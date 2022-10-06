Africa's week in pictures: 30 September - 6 October 2022

1
·3 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Two men with spears clashing against each other. They are surrounded by a crowd of people looking at them compete. They are outside, there are blue skies.
On Monday people in Luxor, Egypt, take part in a spears horse race, which attracts people from around the city and neighbouring areas...
A man wearing traditional Egyptian clothes sitting on a white horse which is adorned with tassels. He is holding a spear in his hand.
This man is taking part in a different phase of the race.
Man serving two female customers at the market. There is an array of colourful food in front of him, stored in blue tubs.
Over in Libya on Wednesday these people are shopping in a Tripoli market ahead of celebrations to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed, which is known in Arabic as Mawlid al-Nabawi.
Thuso Mbedu wearing a sparkly black gown with a red afro cut in a low cut.
At the same event South African actress Thuso Mbedu - who plays the role of Nawi in the film about the all-female warriors who try to protect their kingdom – graces the red carpet.
Woman wearing a yellow hijab and red outfit waving a yellow scarf in the air. She is next to a man who looks as though he is singing or cheering. The background is pitch black.
In Tangier-Tetouan in Morocco on Saturday, this woman is enjoying herself at the Mata International Equestrian Festival. It reportedly has Mongolian origins and is around 800 years old. During the races riders have to chase a rag doll made by women from the local area.
Two men wearing black standing in front of a colourful piece of work, which appears to show a figure in black face, with large red lips.
Back to London, where two men are attending a viewing of the work of Nigerian artist, SLAWN. The exhibition is called On A Darker Note which deals with the topic of race...
Kamala Ibrahim Ishag wearing a blue headscarf posing for a photo in front of artwork.
There is more artwork at London's Serpentine South Gallery on Thursday as Sudanese artist Kamala Ibrahim Ishag goes to a press preview for her new exhibition. It is called States of Oneness. She is described as a pioneer in the industry and is distinguished for mixing the natural and spiritual in her work, the Serpentine says.
A man with his face painted in the colours of the Nigerian flag – green, white and green – staring into the camera. He is shirtless and outside.
Over in Lagos on Saturday a man who supports Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi attends a campaign rally along with tens of thousands of people. Mr Obi is one of the main candidates running for the presidency in 2023 along with rivals Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar...
Boy in orange shouting from the back of a yellow taxi.
A boy is spotted shouting from the back of a taxi at the same rally.
The Countess of Wessex with a sombre expression looking at several photos of victims of the Rwandan genocide mounted on the wall.
There are sombre scenes in Kigali on Wednesday as a member of the British Royal Family, the Countess of Wessex, views photographs of the victims of the Rwandan genocide. In 1994, an estimated 800,000 people were killed in the space of 100 days – mostly ethnic Tutsis.
Reuben Kiprop Keiro from Kenya making a thumbs up sign with a bottle of water in hand. He is smiling in an orange singlet against a backdrop of buildings.
There are sports celebrations in Slovakia on Sunday as Reuben Kiprop Keiro from Kenya poses for a photo after winning the 99th Kosice Peace Marathon.
A giraffe standing on dry arid land. There is green shrubbery next to it, but it looks dry and brittle.
Meanwhile in Kenya’s Tsavo National Park a giraffe is pictured as the area faces a drought, which is affecting millions of people across East Africa. Some animals are dying due to the harsh conditions.
A woman, man and baby on a boat. The baby is being held by a man, who appears to be a coast guard worker. It appears to be late at night and very dark.
Back to North Africa, where a Tunisian National Guard officer rescues sub-Saharan African migrants who were trying to make the dangerous crossing to Europe by boat.
A man being lifted up and struggling against a group of officers who are man handling him.
In Kampala on Tuesday, a Ugandan activist is being detained by riot police during a protest supporting the European Parliament’s resolution to stop the East African Crude Oil pipeline, which they say would harm the environment.
Janet Smith, Ndavi Nokeri and Nhlanhla Shezi all smiling and posing for a photo. Janet Smith is holding the book in her hands.
There are calmer scenes in Johannesburg on Tuesday as Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri (centre), poses alongside writer Nhlanhla Shezi and journalist Janet Smith– at the launch of the latter’s biography about Patrice Motsepe, a South African businessman.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories