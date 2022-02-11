Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 February 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
People wear bright costumes and hold lights.
On Sunday hundreds of people take part in the Brixton Light Festival, a community-run event in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg.
A man works on a floor mosaic.
Earlier that day in the same city, an artist add the final touches to a mosaic at Victoria Yards Market.
A Roman amphitheatre viewed through an arch.
Visitors take in the views at the Roman amphitheatre in Khoms, northern Libya, on Friday.
Children with Egyptian flags painted on their cheeks gaze up at a screen.
Egyptian football fans in Cairo hold their breath in the tense Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal...
Men shout, jump and smile, some take a selfie.
Senegal's Lions of Teranga went on to win the match on penalties 4-2, sparking euphoric scenes in the capital Dakar...
A woman leans out a car window and waves the Senegalese flag.
Sunday night's Afcon title was Senegal's first, making it all the sweeter.
Two small children look at the remains of a building, one holds an umbrella.
On Tuesday children look at the destruction caused by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, where at least 92 people have died and more than 91,000 homes left destroyed or damaged.
People beat out a fire with tree branches.
People thrash out the last of the fires in Kenya's Aberdare National Park on Monday. It is not yet known what caused the fires, which took two days to put out.
Two girls with missing milk teeth open their mouths wide as they recite in a classroom.
Also on Monday, gap-toothed girls recite Islamic texts at a school in Maiduguri, Nigeria.
People stand behind a cordon. They use their mobile phones as torches.
On Saturday, anxious onlookers in northern Morocco wait as rescuers tunnel their way towards a five-year-old boy who fell down a well days earlier...
Posters illustrating the boy lye next to candles.
The search for Rayan Oram gripped the nation and people around the world. Sadly he did not survive. Candles and tributes were left to him at this vigil on Monday.
Mouhamad Ghassen Nouira looks at samples of his dyed fabrics and yarn placed in a box.
Purple fabric dye is extracted from sea snails by this enthusiast in Tunisia on Saturday, by following a process first developed by the Phoenicians more than 2,000 years ago.
A worker plants flowers under the newly constructed Nairobi expressway.
The next day in Kenya, greenery is planted onto the pillars of the Nairobi expressway...
A man walks under the newly constructed Nairobi expressway.
Some have praised the green look - but rights groups say as many as 40,000 people were left in need when their homes were demolished to make way for the huge structure, and conservationists are concerned about the environmental impact.

Images subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories