Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 February 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Kenya's Sabrina Simader is seen in action on Wednesday at the Alpine World Ski Championships in the French resort of Meribel.

Someone takes a leap on Saturday at an event to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the South African city of Johannesburg.

On the same day, women take part in the annual Hindu festival of Thaipoosam Kavady in South Africa's port city of Durban.

On Sunday, a child plays with rosary beads as Catholics gather for an open-air mass in South Sudan's capital, Juba, and wait for the arrival of Pope Francis...

The pontiff was on a peace pilgrimage to South Sudan... and some find the waiting on Saturday at Juba's Cathedral of Saint Therese rather tiring.

Christians in Burkina Faso head on Sunday to the outskirts of the capital, Ouagadougou, where these boys are pictured taking a breaking by a mural...

Thousands attend a pilgrimage at a shrine in Yagma, where these bishops arrive to take part in a mass…

At the foot of a giant crucifix, some of the faithful are seen praying for peace in a country plagued by an Islamist violence.

In neighbouring Ivory Coast on Friday, a teacher writes on a board during a class at an Islamic school in the coastal city of Abidjan.

Glammed up Cameroonian singer Dencia arrives on Sunday for the Grammy Awards in the US city of Los Angeles.

On the same evening, wrestlers compete in simultaneous bouts at a national arena in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

A man selling yams in the Nigerian city of Lagos waits for customers at a roadside market on Wednesday.

On the same day, a Sudanese anti-coup protester holds up his palm with the words in Arabic "free press", during a protest in the capital, Khartoum.

It was a busy week for state visits. On Monday, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomes her Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to Rome. Two days later, the Somali premier visited.

On Saturday, Somalia-born British boxer Ramla Ali (R) socks a punch to her Australian opponent Avril Mathie - going on to win the Madison Square Garden match in the US city of New York.

Morocco is currently hosting the Fifa Club World Cup and on Sunday people play football on a beach in the port of Tanger Med...

The Kasbah of Oudayas in Morocco's capital, Rabat - pictured here on Wednesday - is listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Images subject to copyright.