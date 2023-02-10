Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 February 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Kenyan skier Sabrina Simader on the slopes in Meribel, France - Wednesday 8 February 2023
Kenya's Sabrina Simader is seen in action on Wednesday at the Alpine World Ski Championships in the French resort of Meribel.
Someone jumping at Chinese Lunar New Year event in Johannesburg, South Africa - Saturday 4 February 2023
Someone takes a leap on Saturday at an event to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the South African city of Johannesburg.
Women take part in the annual Hindu festival of Thaipoosam Kavady in Durban, South Africa - Saturday 4 February 2023
On the same day, women take part in the annual Hindu festival of Thaipoosam Kavady in South Africa's port city of Durban.
A child plays with rosary beads at John Garang Mausoleum, Juba, South Sudan - Sunday 5 February 2023
On Sunday, a child plays with rosary beads as Catholics gather for an open-air mass in South Sudan's capital, Juba, and wait for the arrival of Pope Francis...
A girls yawns while waiting for the Pope at the Cathedral of Saint Therese in Juba, South Sudan - Saturday 4 February 2023
The pontiff was on a peace pilgrimage to South Sudan... and some find the waiting on Saturday at Juba's Cathedral of Saint Therese rather tiring.
Boys in front of a religious mural outside Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Sunday 5 February 2023
Christians in Burkina Faso head on Sunday to the outskirts of the capital, Ouagadougou, where these boys are pictured taking a breaking by a mural...
Bishops in Yagma outside Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Sunday 5 February 2023
Thousands attend a pilgrimage at a shrine in Yagma, where these bishops arrive to take part in a mass…
Christian pilgrims praying in Yagma outside Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Sunday 5 February 2023
At the foot of a giant crucifix, some of the faithful are seen praying for peace in a country plagued by an Islamist violence.
A class in an Islamic school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Friday 3 February 2023
In neighbouring Ivory Coast on Friday, a teacher writes on a board during a class at an Islamic school in the coastal city of Abidjan.
Cameroonian singer Dencia in beaded head decoration at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the US - Sunday 5 February 2023
Glammed up Cameroonian singer Dencia arrives on Sunday for the Grammy Awards in the US city of Los Angeles.
Competitive wrestlers at an arena in Dakar, Senegal - Sunday 5 February 2023
On the same evening, wrestlers compete in simultaneous bouts at a national arena in Senegal's capital, Dakar.
A yam seller in Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 8 February 2023
A man selling yams in the Nigerian city of Lagos waits for customers at a roadside market on Wednesday.
A man holding up his hand with the words &quot;free press&quot; written in Arabic in Khartoum, Sudan - Wednesday 8 February 2023
On the same day, a Sudanese anti-coup protester holds up his palm with the words in Arabic "free press", during a protest in the capital, Khartoum.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shakes hands with her Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed in Rome, Italy - Monday 6 February 2023
It was a busy week for state visits. On Monday, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomes her Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to Rome. Two days later, the Somali premier visited.
Ramla Ali (R) socks at punch to ace of Australian boxer Avril Mathie in New York, the US - Saturday 4 February 2032
On Saturday, Somalia-born British boxer Ramla Ali (R) socks a punch to her Australian opponent Avril Mathie - going on to win the Madison Square Garden match in the US city of New York.
Football and horses on a beach in Tanger Med in Morocco, Sunday 5 February 2023
Morocco is currently hosting the Fifa Club World Cup and on Sunday people play football on a beach in the port of Tanger Med...
The Kasbah of Oudayas in Rabat, Morocco - Wednesday 8 February 2023
The Kasbah of Oudayas in Morocco's capital, Rabat - pictured here on Wednesday - is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

