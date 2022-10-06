Africa's week in pictures: 30 September - 6 October 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Monday people in Luxor, Egypt, take part in a spears horse race, which attracts people from around the city and neighbouring areas...

This man is taking part in a different phase of the race.

Over in Libya on Wednesday these people are shopping in a Tripoli market ahead of celebrations to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed, which is known in Arabic as Mawlid al-Nabawi.

At the same event South African actress Thuso Mbedu - who plays the role of Nawi in the film about the all-female warriors who try to protect their kingdom – graces the red carpet.

In Tangier-Tetouan in Morocco on Saturday, this woman is enjoying herself at the Mata International Equestrian Festival. It reportedly has Mongolian origins and is around 800 years old. During the races riders have to chase a rag doll made by women from the local area.

Back to London, where two men are attending a viewing of the work of Nigerian artist, SLAWN. The exhibition is called On A Darker Note which deals with the topic of race...

There is more artwork at London's Serpentine South Gallery on Thursday as Sudanese artist Kamala Ibrahim Ishag goes to a press preview for her new exhibition. It is called States of Oneness. She is described as a pioneer in the industry and is distinguished for mixing the natural and spiritual in her work, the Serpentine says.

Over in Lagos on Saturday a man who supports Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi attends a campaign rally along with tens of thousands of people. Mr Obi is one of the main candidates running for the presidency in 2023 along with rivals Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar...

A boy is spotted shouting from the back of a taxi at the same rally.

There are sombre scenes in Kigali on Wednesday as a member of the British Royal Family, the Countess of Wessex, views photographs of the victims of the Rwandan genocide. In 1994, an estimated 800,000 people were killed in the space of 100 days – mostly ethnic Tutsis.

There are sports celebrations in Slovakia on Sunday as Reuben Kiprop Keiro from Kenya poses for a photo after winning the 99th Kosice Peace Marathon.

Meanwhile in Kenya’s Tsavo National Park a giraffe is pictured as the area faces a drought, which is affecting millions of people across East Africa. Some animals are dying due to the harsh conditions.

Back to North Africa, where a Tunisian National Guard officer rescues sub-Saharan African migrants who were trying to make the dangerous crossing to Europe by boat.

In Kampala on Tuesday, a Ugandan activist is being detained by riot police during a protest supporting the European Parliament’s resolution to stop the East African Crude Oil pipeline, which they say would harm the environment.

There are calmer scenes in Johannesburg on Tuesday as Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri (centre), poses alongside writer Nhlanhla Shezi and journalist Janet Smith– at the launch of the latter’s biography about Patrice Motsepe, a South African businessman.

