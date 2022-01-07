Africa's week in pictures: 31 December 2021-6 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Ahead of the new year, people pass decorations for sale on a street in Egypt's capital, Cairo on Friday...

Later in Kenya, fireworks light up the sky in central Nairobi to welcome in 2022...

New Year revellers celebrate with plenty of beer in the Zimbabwean town of Ruwa.

New Year's Day on Saturday sees people flocking to the beach in the South African city of Durban...

According to South Africa's Times Live, New Year's Day saw Durban's beaches record their largest crowds since Covid swimming restrictions were lifted last June.

Events in Cape Town focused on mourning South Africa's anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu - here a young musician performs on Friday outside the cathedral where the cleric lay in state.

Saturday's funeral was held at the cathedral where President Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured) told mourners that the Nobel Peace Prize winner was South Africa's "spiritual father".

Tutu was an avid cricket fan - and would have delighted in seeing South Africa beat India in their second Test this week. Here some of the players are pictured on the first day of the match in Johannesburg.

On Monday Ross Branch - a motorcyclist from Botswana - takes part in the second stage of the Dakar Rally, which has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020 for safety reasons.

On the same day in Tunisia, people gather to remember those who died in bread riots 38 years ago. The security forces violently dealt with protesters who took to the streets over a hike in prices.

On Tuesday, a demonstrator in the Sudanese city of Omdurman looks on from behind a flaming tyre during a protest demanding civilian rule…

Demonstrators are also out on the streets on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan has seen widespread unrest resulting from October's coup...

The military took over from a power-sharing government that had been introducing economic reforms. Here, people buy fruit from a vendor in Khartoum on Monday.

In the Egyptian port city of Alexandria on Friday, people walk past a stall selling roasted corn on the cob…

On the same day, a man poses in a novelty hat in a suburb of the Egyptian capital where Coptic Christians will be celebrating Christmas on 7 January.

On Wednesday, Mola, the giant lion mascot of the Africa Cup of Nations, tours the streets of Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé…

The football tournament kicks off in the West African nation on Sunday - on Wednesday a vendor poses with his wares, which he hopes to sell to home fans.

