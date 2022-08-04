Africa's week in pictures: 29 July - 4 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday, supporters of the coalition of Senegal's President Macky Sall show their backing for their candidate, Youssoupha Niang, ahead of legislative elections at a rally in the capital, Dakar...

At the same event this group of women dressed in pink and white sing and dance...

On the actual day of the elections, Sunday, two men are seen waiting outside a polling station in Ngor, Dakar.

South Africa's Zodwa Maphangain is in deep concentration in Birmingham, England, during the women's singles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday...

Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwere twirls across the circle at the women's discus final on Tuesday...

And there are bendy backs during the women's balance beam final on the same day as South Africa's Shante Koti shows her skills.

The Egyptian Air Force "Silver Stars" aerobatic team put on a colourful display at the Pyramids Air Show on Wednesday...

On the ground, this group of men are playing the saxophone dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing.

Heavy rains in the east of Uganda caused rivers to burst their banks and on Monday people are photographed trying to retrieve bodies from a submerged minibus in Namakwekwe...

Locals on the river bank use ropes to try and pull the vehicle out of the water.

In Algeria dancers perform at the closing ceremony of the Timgad International Festival in Batna on Monday...

On Saturday a young girl in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, takes part in weekly training for the Ethiopian Girls Skate group which aims to promote skateboarding among girls from different social groups.

Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga waits outside Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday amid the decision on whether a case against her involving inciting violence during a public protest can go ahead. She denies wrongdoing.

Preparing for next week's elections in Kenya, a woman in the capital, Nairobi, searches for her name on the voters' list on Thursday.

