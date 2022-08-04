Africa's week in pictures: 29 July - 4 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A lively group of people, some dressed in elaborate costumes, holding placards which say Youssuoffa Niang.
On Friday, supporters of the coalition of Senegal's President Macky Sall show their backing for their candidate, Youssoupha Niang, ahead of legislative elections at a rally in the capital, Dakar...
A group of women standing on the streets of Senegal wearing pink leggings and white tops.
At the same event this group of women dressed in pink and white sing and dance...
Two men sitting outside a polling booth, they are sitting down wearing traditional West African clothes. There is a woman walking out of the building to the left. She is wearing a yellow outfit with a blue head dress.
On the actual day of the elections, Sunday, two men are seen waiting outside a polling station in Ngor, Dakar.
A close up of Zodwa Maphangain staring intently at a ping pong ball.
South Africa's Zodwa Maphangain is in deep concentration in Birmingham, England, during the women's singles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday...
AUGUST 02: Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwere twirls across the circle at the women's discus final on Tuesday...
Shante Koti on the beam. She appears to be doing a back flip, her back is bent.
And there are bendy backs during the women's balance beam final on the same day as South Africa's Shante Koti shows her skills.
Aircraft are flying in different directions next to pyramids. There is a blue sky, and the aircraft are ejecting red, blue and white colours.
The Egyptian Air Force "Silver Stars" aerobatic team put on a colourful display at the Pyramids Air Show on Wednesday...
A group of men playing the saxophone wearing ancient Egyptian clothes.
On the ground, this group of men are playing the saxophone dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing.
A submerged minibus in a river
Heavy rains in the east of Uganda caused rivers to burst their banks and on Monday people are photographed trying to retrieve bodies from a submerged minibus in Namakwekwe...
A group of people pulling at ropes
Locals on the river bank use ropes to try and pull the vehicle out of the water.
A group of performers dancing. Their hair is blowing and they are wearing white dresses.
In Algeria dancers perform at the closing ceremony of the Timgad International Festival in Batna on Monday...
A girl on a skateboard. She is wearing a niqab, a long black dress and a red hoodie.
On Saturday a young girl in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, takes part in weekly training for the Ethiopian Girls Skate group which aims to promote skateboarding among girls from different social groups.
Tsitsi Dangarembga staring on in a red beret
Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga waits outside Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday amid the decision on whether a case against her involving inciting violence during a public protest can go ahead. She denies wrongdoing.
A woman wearing red with long braids looking for her name against an extensive list.
Preparing for next week's elections in Kenya, a woman in the capital, Nairobi, searches for her name on the voters' list on Thursday.

