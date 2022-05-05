Africa's week in pictures: 29 April-5 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Short presentational grey line

Young women are seen on Monday aboard a boat on Lake Victoria at a landing site in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

Muslim men in Senegal's capital, Dakar, buy hats known as "kufis" next to a mosque on Friday - the last Friday in the fasting month of Ramadan.

A woman is pictured in a beauty salon in the Burundian city of Bujumbura on Monday getting ready for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that follow Ramadan…

Eid is time for Muslims to dress up - here a family in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, choose material for new clothes on Friday…

The tailor then gets busy sewing them in preparation for the festivities...

In the city of Lagos on Monday - when Nigeria and most of Africa marked Eid - a woman takes photos of her outfit outside a mosque...

In Nigeria's north-eastern city of Maiduguri, capital of the state at the centre of the Boko Haram insurgency, these boys don sunglasses as part of their Eid look…

A traditional horse parade, or durbar, is held during Eid in Nigeria's northern city of Kano…

In Kenya's capital of Nairobi - in the suburb of Eastleigh - children get camel rides as part of the entertainment…

While volunteers in South Africa's city of Cape Town continue a tradition started at the height of apartheid to prepare meals for the less fortunate as part of Eid celebrations…

Balloons are released on the same day from a mosque in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, to Eid revellers…

Here children gaze up to see balloons at a Turkish Islamic school and orphanage in Uganda on Monday. Some of the students are refugees from Somalia...

On Friday, veteran Tunisian politician Rached Ghannouchi, the former speaker of the parliament dissolved by President Kaïs Saïed, is pictured through a grill.

UN chief António Guterres has been on a tour of West Africa this week - here a woman on Tuesday welcomes him to a camp in Niger for those who have fled their homes because of Islamist militants.

A woman is pictured on Friday during a memorial service for Kenya's ex-President Mwai Kibaki at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium, which was attended by dignitaries and other mourners.

On the same day, a model is seen at a show in the South African city of Johannesburg…

It was day two of the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collection…

An important event for fashionistas where contemporary designer collections can be seen.

On Saturday, people in Ivory Coast take part in a carnival in Bonoua, which is described as a version of Mardi Gras that runs for a week…

It is a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Aboure people...

The Popo Carnival involves all sorts of competitions - sports, food, dancing and also beauty pageants. Here we see the "Ebe", chosen as this year's most handsome man.

On Thursday, members of Ethiopia's Republican Guard March Band play during a celebration for patriot day in the capital, Addis Ababa.

And a Nigerian woman takes a selfie on Sunday in Lagos at an event to mark international workers' day.

Images subject to copyright.