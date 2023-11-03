Africa's week in pictures: 27 October - 2 November 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Artwork by Rashid al-Khalifa appear to hover in the desert near Egypt's Giza pyramids on Saturday.

Kenyan soldiers take part in a drill before King Charles on Thursday. The visiting monarch has stopped short of apologising for concentration camps where, 70 years ago, the British subjected Mau Mau anti-colonialists to torture, murder, forced castrations and more.

Models in Nigeria showcase designs by Bubu Ogisi on Sunday.

Thoughts turn to loved ones no longer with us on All Saints' Day - this man tends to a grave in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan.

In the same city days earlier, playwright and actress Roukiata Ouédraogo takes to the stage.

Palestinians fleeing the blockade and bombings in Gaza enter Egypt on Wednesday, after a U-turn by Cairo allows refugees through the Rafah border crossing.

Cameroon's Francis Ngannou takes a jab at Britain's Tyson Fury, in a bout on Sunday that many thought he deserved to win.

Abidjan's Pagne Festival gathers fabric designers from across Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Watches and medals belonging to Senegal's first President Léopold Sédar Senghor are seen at a French auction house on Friday. Their sale was halted days earlier at the request of the Senegalese government, which is lobbying for the objects' return.

The next day in Saint Louis in northern Senegal, people watch fishermen practise for a boat race.

On the same day in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg, revellers gather at the annual LGBTQ pride parade.

And that evening in France, Captain Siya Kolisi kisses the Rugby World Cup trophy after leading South Africa to victory - and a place in the history books. It is now the only nation to have won the tournament four times.

