Africa's week in pictures: 28 October - 2 November 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Young people dressed in traditional Zulu attire smile and wave a banner showing King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Thousands gather in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday to see Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini...
Women wearing traditional Zulu attire stand in Moses Mabhida Stadium.
This is the final ceremony ushering in the new monarch, following months of family feuds over the rightful heir.
A girl holds a pink balloon that has Chinese script written on it in black marker pen.
Schoolchildren in Giza show off their Chinese writing skills on Tuesday. They are one of 12 schools learning the language as part of a pilot scheme by Egypt's education ministry.
A young man smiles and stretches out his arms as he falls off a surfboard into the sea. He is surrounded by smiling adults.
Youngsters with Down Syndrome enjoy a free surfing lesson in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday.
Men dressed in matching white shirts play trumpet, trombone, cymbals and snare drum.
A brass band strikes up on Tuesday outside Saint Lazare cemetery in Senegal's capital, Dakar...
Two boys in matching batik outfits stand in front of a grave.
All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day, is celebrated by many different branches of the Christian faith...
Bolou Marie Marcele puts flowers on the grave of her friend in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
And for people like Bolou Marie Marcele in Ivory Coast, pictured here, and millions of others around the world, it is an occasion to visit and tend to the graves of loved ones.
A woman in the stands waves her hands. She is wearing a T-shirt that says 'I am Zimbo'.
The next day in Australia, Zimbabwe fans cheer their side on to victory against Pakistan in the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
A statuesque model wearing an intricate red dress walks on the runway next to the designer.
On Friday during Lagos Fashion Week, there is applause for Ivorian-Lebanese designer Elie Kuame at the end of his latest show.
A man in a long, pink robe carries prayer beads and a walking staff. Others walking next to him are dressed similarly.
On Sunday, members of the Legio Maria church in Nairobi march and pray for rain. Parts of Kenya and other East African countries are reeling from drought.
Three men do a footwork dance. In the background there are scores of people, and a large church.
The next day in Yemen, men of Ethiopian origin dance during a mass wedding of more than 4,000 couples.
Algerian men dance in formation, waving swords ands shields.
And as Algiers prepares to host the latest Arab League summit, performers take part in Algerian revolution anniversary parades on Monday.
Teenagers stand on top of a rock. Their black silhouettes contrast with the orange sunset.
On Saturday, a group of teenagers pose for a photo on a high point overlooking the River Nile and Karima city in Sudan...
A Nile monitor lizard swims next to reeds. It is the same colour and the water and vegetation.
Meanwhile a Nile monitor lizard lurks upstream, finding camouflage among the reeds.
A man holds a large tuberous vegetable which is wider than his body.
A farmer poses proudly with one of his loofahs in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate on Friday.
A cat walks with a small fish in its mouth.
And this cat finds a fish supper on the seafront in Alexandria, Egypt, on Monday.

Images subject to copyright.

