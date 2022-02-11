Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Sunday hundreds of people take part in the Brixton Light Festival, a community-run event in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg.

Earlier that day in the same city, an artist add the final touches to a mosaic at Victoria Yards Market.

Visitors take in the views at the Roman amphitheatre in Khoms, northern Libya, on Friday.

Egyptian football fans in Cairo hold their breath in the tense Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal...

Senegal's Lions of Teranga went on to win the match on penalties 4-2, sparking euphoric scenes in the capital Dakar...

Sunday night's Afcon title was Senegal's first, making it all the sweeter.

On Tuesday children look at the destruction caused by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, where at least 92 people have died and more than 91,000 homes left destroyed or damaged.

People thrash out the last of the fires in Kenya's Aberdare National Park on Monday. It is not yet known what caused the fires, which took two days to put out.

Also on Monday, gap-toothed girls recite Islamic texts at a school in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

On Saturday, anxious onlookers in northern Morocco wait as rescuers tunnel their way towards a five-year-old boy who fell down a well days earlier...

The search for Rayan Oram gripped the nation and people around the world. Sadly he did not survive. Candles and tributes were left to him at this vigil on Monday.

Purple fabric dye is extracted from sea snails by this enthusiast in Tunisia on Saturday, by following a process first developed by the Phoenicians more than 2,000 years ago.

The next day in Kenya, greenery is planted onto the pillars of the Nairobi expressway...

Some have praised the green look - but rights groups say as many as 40,000 people were left in need when their homes were demolished to make way for the huge structure, and conservationists are concerned about the environmental impact.

