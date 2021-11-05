Africa's week in pictures: 29 October - 4 November 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A two-month-old African lion cub called Simba is caressed at an animal reserve in Spain on Friday.

On the same day in Kenya, these flamingos are seen wading through water at the Amboseli National Park in Nairobi.

On Saturday in Nigeria a young boy holds a statue during a traditional ceremony in Abomey-Calavi.

On the same day in Lagos these models are walking down the runway during the city's fashion week.

More glitz and glam in Tunisia on Saturday, as actor Fethi Haddaoui poses for a picture at the opening ceremony of the Carthage film festival in Tunis.

There were fewer smiles at the Kenya versus Uganda women's rugby match in Nairobi on Sunday as one player fights her way through a tackle.

A sky diver floats at the summit of a pyramid at the international Jump Like A Pharaoh event in Giza on Monday.

Over in South Africa on the same day, protestors are on the streets of Johannesburg demanding better housing.

On Tuesday Malian musician Abou Diarra performs on stage at the Rockefeller Music Hall for the opening ceremony of the Oslo World Festival in Norway.

In Ethiopia on Wednesday a war veteran holds a candle at a memorial service for victims of the Tigray conflict.

On the same day the South African winner of the 2021 Booker Prize attends the ceremony in London.

Photos are released of a South African child skull dating back 250,000 years on Thursday.

