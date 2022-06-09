Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

A stall keeper in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, dances on Thursday during a visit by the king and queen of Belgium.

Students in South Africa perform a routine on Friday at a merschool for those learning mermaiding, a fast-growing sport.

On Monday, black market fuel is seen for sale by a roadside outside Liberia's capital, Monrovia...

The country is experiencing petrol shortages - believed to be linked to supply problems caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All hands are needed in Egypt's Fayoum Province - south of the capital, Cairo - as the onion harvest continues on Thursday.

The day before, a student distributes sweets to her friends before they take college entrance exams at a school in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.

On Friday, students write their final year exams at a school designed by architect Diébédo Francis Kére in his home village of Gando in Burkina Faso…

Kéré is visiting his home three months after becoming the first African to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize - often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture...

A ceremony was held for him on Saturday by traditional leaders to honour him for his success..

The hero's welcome saw some people sporting body paint to mark the occasion.

On the same day in neighbouring Ivory Coast, children help clean up plastic debris strewn on Vridi beach, a popular tourist destination in Abidjan.

People in Abidjan are evicted on Tuesday from an area where the city authorities are demolishing buildings because of the risk of flooding.

On the same day, Benedict Ogbu looks at photos of his wife Theresa, who was killed in a brutal attack on a Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo.

Malian singer Salif Keita, one of Africa's biggest musical stars, is seen during a performance on Friday in Ankara, capital of Türkiye - as Turkey is now called.

Cherif Fall, a Senegalese surf champion, is cheered on Saturday in the US at an event in California dubbed the "largest gathering of black surfers in history"…

Here he goes airborne off a big wave by Huntington Beach pier.

On Sunday, a dance is performed during a ceremony to honour Ethiopia's police force in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Women are seen during a demonstration on Friday in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, to mark the anniversary of a 2019 massacre when soldiers turned on protesters. At least 87 people died.

On the same day, endangered black rhinos graze at a national park near Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Sunflowers are pictured growing at a farm in the Kenyan town of Nakuru on Sunday. The cost of cooking oil has recently shot up in the country.

On Thursday, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta meets soldiers in the African Union mission in Somalia, where he is visiting for the inauguration of the new president.

On the same day in South Africa, cables of those illegally connected to the power supply are cut in an area of Johannesburg.

In the city on Friday, body builders compete at the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival.

This week and next will be dominated by the tour of DR Congo by Belgium's royal couple. Here Queen Mathilde is pictured at the National Museum on Wednesday...

At the event, King Philippe handed over the the famous Kakuungu mask, the first of more than 80,000 artefacts looted from DR Congo during the colonial era.

Images subject to copyright.