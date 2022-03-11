Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 March 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
An old woman dressed in black leans over the coffin of a young dead Ukrainian police sergeant as mourners weep nearby. Refugees wrapped in blankets line up among tents in a makeshift camp as they wait to cross the border into Poland. On Day 15 of the war in Ukraine, residents kept fleeing, soldiers kept fighting and mourners continued to bury the dead.
Shares of Dollar Tree were rising Wednesday after two analysts upgraded the discount retailer on the heels of news that it’s expanding its board after activist pressure. Dollar Tree (DLTR) said Tuesday that among other initiatives it was adding new members to its board of directors, including a former chief executive of rival Dollar General (DG), Richard Dreiling. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba raised his rating on Dollar Tree to Buy from Hold on Wednesday, and his price target to $200 from $140, citing the additions to the board.
Following a suicide attack on a mosque in northwestern Pakistan in March 2022, an image of an injured child was shared hundreds of times in social media posts that claimed it shows a victim of the bombing. However, the photo has been shared in a misleading context; it is actually an AFP photo of a child injured in Syria after an air strike in January 2020.The image shows a child whose face is bruised and bandaged.It was tweeted on March 4, 2022 by an account with more than 17,000 followers.The p
Faults in intelligence-sharing, security and leadership paved the way for the deadly attack on Kenyan airbase used by U.S. troops in January 2020, a new Pentagon investigation finds, though the probe points to no single shortcoming.An investigation by U.S. Africa Command (Africom) and a separate independent review found that on Jan. 5, 2020 a well-prepared, "ruthless and determined enemy force" of 30 to 40 al-Shabab militants conducted the...
Ukraine’s military has outperformed expectations in the face of a Russian invasion, according to Western intelligence analysts, and is putting up a stiffer resistance than Vladimir Putin calculated.
Ukraine's government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia's intensifying war.
You don't have to go very far in downtown Phoenix before you see a new residential high rise under construction. Right now, just over 3,000 high-density residential units are under construction. This is quite the change from the 1970s when people left downtown Phoenix in droves.
U.S. says North Korea is testing a new long-range missile system: 'A serious escalation'
David Bennett, the first human to successfully undergo a heart transplant involving a genetically modified pig heart, has died.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke out against gun violence in a statement released Tuesday responding to a shooting outside Des Moines' East High School.
The Miracles' frontman spoke to the assumed negative connotation associated with the term "Black."
David Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig, died on Tuesday, two months after undergoing the procedure. He was 57.
Vice President Kamala Harris made perhaps the strongest condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asserting that he should be investigated for war crimes after Russia apparently bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukraine.
The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow.
It's the second time in five years the North Carolina Republican has been charged with driving on a revoked license. The previous time was 2017.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller was surprised that Jussie Smollett's brother and grandmother talked about his innocence at a sentencing hearing where he has already been convicted by a jury. Miller has his commentary from the newsroom, and CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has a live update from court.
A Black Dunkin’ Donuts employee based in Tampa, Florida had confronted an angry customer who was using racial slurs toward him, resulting in a fatal punch to the customer. The employee, Corey Pujols, has pleaded guilty to felony battery and has been sentenced to two years of house arrest, reported CBS News.
He’s still fighting stormtroopers. Actor and Twitter personality Mark Hamill, who famously plays space swashbuckler Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, tweeted Wednesday that he’d been exonerated after people in Germany complained he’d repeatedly typed the word “gay” on Tuesday. “Thanks for informing me of the complaint from the German people,” the 70-year-old star wrote. Included in ...
Authorities in Oakland are searching for a strong-armed robbery suspect.
Live at the Bike! Poker StreamA professional card player who has won more than $1.5 million at World Series of Poker events alone has been charged with running an illegal gambling business in his home state of California “involving supplying, operating, and maintaining video slot machines and devices” and laundering the proceeds using chips from a legit casino near his home, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment first obtained by The Daily Beast.In addition to the gambling charge, Gal