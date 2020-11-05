    Advertisement

    Africa's week in pictures: 30 October - 5 November 2020

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

    A man disinfests the parish of Saint Paul de Grand Yoff in Dakar on October 31, 2020.
    As churches get ready to reopen in Senegal after being shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on Saturday a worker gives a church in the capital Dakar a deep clean.
    South African Police Service (SAPS) officers destroy some 2000 litres of illegal alcohol confiscated during various operations, at Tshwane, on October 30, 2020.
    On Friday, South African police in Tshwane pour 2,000 litres of confiscated alcohol down the drain.
    Toulouse's Australian lock Emmanuel Meafou (C) fights for the ball with Stade Français' South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler (L) during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Stade Francais and Toulouse at the Jean-Bouin Stadium in Paris, on November 1, 2020.
    In a match in France on Sunday, South Africa's Gerbarandt Grobler, in black, fights for the ball as Stade Francais take on Toulouse in Paris.
    A person sits on a truck as supporters of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party) celebrate the victory of their candidate in the Zanzibar Presidential election on the outskirts of Stone Town, on October 30, 2020.
    Supporters of Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party come out on Friday to celebrate their candidate's victory in the disputed Zanzibari presidential election...
    Tanzanian soldiers march during Zanzibar´s President inauguration ceremony at Amaani Stadium in Amaani, Zanzibar, on November 02, 2020.
    ...three days later the celebrations are more formal, at the inauguration of the new Zanzibari President, Hussein Mwinyi.
    A woman sells snails on October 30, 2020 in Adjame main market, on the eve of Ivory Coast's presidential election.
    A Friday downpour does not stop this snail vendor carry on work in Adjamé market, in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan...
    A street vendor walks past people queueing outside a polling station to cast their votes in Abobo, a suburb in Abidjan, on October 31, 2020.
    ...the next day, in another part of the city people queue up to vote in the presidential election...
    A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Abobo, a suburb in Abidjan, on October 31, 2020.
    ...turnout is almost 54% for the vote that the opposition has boycotted...
    Ivorian anti-riot police prepare to disperse opposition supporters in Blockhauss, Abidjan, on October 31, 2020.
    ...on the same day riot police hit the streets of Abidjan to disperse opposition supporters...
    A man cries inside his destroyed house in Toumodi, central Ivory Coast, on November 3, 2020.
    ...then on Tuesday, houses are destroyed in rioting between neighbouring communities who back rival political factions in Toumodi in central Ivory Coast...
    A cyclist reads a sign on a burnt truck calling for violence to stop in the market of Toumodi on November 4, 2020.
    ...the next day a photographer captures a sign on a burnt-out truck calling for a stop to the violence.

