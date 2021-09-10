Africa's week in pictures: 3 - 9 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

An Egyptian whirling dervish dancer performs &quot;El Tanoura&quot;, an Egyptian traditional Sufi dance, in Cairo, Egypt September 4, 2021.
Whirling dervishes perform in Egypt's capital city Cairo on Saturday...
An Egyptian whirling dervish dancer performs &quot;El Tanoura&quot;, an Egyptian traditional Sufi dance, in Cairo, Egypt September 4, 2021.
The Sufi dance they are performing is called El Tanoura.
People look at the Nelson Mandela memorial shortly after it was unveiled in the Nelson Mandela Park, on September 4, 2021 in Amsterdam. - The monument is a group of seven individual portraits with a quote from the former president of South Africa who died in 2013.
On the same day in the Netherlands, the Nelson Mandela memorial is unveiled in Amsterdam's Nelson Mandela Park. The monument features seven individual portraits with a quote from South Africa's late president.
A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting titled &quot;Family portrait&quot; by Zimbabwean artist, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami during the exhibition Mixing it up: Painting it up at the Hayward Gallery in London, Britain 07 September 2021. The exhibition will open to the public from 09 September until 12 December 2021.
This work, called Family portrait, by Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is seen at the Hayward Gallery in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday.
A craftsman makes a wicker table in a wicker furniture workshop in Tunis, Tunisia, 07 September 2021. Nearly all the wicker furniture in this workshop is made for touristic purposes. Most of the products are sold in fairs, exhibitions in attraction sites. Due to the spread of Covid-19 such events were cancelled therefore causing massive sufferings to the industry. According to official data, the income of the tourism sector in Tunisia has decreased by 65% during the current year, and the number of arrivals decreased by 78%. The losses of the sector have been estimated over the past year at more than 2.1 billion dollars, according to the Tunisian Minister of Tourism, Habib Ammar.
On the same day in Tunisia, a craftsman makes a wicker table at a workshop in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.
A man sells souvenirs outside the Teslim Balogun stadium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Nigeria and Liberia in Lagos, Nigeria, 03 September 2021. Nigeria won 2-0.
Vendors in Lagos sell football mechandise to fans as Nigeria host Liberia in a Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying match, which Nigeria go on to win 2-0.
Umm Sameh, with Mazaher ensemble, performs a traditional ritual in Makan center for Culture in Cairo, Egypt, 08 September 2021. The ensemble is called &quot;Mazaher&quot; and is made up mainly of women and they perform &quot;Zar&quot;, a healing ritual of drumming and dancing. Members of &quot;Mazaher&quot; are some of the last remaining practitioners of &quot;Zar&quot; in Egypt.
On Wednesday in Egypt, Umm Sameh and the Mazaher ensemble perform the healing Zar dance and drumming rite.
Cameroon singer, bassist and composer Richard Bona performs on stage during the Szczecin Music Fest, in Szczecin, Poland, 04 September 2021.
Cameroonian musician Richard Bona performs to fans in Poland, at the Szczecin Music Fest on Saturday.
Senegalese-born Italian blogger Khaby Lame arrives for the premiere of &quot;Illusions Perdues&quot; (Lost Illusions) during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2021. The movie is presented in the official competition &quot;Venezia 78&quot; at the festival running from 01 to 11 September.
Senegalese-born TikTokker Khaby Lame, who currently has the second-biggest following of any account on the social media platform, has fun on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.
Uganda&#39;s Ritah Asiimwe competes during the badminton women&#39;s singles (SU5) group round of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on September 3, 2021.
World number seven Ritah Asiimwe of Uganda prepares to serve during her badminton women's singles match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Taekwondo - Women K44 +58kg Quarterfinal - Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba, Japan - September 4, 2021. Rajae Akermach of Morocco in action against Amy Truesdale of Britain.
The next day at the games, Morocco's Rajae Akermach takes on Amy Truesdale of Great Britain in the women's Women K44 +58kg Taekwondo quarter-final...
Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men&quot;s Marathon - T12 - Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021. El Amin Chentouf of Morocco in action.
Fellow Moroccan El Amin Chentouf competes in the men's T12 marathon on the same day...
Francine Niyonsaba (R) of Burundi reacts after winning the women&quot;s 5,000m race during the city event of the international athletics meeting on Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, 08 September 2021.
And on Wednesday at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League in Switzerland, Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba celebrates victory in the women's 5,000m race.
South Africa&#39;s Bongokuhle Hlongwane (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#39;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between South Africa and Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 6, 2021.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane (C) scores for South Africa on Tuesday, earning them a 1-0 victory over Ghana in the Fifa Football World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
Vet Dr Michelle Otto and her assistant Patrick blindfold a tranquillised rhino before dehorning it at the Buffalo Dream Ranch, the biggest private rhino sanctuary on the continent, in South Africa&quot;s North West Province, September 6, 2021.
At a rhino sanctuary in South Africa on Monday, two veterinarians wrestle a tranquilised rhino to the ground before dehorning it - in the hope of deterring would-be ivory poachers.
Dee Hendrickx shares a loving moment with her 3 personal parrots at the Brainy Birds Parrot rescue and rehabilitation center in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 September 2021 (issued 09 September 2021). The Non-profit animal welfare organization provides a safe, loving environment for the recovery, conservation, and life-long care of over 300 companion Parrots. Parrots who arrive at the center are often neglected by their owner or abused and need serious rehabilitation to get them closer to a natural state.
And on Wednesday in Johannesburg, parrots at a rehabilitation centre are shown affection by their keeper.
A participant competes during the 2021 International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) Africa Championships at the National Gun Owners Association of Kenya (NGAO-K) shooting range in Kirigiti, Kiambu, Kenya, 04 September 2021. Kenya is hosting the 15th edition of IDPAs Africa Championships and the first one to be held outside the Republic of South Africa hosted by NGAO-K.
Kenya hosts the International Defensive Pistol Association's Africa championships on Saturday - the first time it is held outside South Africa.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attend a panel discussion in Dusseldorf, Germany, September 8, 2021.
On Wednesday, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends a panel discussion alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Dusseldorf.
Prisoners who were detained after campaiging against ousted President Alpha Conde&quot;s third term react after they were released in Conakry, Guinea, September 7, 2021.
Prisoners who campaigned against Guinean President Alpha Condé's controversial third term in office rejoice as they are freed on Tuesday...
A handout photo made available by Guinea military shows Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea (C) detained by army special forces in Conakry, Guinea 05 September 2021. According to several local and international media reports indicate Guinea&quot;s President Alpha Conde has been detained by army special forces in Conakry as gunfire was heard on the streets of the centre of Guinea&quot;s capital. Guinean Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody and warned people to stay indoors.
A grainy photo released by the military on Sunday shows the president in their custody, the same day they announced they were seizing power.
A Guinean woman takes a picture with Guinean special forces during celebrations at the Palace of the People in Conakry, Guinea, 06 September 2021. A meeting with the ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea was held 06 September 2021 after Guinea&quot;s President Alpha Conde was detained by army special forces in Conakry on 05 September 2021. Guinea Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody.
The coup and military junta have been condemned by Guinea's neighbours and the African Union. But many Guineans say they are relieved that Mr Condé has been ousted after 10 years, and some posed for photos with soldiers as they celebrated.
A street vendor pours a traditional liquorice juice in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak September 5, 2021.
On Sunday a street vendor pours out liquorice juice in Cairo, Egypt.
A woman prepares &quot;Tunisian Harissa&quot;, a spicy hot chili paste, for domestic use in Hammamet, in the south of Tunis, Tunisia, 08 September 2021. Tunesian Harissa, which is sometimes described as Tunisia&quot;s main condiment, is served with most meals as a dip and is often used as an ingredient in stews and soups. Tunisia is the world&quot;s largest exporter of prepared harissa, producing 22 thousand tons a year. The name &quot;harissa&quot; originates from the Arabic word that means &quot;to squash&quot;. Tunisia applied for the &quot;Tunisian Harissa&quot; to be acknowledged as an immaterial human heritage with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on 14 October 2020.
And on Wednesday in Tunisia a woman prepares harissa. The famed North African chilli paste is said to originate in the country, which is seeking Unesco's "intangible cultural heritage" status for the condiment.

