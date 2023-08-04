Africa's week in pictures: 28 July - 3 August 2023

BBC
·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Female footballers holding South African flag on 2 August 2023
We're through! South African players celebrate reaching the knockout stage after beating Italy 3-2 at the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday.
Man setting up polling station in a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic on 30 July 2023.
On Sunday, an official sets up a polling station in a school in the Central African Republic ahead of a referendum to amend the constitution which will open the door to a third term for President Faustin Archange Touadera.
Kabaka (King) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II being carried on the shoulders of some men during his coronation on 31 July 2023
Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II celebrates 30 years since he was crowned king of Uganda's Buganda people on Monday...
Men playing music instruments, 31 July 2023
These musicians perform as part of the celebrations.
Thousands on a beach with many umbrellas, 30 July 2023
The previous day across the continent in Morocco, thousands gather in the city of M'diq on a public holiday celebrating the 24th anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne.
Men in traditional Algerian clothing, 29 July 2023
Men showcasing their Tuareg culture at the Sebeiba Festival on Saturday in Djanet, Algeria.
Man wearing shirt with the Niger, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso junta leaders on it.
On Thursday, protestors supporting the junta leaders demonstrate in Niamey. It is also Niger's Independence Day.
People on a boat in the Mediterranean.
Migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia are rescued from a fiberglass boat in distress by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, off the Libyan coast on Wednesday.
Two men holding Cameroon flag at sport stadium, 1 August 2023
Cameroon's Raymondo Nkwemy Tchomfa (2nd R) and Appolinaire Yinra (R) celebrate their respective 3rd and 1st place at the long jump men's final on Tuesday at the 9th Francophone Games in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Woman looking into silver orb, 1 August 2023
Thousands of Kenyans turn up to have their eye scanned on Tuesday as part of a programme by cryptocurrency company Worldcoin.
Two people in a wrestling ring
A "voodoo wrestler" whispers incantations over his opponent during a fight in a schoolyard in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday...
Woman sitting on a chair, 29 July 2023
Maitresse Libondans poses for a photograph on the same day. "Voodoo wrestling" - a combat sport featuring traditional prayers and magic charms - is extremely popular in DR Congo.
Man standing on stage with fist raised up, 29 July 2023
Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Man on stage dancing, 29 July
While Nigeria's Dele Sosimi performs on Saturday at the Womad Festival in the UK.
Man trying to start a generator, 2 August 2023
A man attempts to start a generator during one of South Africa's frequent power outages on Wednesday.

Images subject to copyright