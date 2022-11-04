Africa's week in pictures: 28 October - 2 November 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Thousands gather in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday to see Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini...

This is the final ceremony ushering in the new monarch, following months of family feuds over the rightful heir.

Schoolchildren in Giza show off their Chinese writing skills on Tuesday. They are one of 12 schools learning the language as part of a pilot scheme by Egypt's education ministry.

Youngsters with Down Syndrome enjoy a free surfing lesson in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday.

A brass band strikes up on Tuesday outside Saint Lazare cemetery in Senegal's capital, Dakar...

All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day, is celebrated by many different branches of the Christian faith...

And for people like Bolou Marie Marcele in Ivory Coast, pictured here, and millions of others around the world, it is an occasion to visit and tend to the graves of loved ones.

The next day in Australia, Zimbabwe fans cheer their side on to victory against Pakistan in the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

On Friday during Lagos Fashion Week, there is applause for Ivorian-Lebanese designer Elie Kuame at the end of his latest show.

On Sunday, members of the Legio Maria church in Nairobi march and pray for rain. Parts of Kenya and other East African countries are reeling from drought.

The next day in Yemen, men of Ethiopian origin dance during a mass wedding of more than 4,000 couples.

And as Algiers prepares to host the latest Arab League summit, performers take part in Algerian revolution anniversary parades on Monday.

On Saturday, a group of teenagers pose for a photo on a high point overlooking the River Nile and Karima city in Sudan...

Meanwhile a Nile monitor lizard lurks upstream, finding camouflage among the reeds.

A farmer poses proudly with one of his loofahs in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate on Friday.

And this cat finds a fish supper on the seafront in Alexandria, Egypt, on Monday.

