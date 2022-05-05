Africa's week in pictures: 29 April-5 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Girls on a boat on Lake Victoria, Uganda - Monday 2 May 2022
Young women are seen on Monday aboard a boat on Lake Victoria at a landing site in Uganda's capital, Kampala.
Men buy hats in Dakar, Senegal - Friday 29 April 2022
Muslim men in Senegal's capital, Dakar, buy hats known as "kufis" next to a mosque on Friday - the last Friday in the fasting month of Ramadan.
A woman in curlers and make-up at a beauty salon in Bujumbura, Burundi - Monday 2 May 2022
A woman is pictured in a beauty salon in the Burundian city of Bujumbura on Monday getting ready for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that follow Ramadan…
A family looking at material in a shop in Khartoum, Sudan - Friday 29 April 2022
Eid is time for Muslims to dress up - here a family in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, choose material for new clothes on Friday…
A tailor working at a sewing machine in Khartoum, Sudan - Friday 29 April 2022
The tailor then gets busy sewing them in preparation for the festivities...
A woman taking a selfie in Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 2 May 2022
In the city of Lagos on Monday - when Nigeria and most of Africa marked Eid - a woman takes photos of her outfit outside a mosque...
Three boys in Eid outfits and sunglasses in Maiduguri, Nigeria - Monday 2 May 2022
In Nigeria's north-eastern city of Maiduguri, capital of the state at the centre of the Boko Haram insurgency, these boys don sunglasses as part of their Eid look…
A horseman taking part in the Eid durbar in Kano, Nigeria - Monday 2 May 2022
A traditional horse parade, or durbar, is held during Eid in Nigeria's northern city of Kano…
Children sitting on a seated camel in Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 2 May 2022
In Kenya's capital of Nairobi - in the suburb of Eastleigh - children get camel rides as part of the entertainment…
People overseeing many pots cooking over open fires in Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 2 May 2022
While volunteers in South Africa's city of Cape Town continue a tradition started at the height of apartheid to prepare meals for the less fortunate as part of Eid celebrations…
Balloon seen by a mosque in Tunis, Tunisia - Monday 2 May 2022
Balloons are released on the same day from a mosque in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, to Eid revellers…
Children at the Kabowa Hidayat Islamic School and Orphanage in Kampala, Uganda - Monday 2 May 2022
Here children gaze up to see balloons at a Turkish Islamic school and orphanage in Uganda on Monday. Some of the students are refugees from Somalia...
Rached Ghannouchi in Tunis, Tunisia - Friday 29 April 2022
On Friday, veteran Tunisian politician Rached Ghannouchi, the former speaker of the parliament dissolved by President Kaïs Saïed, is pictured through a grill.
A woman raises her hands in welcome in an IDP camp in Ouallam, Niger - Tuesday 3 May 2022
UN chief António Guterres has been on a tour of West Africa this week - here a woman on Tuesday welcomes him to a camp in Niger for those who have fled their homes because of Islamist militants.
A woman in hat with Mwai Kibaki&#39;s image stuck to it and in Black Lives Matter earrings at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya - Friday 29 April 2022
A woman is pictured on Friday during a memorial service for Kenya's ex-President Mwai Kibaki at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium, which was attended by dignitaries and other mourners.
A model in a dress with the words &quot;Still No... Respectfully&quot; taking part in the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 29 April 2022
On the same day, a model is seen at a show in the South African city of Johannesburg…
People watching the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 29 April 2022
It was day two of the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collection…
A model taking part in the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 29 April 2022
An important event for fashionistas where contemporary designer collections can be seen.
People with blue and yellow painted faces in Ivory Coast - Saturday 30 April 2022
On Saturday, people in Ivory Coast take part in a carnival in Bonoua, which is described as a version of Mardi Gras that runs for a week…
A fire eater performing at a carnival in Bonoua, Ivory Coast - 30 April 2022
It is a celebration of the cultural heritage of the Aboure people...
The Popo Carnival&#39;s &quot;Ebe&quot; (most handsome man) in Bonoua, Ivory Coast - 30 April 2022
The Popo Carnival involves all sorts of competitions - sports, food, dancing and also beauty pageants. Here we see the "Ebe", chosen as this year's most handsome man.
Members of Ethiopia&#39;s Republican Guard March Band in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Thursday 5 May 2022
On Thursday, members of Ethiopia's Republican Guard March Band play during a celebration for patriot day in the capital, Addis Ababa.
A woman taking a selfies in Lagos, Nigeria - Sunday 1 May 2022
And a Nigerian woman takes a selfie on Sunday in Lagos at an event to mark international workers' day.

Images subject to copyright.

