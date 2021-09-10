Africa's week in pictures: 3 - 9 September 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
All pictures subject to copyright.
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
All pictures subject to copyright.
CONAKRY (Reuters) -Guinea's military junta, which seized power over the weekend, said on Thursday that it has ordered the central bank and other banks to freeze all government accounts. On Sunday a group of special forces soldiers said they ousted President Alpha Conde over concerns about poverty and endemic corruption.
Guinea has been suspended from West Africa's main political and economic bloc following the weekend military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde.The 15-member Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, held a virtual summit on Wednesday (September 8) to discuss the situation.Burkina Faso's foreign minister Alpha Barry said ECOWAS was demanding a return to constitutional order and the immediate release of Conde and others who were arrested."A high-level mission should be sent by ECOWAS to Guinea, as of tomorrow, in order to speak with the new authorities. And after this mission, ECOWAS should be able to re-examine their positions, but for now, ECOWAS has decided to suspend Guinea from all the decision-making instances of ECOWAS. We ask that this decision be endorsed by the African Union and the United Nations."Barry did not announce any immediate economic sanctions, as ECOWAS did with Mali's coup last year.Some experts say ECOWAS's leverage over Guinea is limited as it's not landlocked like Mali, nor is it a member of the West African currency union.Guinea's coup leader Mamady Doumbouya has promised a unified, transitional government but has not yet said when or how this will happen.At least 80 political prisoners were released on Tuesday (September 7) evening - many had campaigned against a constitutional change which allowed Conde to stand for a third term.The military has also been dismantling forward posts.They were used at the height of the protests against the constitutional change to house police and soldiers.Located in different neighborhoods of the capital Conakry, they facilitated rapid responses.Doumbouya has also met with heads of Guinea's various military branches as he hopes to unify the country's armed forces under the junta's command.
A TikToker named Mia went viral after filming the argument between a group of young women on a beach and a man who criticized their bikinis.
A convicted murderer’s second chance at life was cut short this week by a hitman in Hasidic garb who blasted him in the back of the head in a shocking Queens execution caught on surveillance video. Victim Jermaine Dixon — a former member of the “Patio Crew” in Brooklyn — had been out of federal prison for less than a year when the disguised gunman struck on Monday, killing the reformed ...
Someone threw what appeared to be an egg at GOP recall candidate Larry Elder during a tour of homeless encampments in Venice.
Prosecutors have released texts between Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former COO and President Ramesh Balwani, whom she dated.
Tom Canavan was buried alive at the World Trade Center site when the twin towers collapsed 20 years ago on Sept. 11. He was on the 47th floor of the North Tower on a conference call in his boss' office when the American Airlines Flight 11 plane struck his building at 8:46 a.m. While they were trying to escape, a second plane hit the South Tower.
“You better enjoy your freedom while it lasts, buddy, and you got to answer to God.”
Jim Justice, whose state has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccinations rates, called out people who claim the shots have microchips in them.
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.
The series of gunshots on Washington Street happened around 2:30 on Wednesday, in the middle of a bustling Egleston Square
Officials ordered the 1,200-ton bronze statue of Chinese warrior-god Guan Yu to be relocated to a less conspicuous location five miles away.
VF Corporation is down a board member just days after Axios reported that Veronica Wu called the Black Lives Matter […] The post VF Corp. board member steps down after reportedly saying that BLM are ‘the true racists’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Many Twitter users pointed out the Florida governor has politicized the virus by selling products that mock the COVID-19 vaccines.
Alabama said it will allow a death row inmate's pastor to hold his hand during a lethal injection next month, a decision that was made to end litigation over the issue. Lawyers for Alabama wrote in a June court document that inmates can now have a personal spiritual adviser present with them in the execution chamber and the adviser will be allowed to touch them. The agreement settled litigation over Alabama inmate Willie Smith's request to have his personal pastor with him as he is put to death.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/ReutersJohn Choi said he will never forget July 6, 2016—the day 32-year-old Philando Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony Police Department officer during a simple traffic stop over a broken taillight.When asked for his license and registration, Castile told officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a licensed gun. Yanez, fearful Castile might reach for it, told him not to. But despite Castile’s insistence that he was not reaching for the gun, Yanez fired se
Fred Lowry was hospitalized on Monday with double pneumonia due to COVID-19, the Volusia County Chair said.
The school will churn out "the next Tom Cottons, Mike Pompeos, Nikki Haleys: that next generation that follows Trump," Bannon told the New Yorker in May.
“I wish now I’d made him go down there and get the shot,” said Scotty Fletcher, son of Kentucky school worker who died of COVID-19.
When Marina Verbitsky was told she could not board a plane due to her late arrival, she reportedly told airline employees there was a bomb in her checked-in luggage.