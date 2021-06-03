Africa's week in pictures: 28 May - 3 June 2021

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Homeless boys and girls take part in a community fashion parade in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday...

It is among the free arts classes run by Abolore Sobayo (pictured in white top) and his foundation of the same name.

Drag artists Belle Army and Stella Rose take to the stage in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday.

The next day in Egypt's capital city, Cairo, Mohamed Fawzy Bakkar poses in his studio...

Each puppet takes him about two weeks to complete and he models them on real Egyptians from across the country.

Tea pickers gather the crop in Nyeri, central Kenya, on Monday. Exports have risen 4% since last year according to government figures, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters of Mali's military take to the main square in the capital, Bamako, on Friday to celebrate the army's second coup in nine months, which ousted the interim civilian leaders.

On Sunday, pro-government protesters rallied in the Ethiopian capital against sanctions imposed by the US. Mass atrocities have been reported in the northern Tigray region, where thousands of people have been killed and at least two million others forced from their homes.

On the same day in Durban, South Africa, volunteers hand out roses to passers-by to raise money for the Circle of Care Association in aid of Palestinians.

Antique figures from Libya that were seized by French customs officers are seen in this shot from Paris' Louvre Museum on Friday.

And masked visitors take in the sights at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo the next day.

All photos subject to copyright.