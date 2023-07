A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Durban July attracts fashion-lovers on Saturday...

The best-dressed contest happens on the sidelines of South Africa's yearly horse racing event.

It's time for a dip in the River Nile as temperatures hit 43 Celsius in Egypt on Wednesday.

Fans are thrilled by Ayra Starr on Tuesday...

The Benin-born Nigerian singer performs at Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland days after releasing a new single.

Gay Pride marchers in London show solidarity with LGBT people in Uganda, where a toughened anti-gay law can send landlords to jail if they knowingly rent homes to gay people.

On Friday, Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi looks to the heavens after breaking the 5,000m world record at an IAAF athletics meet in Switzerland.

Mayar Sharif reacts after losing a point to her opponent at Wimbledon in the UK on Monday. The Egyptian was eventually knocked out of the tennis tournament.

Models wear the latest collection from Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi in Paris on Thursday.

Women shield their faces from the sun at the Ojude Oba festival on Friday...

Nigerian officials say thousands of people are at this year's event in Ogun state...

Horse parades are traditionally part of the event.

A boy looks out to sea in Ivory Coast, where the government hopes a temporary fishing ban will give declining fish populations a boost.

And on Monday, this curious cat looks out from a shelter for strays in Morocco.

