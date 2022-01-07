Africa's week in pictures: 31 December 2021-6 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

People pass Christmas decorations reading &quot;2022&quot; on display at a shop in Cairo, Egypt - Friday 31 December 2021
Ahead of the new year, people pass decorations for sale on a street in Egypt's capital, Cairo on Friday...
Fireworks explode over the UAP Old Mutual Tower Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 1 January 2022
Later in Kenya, fireworks light up the sky in central Nairobi to welcome in 2022...
People holding beer bottles celebrate the New Year in Ruwa, Zimbabwe - Saturday 1 January 2022
New Year revellers celebrate with plenty of beer in the Zimbabwean town of Ruwa.
A packed beach in Durban, South Africa - Saturday 1 January 2022
New Year's Day on Saturday sees people flocking to the beach in the South African city of Durban...
A general view shows thousands of New Year&#39;s day revellers and holidaymakers on a beachfront in Durban, South Africa - Saturday 1 January 2022
According to South Africa's Times Live, New Year's Day saw Durban's beaches record their largest crowds since Covid swimming restrictions were lifted last June.
Alex Williams, four, plays with Church Lads and Girls Brigade outside the St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa - Friday 31 December 2021
Events in Cape Town focused on mourning South Africa's anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu - here a young musician performs on Friday outside the cathedral where the cleric lay in state.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the funeral of Desmond Tutu at St Georges Cathedral, Cape Town, South Africa - 1 January 2022
Saturday's funeral was held at the cathedral where President Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured) told mourners that the Nobel Peace Prize winner was South Africa's "spiritual father".
South Africa&#39;s Rassie van der Dussen (L) celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after taking a catch to dismiss unseen Indian batsman during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa - Monday 3 January 2022
Tutu was an avid cricket fan - and would have delighted in seeing South Africa beat India in their second Test this week. Here some of the players are pictured on the first day of the match in Johannesburg.
Ross Branch - a motorcyclist from Botswana - takes part in the second stage of Dakar Rally, between Hail and Al Artawiyah in Saudi Arabia - Monday 3 January 2022
On Monday Ross Branch - a motorcyclist from Botswana - takes part in the second stage of the Dakar Rally, which has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020 for safety reasons.
A man commemorating the 1986/1984 bread riots holds up a baguette in front of the Tunisian flags in Tunis, Tunisia - Monday 3 January 2022
On the same day in Tunisia, people gather to remember those who died in bread riots 38 years ago. The security forces violently dealt with protesters who took to the streets over a hike in prices.
A demonstrator looks on from behind a flaming tyre during a protest demanding civilian rule in Omdurman, Sudan - Tuesday 4 January 2022
On Tuesday, a demonstrator in the Sudanese city of Omdurman looks on from behind a flaming tyre during a protest demanding civilian rule…
Demonstrators, including one woman with a tambourine, demonstrating against the military in Khartoum, Sudan - Thursday 6 January 2022
Demonstrators are also out on the streets on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan has seen widespread unrest resulting from October's coup...
A fruit stall in Khartoum, Sudan - Monday 3 January 2022
The military took over from a power-sharing government that had been introducing economic reforms. Here, people buy fruit from a vendor in Khartoum on Monday.
People walk past a stall selling roasted corn on the cob in Alexandria, Egypt - Friday 31 December 2021
In the Egyptian port city of Alexandria on Friday, people walk past a stall selling roasted corn on the cob…
On the same day, a man poses in a novelty hat in a suburb of the Egyptian capital where Coptic Christians will be celebrating Christmas on 7 January.
An Africa Cup of Nations tour, including the trophy and the mascot of Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Wednesday 5 January 2022
On Wednesday, Mola, the giant lion mascot of the Africa Cup of Nations, tours the streets of Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé…
A vendor of football attire in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Wednesday 5 January 2022
The football tournament kicks off in the West African nation on Sunday - on Wednesday a vendor poses with his wares, which he hopes to sell to home fans.

Images subject to copyright

