Africa's week in pictures: 29 December 2023-4 January 2024

BBC
·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Performers arrive ahead of the Ingoma yase eMaChuwini annual dance competition held in eMaChuwini, Msinga, South Africa - Friday 29 December 2023
Women dress up on Friday, as the year comes to a close, for a song and dance festival in South Africa's remote area of Msinga...
Dancers perform during the Ingoma yase eMaChuwini annual dance competition held in eMaChuwini, Msinga, South Africa - Friday 29 December 2023
The event aims to promote harmony among villagers and good behaviour among young people.
Revellers take a selfie photograph during the New Year's Eve celebrations at the Meskel Square, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 31, 2023
During New Year's Eve celebrations at Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Sunday, these revellers take a selfie.
A woman plays with her baby around light decorations in Lagos, Nigeria December 30, 2023.
The day before, a woman plays with her baby amid festive lights in Nigeria's main city Lagos.
A worshipper holds a child during a New Year's prayer at the St Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 1 January 2024
This child is finding it difficult to stay up during a New Year's prayer service at a church in the Kibera district of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday.
A participant has his face painted in preparation for the Cape Minstrel Carnival, in Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2024
The next day, in the South African city of Cape Town, someone has their face painted for the Cape Minstrel Carnival, which marks Tweede Nuwe Jaar, Afrikaans for Second New Year...
A minstrel performs during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2024
Minstrels parade through the city's streets - a 300-year-old tradition that was started when slaves were given the day off work on 2 January and is still celebrated each year.
People wearing similar clothes of soldiers during World War One, deliver various performance during the Diturupa Festival in Mabopane township of Gauteng, South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2024
On the same day in the Mabopane township in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng, people take part in a parade in honour of African soldiers who fought in World War One.
Supporters dance and chant in between matches during a traditional bullfighting tournament in Malinya Stadium, near Kakamega on January 1, 2024.
Sporting events also take centre stage over the New Year. On Monday, crowds chant and dance at a bullfighting tournament in Malinya stadium near Kakamega in western Kenya.
Wrestlers fight during semi final of the National Sabre, a traditional wrestling competition in Agadez, Niger - Sunday 31 December 2023
In the Niger city of Agadez on Sunday, two men fight in a wrestling competition held annually for the past 44 years.
Supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi of Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), celebrate his win after the announcement of provisional results of the December presidential election, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo - Sunday 31 December 2023
This man's mind is on politics on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, as he celebrates the victory of President Félix Tshisekedi in elections rejected by the opposition as a sham.
A man jumps as he plays at the Hamarweyne Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia - Friday 29 December 2023
While politics is far from this man's thoughts as he dives into the ocean in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.

Images subject to copyright

