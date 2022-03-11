Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

Children look at those taking part in a surfing competition in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Sunday.

A Senegalese woman prays on Friday during an annual pilgrimage undertaken by the Layene brotherhood of Sufi Muslims to a sacred cave in Dakar. It is the first time it has been held since the Covid pandemic began.

Female prison wardens and detainees at a prison in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, dance together on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day…

In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan women take selfies as part of the celebrations in front of a poster featuring the country's first lady...

On the same day, South African singers Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo (L) and Linah Ngcobo (R) smile at the launch in Johannesburg of new music awards to recognise female talent…

A protester in Lagos takes part in a Women's Day march by those angered about the rejection by Nigeria's parliament of various gender and equality bills.

In Lagos on Saturday, a Nigerian girl wears boxing gloves for a training secession…

Boxing training grounds abound in the city - and talent spotters for Nigeria's national teams often attend.

Ballet dancers attend a lesson in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Saturday.

On the same day, South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka bowls during a Women's Cricket World Cup match in New Zealand against Bangladesh, which her team went on to win.

A woman whistles during an anti-coup protest in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday.

Cart pushers pose in Lagos on Friday as calls grow for the carts to be banned in the Nigerian city. There are accusations they are used to dump rubbish by roads and into waterways at night, which contributes to flooding.

Opposition supporters in Zimbabwe dance during a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday ahead of important by-elections later in the month.

Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize seems delighted with the response to the launch of his new collection during Paris Womenswear Fashion Week on Sunday…

The 31-year-old is famous for using aso oke, a fabric hand-woven in Nigeria, for his distinctive suits.

The next day, members of an Ivorian band are pictured on stage at Abidjan's Cultural Palace during the Market for African Performing Arts (Masa)…

The week-long arts festival opened on Friday with a street parade through Abidjan's streets…

It aims to show Ivory Coast's - and Africa's - cultural diversity. Pictured here are performers from the Adjoukrou ethnic group.

A family rejoices in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Friday after being reunited with a student recently evacuated from Ukraine following Russia's invasion…

The next day, a pro-Russian rally is held in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, where Russian mercenaries and troops are deployed in support of the government…

A march against the war is held on Sunday along the beach front in South Africa's city of Durban.

And children kick around a ball on Thursday in a neighbourhood of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, where informal structures have been demolished to make way for the new Nairobi Expressway.

Images subject to copyright.