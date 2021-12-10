Africa's week in pictures: 3 - 9 December 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Protesters dressed in all red outfits with white face paint. They have on black masks, are looking down and have their hands crossed over their chests.
On Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa, environmental protesters demonstrate against oil company Shell...
Protesters dressed all in red lined up in the sea with their fists in the air.
...the protesters take a stand in the sea, where Shell wants to prospect for oil and gas.
Naomi Campbell accompanies by two others wearing colourful designs down the runway
Model Naomi Campbell and Nigerian designer Banke Kuku (centre) display her clothing at a show in Dubai on Sunday...
A model wearing patterned clothing staring into the camera lens. She has on a large hat.
A model presents the clothing of Nigerian brand Ziva Lagos at the same fashion show.
A soldier dresses in camouflage with an automatic gun
On Wednesday in Sudan's northern Nile River State this soldier poses for a picture whilst taking part in a military exercise.
A solder kissing a cross in the hands of a priest. There are some children in the background looking on.
On Tuesday, an Ethiopian soldier kisses a cross in Lalibela, a world heritage site retaken by the government from rebel forces...
A man reading the Bible dressed in traditional Ethiopian clothes. There is a rock behind him.
... while a man intently reads from the Bible.
A woman singing in front of a microphone. She is wearing traditional clothing, with red beads.
A member of a Beninese band sings at a music festival in France on Saturday.
A man on the beach wearing a traditional outfit - it is a red outfit covering his entire body including his face.
On Monday in The Gambia a man wearing the costume of the mythical Kankurang creature is spotted on the beach.
A crowd of people wearing yellow. There is a woman in the middle with a strong look of anticipation on her face.
In the same country on Friday a sea of people wearing yellow gather on the last day of the presidential election campaign.
A man standing with his cow in front of a bright pink wall.
Still in The Gambia on Thursday, this man and his cow wait patiently for a ferry.
People standing in a queue. They are wearing colourful clothing. Some are staring into the camera, others are looking forward.
There is more waiting in Dakar, Senegal as these people queue to receive healthcare treatment on Tuesday.

All pictures subject to copyright.

