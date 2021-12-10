Africa's week in pictures: 3 - 9 December 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line

On Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa, environmental protesters demonstrate against oil company Shell...

...the protesters take a stand in the sea, where Shell wants to prospect for oil and gas.

Model Naomi Campbell and Nigerian designer Banke Kuku (centre) display her clothing at a show in Dubai on Sunday...

A model presents the clothing of Nigerian brand Ziva Lagos at the same fashion show.

On Wednesday in Sudan's northern Nile River State this soldier poses for a picture whilst taking part in a military exercise.

On Tuesday, an Ethiopian soldier kisses a cross in Lalibela, a world heritage site retaken by the government from rebel forces...

... while a man intently reads from the Bible.

A member of a Beninese band sings at a music festival in France on Saturday.

On Monday in The Gambia a man wearing the costume of the mythical Kankurang creature is spotted on the beach.

In the same country on Friday a sea of people wearing yellow gather on the last day of the presidential election campaign.

Still in The Gambia on Thursday, this man and his cow wait patiently for a ferry.

There is more waiting in Dakar, Senegal as these people queue to receive healthcare treatment on Tuesday.

All pictures subject to copyright.