Africa's week in pictures: 30 October - 5 November 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond: As churches get ready to reopen in Senegal after being shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on Saturday a worker gives a church in the capital Dakar a deep clean.On Friday, South African police in Tshwane pour 2,000 litres of confiscated alcohol down the drain.In a match in France on Sunday, South Africa's Gerbarandt Grobler, in black, fights for the ball as Stade Francais take on Toulouse in Paris.Supporters of Tanzania's ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party come out on Friday to celebrate their candidate's victory in the disputed Zanzibari presidential election......three days later the celebrations are more formal, at the inauguration of the new Zanzibari President, Hussein Mwinyi.A Friday downpour does not stop this snail vendor carry on work in Adjamé market, in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan......the next day, in another part of the city people queue up to vote in the presidential election......turnout is almost 54% for the vote that the opposition has boycotted......on the same day riot police hit the streets of Abidjan to disperse opposition supporters......then on Tuesday, houses are destroyed in rioting between neighbouring communities who back rival political factions in Toumodi in central Ivory Coast......the next day a photographer captures a sign on a burnt-out truck calling for a stop to the violence.