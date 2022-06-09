Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Madame Aboga, a stall keeper at the Ngobila Beach market in Kinshasa, DR Congo - Thursday 9 June 2022
A stall keeper in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, dances on Thursday during a visit by the king and queen of Belgium.
Mermaid students at Merschool in Kayalami, South Africa - Friday 3 June 2022
Students in South Africa perform a routine on Friday at a merschool for those learning mermaiding, a fast-growing sport.
Black market gasoline products are sold on a road side in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia - Monday 6 June 2022
On Monday, black market fuel is seen for sale by a roadside outside Liberia's capital, Monrovia...
A man sells black market fuel to a motorbike rider on a road side in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia - Thursday 6 June 2022
The country is experiencing petrol shortages - believed to be linked to supply problems caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A boy harvests onion in Fayoum Province, Egypt - Thursday 9 June 2022
All hands are needed in Egypt's Fayoum Province - south of the capital, Cairo - as the onion harvest continues on Thursday.
A student handing out sweets before baccalaureate exams at the Sadiki High School in Tunis, Tunisia - Wednesday 8 June 2022
The day before, a student distributes sweets to her friends before they take college entrance exams at a school in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.
Students writing exams in a classroom in Gando, Burkina Faso - Friday 3 June 2022
On Friday, students write their final year exams at a school designed by architect Diébédo Francis Kére in his home village of Gando in Burkina Faso…
People outside a school designed by Diébédo Francis Kére in Gando, Burkina Faso - Saturday 4 June 2022
Kéré is visiting his home three months after becoming the first African to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize - often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture...
Diébédo Francis Kére at a ceremony to honour him in Gando, Burkina Faso - Saturday 4 June 2022
A ceremony was held for him on Saturday by traditional leaders to honour him for his success..
People with Diébédo Francis Kére's name painted on their bodies at a ceremony to honour him in Gando, Burkina Faso - Saturday 4 June 2022
The hero's welcome saw some people sporting body paint to mark the occasion.
Children helping clean up a beach in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Saturday 4 June 2022
On the same day in neighbouring Ivory Coast, children help clean up plastic debris strewn on Vridi beach, a popular tourist destination in Abidjan.
The view from inside a house that is about to be demolished in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Tuesday 7 June 2022
People in Abidjan are evicted on Tuesday from an area where the city authorities are demolishing buildings because of the risk of flooding.
Benedict Ogbu looking at photos of his late wife Theresa Ogbu in their home in Owo, Nigeria - Tuesday 7 June 2022
On the same day, Benedict Ogbu looks at photos of his wife Theresa, who was killed in a brutal attack on a Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo.
Salif Keita gives concert at Turkiyeâs Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Ada Ankara venue in Ankara, Türkiye - 3 June 2022
Malian singer Salif Keita, one of Africa's biggest musical stars, is seen during a performance on Friday in Ankara, capital of Türkiye - as Turkey is now called.
People cheering surfer Cherif Fall on a beach in California, the US - Saturday 4 June 2022
Cherif Fall, a Senegalese surf champion, is cheered on Saturday in the US at an event in California dubbed the "largest gathering of black surfers in history"…
Cherif Fall surfing during the A Great Day in the Stoke event in California, the US - Saturday 4 June 2022
Here he goes airborne off a big wave by Huntington Beach pier.
The women dancing during an event to honour the police in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Sunday 5 June 2022
On Sunday, a dance is performed during a ceremony to honour Ethiopia's police force in the capital, Addis Ababa.
Two women at a protest in Khartoum, Sudan - Friday 3 June 2022
Women are seen during a demonstration on Friday in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, to mark the anniversary of a 2019 massacre when soldiers turned on protesters. At least 87 people died.
Black rhinos in Nairobi National Park with the city in the background, Kenya - Friday 3 June 2022
On the same day, endangered black rhinos graze at a national park near Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
A field of sunflowers in Nakuru, Kenya - Sunday 5 June 2022
Sunflowers are pictured growing at a farm in the Kenyan town of Nakuru on Sunday. The cost of cooking oil has recently shot up in the country.
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta meets Africa Union soldiers in Mogadishu, Somalia - Thursday 9 June 2022
On Thursday, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta meets soldiers in the African Union mission in Somalia, where he is visiting for the inauguration of the new president.
A worker cutting electricity cables in Johannesburg, South Africa - Thursday 9 June 2022
On the same day in South Africa, cables of those illegally connected to the power supply are cut in an area of Johannesburg.
Body builders at the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival in Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 3 June 2022
In the city on Friday, body builders compete at the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival.
Queen Mathilde at the National Museum in Kinshasa, DR Congo - Wednesday 8 June 2022
This week and next will be dominated by the tour of DR Congo by Belgium's royal couple. Here Queen Mathilde is pictured at the National Museum on Wednesday...
People take photos of the Kakuungu mask after its unveiling in Kinshasa, DR Congo - Wednesday 8 June 2022
At the event, King Philippe handed over the the famous Kakuungu mask, the first of more than 80,000 artefacts looted from DR Congo during the colonial era.

