Africa's week in pictures: 27 October - 2 November 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Large embossed golden appear to float above the sand, creating an optical illusion.
Artwork by Rashid al-Khalifa appear to hover in the desert near Egypt's Giza pyramids on Saturday.
A soldier holds a rifle during a presentation at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa.
Kenyan soldiers take part in a drill before King Charles on Thursday. The visiting monarch has stopped short of apologising for concentration camps where, 70 years ago, the British subjected Mau Mau anti-colonialists to torture, murder, forced castrations and more.
A models wearing Nigerian fashion designer Bubu Ogisi's design, walks down the runway during her fashion show in Lagos. The silhouettes are oversized and the materials used are of vibrant yet earthy tones.
Models in Nigeria showcase designs by Bubu Ogisi on Sunday.
A man cleans a grave at the Williamsville cemetery in Abidjan.
Thoughts turn to loved ones no longer with us on All Saints' Day - this man tends to a grave in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan.
A woman wearing a red dress gesticulates on a pitch-black stage set.
In the same city days earlier, playwright and actress Roukiata Ouédraogo takes to the stage.
People dressed in civilian clothing walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt.
Palestinians fleeing the blockade and bombings in Gaza enter Egypt on Wednesday, after a U-turn by Cairo allows refugees through the Rafah border crossing.
Britain's Tyson Fury (L) fights against Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh.
Cameroon's Francis Ngannou takes a jab at Britain's Tyson Fury, in a bout on Sunday that many thought he deserved to win.
A woman wears batik clothing on the catwalk.
Abidjan's Pagne Festival gathers fabric designers from across Ivory Coast on Saturday.
A Breguet watch and personal possessions are handled by a man dressed in tweed.
Watches and medals belonging to Senegal's first President Léopold Sédar Senghor are seen at a French auction house on Friday. Their sale was halted days earlier at the request of the Senegalese government, which is lobbying for the objects' return.
A boy watches fishermen training the races in Saint Louis, Senegal.
The next day in Saint Louis in northern Senegal, people watch fishermen practise for a boat race.
Attendees dressed in rainbow colours sing while taking part in the Johannesburg Pride Parade.
On the same day in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg, revellers gather at the annual LGBTQ pride parade.
Siya Kolisi kisses the Web Ellis Cup after South Africa beat New Zealand in Paris 16-15.
And that evening in France, Captain Siya Kolisi kisses the Rugby World Cup trophy after leading South Africa to victory - and a place in the history books. It is now the only nation to have won the tournament four times.

