Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 March 2022

·3 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Children look on at a surfer in Dakar, Senegal - Sunday 6 March 2022
Children look at those taking part in a surfing competition in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Sunday.
A woman prayer above a cave in Ngor, Dakar in Senegal - Friday 4 March 2022
A Senegalese woman prays on Friday during an annual pilgrimage undertaken by the Layene brotherhood of Sufi Muslims to a sacred cave in Dakar. It is the first time it has been held since the Covid pandemic began.
Female wardens and female detainees dance together at a prison in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Tuesday 8 March 2022
Female prison wardens and detainees at a prison in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, dance together on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day…
Women taking selfies in front of a International Women&#39;s Day poster showing the Ivorian first lady, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Tuesday 8 March 2022
In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan women take selfies as part of the celebrations in front of a poster featuring the country's first lady...
South Africa singers Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo (L) and Linah Ngcobo (R) at the First Annual Basadi In Music Awards Official Launch in Johannesburg, South Africa - Tuesday 8 March 2022
On the same day, South African singers Ntombi Ngcobo Mzolo (L) and Linah Ngcobo (R) smile at the launch in Johannesburg of new music awards to recognise female talent…
A woman with a poster saying: &quot;Nigeria cannot make progress without her women&quot; takes part in a protest in Ikeja, Lagos in Nigeria - Tuesday 8 March 2022
A protester in Lagos takes part in a Women's Day march by those angered about the rejection by Nigeria's parliament of various gender and equality bills.
A girl in pink boxing gloves in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 5 March 2022
In Lagos on Saturday, a Nigerian girl wears boxing gloves for a training secession…
A girl and boy take part in a boxing training match in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 5 March 2022
Boxing training grounds abound in the city - and talent spotters for Nigeria's national teams often attend.
Ballet dancers at a lesson in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 5 March 2022
Ballet dancers attend a lesson in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Saturday.
South African female cricketer Ayabonga Khaka bowling in a match against Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand - Saturday 5 March 2022
On the same day, South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka bowls during a Women's Cricket World Cup match in New Zealand against Bangladesh, which her team went on to win.
A woman whistles during an anti-coup protest in Khartoum, Sudan - Tuesday 8 March 2022
A woman whistles during an anti-coup protest in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday.
Boys pose on carts on a pedestrian bridge in Lagos, Nigeria - Friday 4 March 2022
Cart pushers pose in Lagos on Friday as calls grow for the carts to be banned in the Nigerian city. There are accusations they are used to dump rubbish by roads and into waterways at night, which contributes to flooding.
Citizens Coalition for Change supporters dancing during a political rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - Saturday 5 March 2022
Opposition supporters in Zimbabwe dance during a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday ahead of important by-elections later in the month.
Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France - Sunday 6 March 2022
Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize seems delighted with the response to the launch of his new collection during Paris Womenswear Fashion Week on Sunday…
Models wearing stripped Kenneth Ize suits on the catwalk in Paris, France - Sunday 6 March 2022
The 31-year-old is famous for using aso oke, a fabric hand-woven in Nigeria, for his distinctive suits.
Members of The Local Dances Association on Stage performing in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Monday 7 March 2022
The next day, members of an Ivorian band are pictured on stage at Abidjan's Cultural Palace during the Market for African Performing Arts (Masa)…
Participants pull a giant puppet during the opening parade for the Market for African Performing Arts (Masa) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Friday 4 March 2022
The week-long arts festival opened on Friday with a street parade through Abidjan's streets…
Members from the Adjoukrou ethnic group during the opening parade for the Market for African Performing Arts (Masa) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Friday 4 March 2022
It aims to show Ivory Coast's - and Africa's - cultural diversity. Pictured here are performers from the Adjoukrou ethnic group.
Women hugging - one recently returned from Ukraine - in Abuja, Nigeria - Friday 4 March 2022
A family rejoices in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Friday after being reunited with a student recently evacuated from Ukraine following Russia's invasion…
A pro-Russian rally in Bangui, the Central African Republic - Saturday 5 March 2022
The next day, a pro-Russian rally is held in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, where Russian mercenaries and troops are deployed in support of the government…
A protest against Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine in Durban, South Africa - Sunday 6 March 2022
A march against the war is held on Sunday along the beach front in South Africa's city of Durban.
Children playing football in Nairobi, Kenya - Thursday 10 March 2022
And children kick around a ball on Thursday in a neighbourhood of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, where informal structures have been demolished to make way for the new Nairobi Expressway.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 15: A fighter mourned; a young girl shot

    An old woman dressed in black leans over the coffin of a young dead Ukrainian police sergeant as mourners weep nearby. Refugees wrapped in blankets line up among tents in a makeshift camp as they wait to cross the border into Poland. On Day 15 of the war in Ukraine, residents kept fleeing, soldiers kept fighting and mourners continued to bury the dead.

  • Dollar Tree Gains Two New Bulls After Discount Retailer Expands Its Board

    Shares of Dollar Tree were rising Wednesday after two analysts upgraded the discount retailer on the heels of news that it’s expanding its board after activist pressure. Dollar Tree (DLTR) said Tuesday that among other initiatives it was adding new members to its board of directors, including a former chief executive of rival Dollar General (DG), Richard Dreiling. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba raised his rating on Dollar Tree to Buy from Hold on Wednesday, and his price target to $200 from $140, citing the additions to the board.

  • Injured Syrian child pictured in misleading posts after Pakistan suicide attack

    Following a suicide attack on a mosque in northwestern Pakistan in March 2022, an image of an injured child was shared hundreds of times in social media posts that claimed it shows a victim of the bombing. However, the photo has been shared in a misleading context; it is actually an AFP photo of a child injured in Syria after an air strike in January 2020.The image shows a child whose face is bruised and bandaged.It was tweeted on March 4, 2022 by an account with more than 17,000 followers.The p

  • Leadership, security failures led to deadly Kenya terror attack: Pentagon probe

    Faults in intelligence-sharing, security and leadership paved the way for the deadly attack on Kenyan airbase used by U.S. troops in January 2020, a new Pentagon investigation finds, though the probe points to no single shortcoming.An investigation by U.S. Africa Command (Africom) and a separate independent review found that on Jan. 5, 2020 a well-prepared, "ruthless and determined enemy force" of 30 to 40 al-Shabab militants conducted the...

  • Ukraine news: How can Americans donate to the Ukrainian military efforts?

    Ukraine’s military has outperformed expectations in the face of a Russian invasion, according to Western intelligence analysts, and is putting up a stiffer resistance than Vladimir Putin calculated.

  • Ukraine bans exports of wheat, oats and other food staples

    Ukraine's government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia's intensifying war.

  • Downtown Phoenix continues to see housing boom

    You don't have to go very far in downtown Phoenix before you see a new residential high rise under construction. Right now, just over 3,000 high-density residential units are under construction. This is quite the change from the 1970s when people left downtown Phoenix in droves.

  • U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'

    U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'

  • Patient dies two months after groundbreaking pig heart transplant

    David Bennett, the first human to successfully undergo a heart transplant involving a genetically modified pig heart, has died.

  • 'Enough': President Joe Biden responds to shooting death outside of Des Moines' East High

    U.S. President Joe Biden spoke out against gun violence in a statement released Tuesday responding to a shooting outside Des Moines' East High School.

  • Smokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-American

    The Miracles' frontman spoke to the assumed negative connotation associated with the term "Black."

  • Man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

    David Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, died on Tuesday, two months after undergoing the procedure. He was 57.

  • Kamala Harris Calls For Putin War Crimes Probe

    Vice President Kamala Harris made perhaps the strongest condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asserting that he should be investigated for war crimes after Russia apparently bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukraine.

  • U.S. says North Korea testing new ICBMs and warns more coming

    The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow.

  • GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving on a revoked license for 2nd time; court dates set

    It's the second time in five years the North Carolina Republican has been charged with driving on a revoked license. The previous time was 2017.

  • At sentencing hearing, family members claim Jussie Smollett is innocent.

    CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller was surprised that Jussie Smollett's brother and grandmother talked about his innocence at a sentencing hearing where he has already been convicted by a jury. Miller has his commentary from the newsroom, and CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has a live update from court.

  • Dunkin’ Employee Fatally Punches Man who Used Racial Slur, Charged and Sentenced

    A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.

  • Mark Hamill ‘gay’ tweet investigated after ‘people from Germany’ complain

    He’s still fighting stormtroopers. Actor and Twitter personality Mark Hamill, who famously plays space swashbuckler Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, tweeted Wednesday that he’d been exonerated after people in Germany complained he’d repeatedly typed the word “gay” on Tuesday. “Thanks for informing me of the complaint from the German people,” the 70-year-old star wrote. Included in ...

  • Woman robbed in Oakland while unloading groceries

    Authorities in Oakland are searching for a strong-armed robbery suspect.

  • This Is How the Feds Say a Poker Pro Hid the Dirty Money From His Illegal Slot Machine Casino

    Live at the Bike! Poker StreamA professional card player who has won more than $1.5 million at World Series of Poker events alone has been charged with running an illegal gambling business in his home state of California “involving supplying, operating, and maintaining video slot machines and devices” and laundering the proceeds using chips from a legit casino near his home, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment first obtained by The Daily Beast.In addition to the gambling charge, Gal