long jump event, at the women's heptathlon event on the second day of the Hypo-Meeting, IAAF World Combined Events Challenge, in the Mosle stadium in Gotzis, Austria, Saturday 28 May 2022.
Beninoise heptathlete Odile Ahouanwanou competes in the long jump at the IAAF World Combined Events Challenge in Austria on Saturday.
Aminatou Seyni (R) of Niger celebrates with Gina Bass (L) of Gambia after winning the women&quot;s 200m race at the 2022 Golden Spike athletics meeting as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour in Ostrava, Czech Republic, 31 May 2022.
And on Tuesday at the World Athletics Continental Tour in the Czech Republic, Aminatou Seyni (R) of Niger celebrates with Gina Bass of The Gambia after winning the women's 200m.

