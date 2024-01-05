Africa's week in pictures: 29 December 2023-4 January 2024
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
Authorities said the suspect, a 17-year-old student, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
The most attractive rates — offered mostly by online banks — have been hovering above 5.5% for a one-year certificate.
The new kids on the block are knocking off the old guard, and we’ve been waiting for this form of natural order to take shape. It’s high time we recognize what’s happening in front of our faces.
Howard had 34 total touchdowns in 2023 and was the top transfer QB available.
From the wedding venue to the Bachelor Nation guests in attendance, everything you need to know about "The Golden Wedding."
You'll pay as little as $23 a pair for these snowproof wonders.
Former PayPal CEO Dan Schulman's business career has been dominated by taking bold stands on key issues and leading teams with the best intentions.
Just 15.5% of homes for sale last year were affordable for the typical US household.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.
Bryce Hopkins was helped off the court in the Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
Gotham FC is looking for a second straight NWSL championship in 2024.
Investors will dissect the December jobs report for further signs of labor market cooling as the newfound soft landing narrative is once again put to the test.
Kimmel, who is not listed in any Epstein documents, threatened legal action against Rodgers over the insinuation.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. OpenAI’s update notably didn’t include any information on the expected monetization opportunities for developers listing their apps on the storefront.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump submit a filing to Judge Tanya Chutkan asking her to hold special counsel Jack Smith and his team in contempt of her order to pause the proceedings in the case until Trump can appeal a ruling that presidential immunity does not protect him from prosecution for election interference.