Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 February 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
Joe Biden has told American citizens to get out of Ukraine immediately and insisted that US troops will not be involved in any rescue missions if Russia invades. The president gave his warning during an interview with NBC News as fears that Vladimir Putin will order troops into the country persist. It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organisation.
WRTV News at 6 | February 10, 2022
Issa Rae will receive the 2022 Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the Producers Guild of America announced on Thursday. The Visionary Award honors producers across television, film or new media and celebatres those who share uplifting, inspiring stories. Past recipients include Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede […]
French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week, with his aides citing concerns that he did not want Moscow to have access to his DNA.Individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Macron was presented with the option to take a Russian PCR test or to follow more strict social distancing protocols if he refused ahead of a Monday meeting...
WRTV News at 6 | February 9, 2022
Mother’s screams heard in surrounding area as three bodies discovered outside apartment building
A father shot and killed his own children on a canal bank in Miami Lakes late Tuesday, before turning the gun on himself, police said.
President Biden on Thursday said he rejected the findings of an Army investigative report in which military officials reportedly criticized Biden administration officials for failing to grasp the situation in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew. Asked about the report during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday, Biden said that it didn't square with his impression of the administration's handling of the withdrawal. "No, that's not...
Dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal explains which eye creams work to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Selfie-worthy eye treatments can help when you're feeling like a lost cause, but what about eye creams? Why is eye cream so popular?
Burkina Faso's new military strongman, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, has been declared president by the country's top constitutional body after a coup last month, legal sources said Thursday.
Buying a castle is great way to own a British history, although you may need a king's ransom to run it.
Books are a great way to introduce kids to the fascinating, and sometimes difficult, histories, cultures and experiences of Black Americans.
Climate change is putting roads under stress but research is finding ways to make them more durable.
WRTV News at 5 | February 9, 2022
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday unveiled plans to muster investment of more than 150 billion euros for Africa, proclaiming Europe to be the continent's biggest and "most reliable" partner.
The actress can’t seem to stop posting about her Gyrotonic sessions, so it's time experts explained what the hype is all about.
Vodacom had offered to pay Makate about $3 million but the inventor is demanding over $1.2 billion in compensation, arguing that the figure constituted 5% of revenue from the group’s $13.2 billion in revenue from PCM.
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are not breathing down Manchester City's necks yet, but the Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League title after Diogo Jota's double beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield.
Young right-wing Hindus in India are finding newer and more outrageous ways to target critics online.
For average taxpayers, one of the best parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 was the raising of the standard deduction, which nearly doubled from $6,350 for single filers in 2017 to...