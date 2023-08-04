Africa's week in pictures: 28 July - 3 August 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

We're through! South African players celebrate reaching the knockout stage after beating Italy 3-2 at the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday.

On Sunday, an official sets up a polling station in a school in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum to amend the constitution which will open the door to a third term for President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II celebrates 30 years since he was crowned king of Uganda's Buganda people on Monday...

These musicians perform as part of the celebrations.

The previous day across the continent in Morocco, thousands gather in the city of M'diq on a public holiday celebrating the 24th anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne.

Men showcasing their Tuareg culture at the Sebeiba Festival on Saturday in Djanet, Algeria.

On Thursday, protestors supporting the junta leaders demonstrate in Niamey. It is also Niger's Independence Day.

Migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia are rescued from a fiberglass boat in distress by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, off the Libyan coast on Wednesday.

Cameroon's Raymondo Nkwemy Tchomfa (2nd R) and Appolinaire Yinra (R) celebrate their respective 3rd and 1st place at the long jump men's final on Tuesday at the 9th Francophone Games in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands of Kenyans turn up to have their eye scanned on Tuesday as part of a programme by cryptocurrency company Worldcoin.

A "voodoo wrestler" whispers incantations over his opponent during a fight in a schoolyard in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday...

Maitresse Libondans poses for a photograph on the same day. "Voodoo wrestling" - a combat sport featuring traditional prayers and magic charms - is extremely popular in DR Congo.

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

While Nigeria's Dele Sosimi performs on Saturday at the Womad Festival in the UK.

A man attempts to start a generator during one of South Africa's frequent power outages on Wednesday.

Images subject to copyright