Africa's week in pictures: 29 October - 4 November 2021

·1 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Lion cub on the ground with its belly up being caressed by a keeper.
A two-month-old African lion cub called Simba is caressed at an animal reserve in Spain on Friday.
Flamingos wading through waters. Their reflection is in the water.
On the same day in Kenya, these flamingos are seen wading through water at the Amboseli National Park in Nairobi.
A boy wearing traditional Nigerian clothes holding a small male figurine
On Saturday in Nigeria a young boy holds a statue during a traditional ceremony in Abomey-Calavi.
Models walking down the runway at a fashion show. They are walking in a line.
On the same day in Lagos these models are walking down the runway during the city's fashion week.
Actor Fethi Haddaoui smiling for a picture alongside two others. There is a billboard in the background
More glitz and glam in Tunisia on Saturday, as actor Fethi Haddaoui poses for a picture at the opening ceremony of the Carthage film festival in Tunis.
Women on the Kenyan and Ugandan rugby teams in a rugby tackle. The Kenyan player in the middle is trying to get through four other players on the Ugandan team. She is surrounded.
There were fewer smiles at the Kenya versus Uganda women's rugby match in Nairobi on Sunday as one player fights her way through a tackle.
A skydiver floating at the top of a pyramid in Egypt. There are clear blue skies behind them.
A sky diver floats at the summit of a pyramid at the international Jump Like A Pharaoh event in Giza on Monday.
People protesting. They have their fists in the air and seem very passionate.
Over in South Africa on the same day, protestors are on the streets of Johannesburg demanding better housing.
Abou Diarra performing on stage with a string instrument. He is smiling and wearing a beaded outfit.
On Tuesday Malian musician Abou Diarra performs on stage at the Rockefeller Music Hall for the opening ceremony of the Oslo World Festival in Norway.
An elderly war veteran with several medals staring up into the sky. It is dusk time. He is holding a candle and an Ethiopian flag.
In Ethiopia on Wednesday a war veteran holds a candle at a memorial service for victims of the Tigray conflict.
Damon Galgut at event smiling. He is holding up a drink in a wine glass. People behind him are taking photos on their smart phones.
On the same day the South African winner of the 2021 Booker Prize attends the ceremony in London.
Black fossil of a skull. You can see the eye sockets, nose socket and top of the mouth.
Photos are released of a South African child skull dating back 250,000 years on Thursday.

All pictures are subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories