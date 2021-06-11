Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 June 2021

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

During a power cut in South Africa on Wednesday, Cecilia Nkosi talks with her great-grandson Smangaliso at home in Soweto.

An Egyptian Christian child is seen during a ritual mirroring the Holy Family"s "flight to Egypt" at the Monastery of the Virgin Mary on Jabal al-Tair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Minya Governorate, Egypt June 8, 2021.

Supporters of Mali's M5 protest movement that helped oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta exactly a year ago come out to the streets again to mark the milestone. Choguel Maïga, who leads the M5, has since been appointed prime minister by the ruling military junta ahead of promised elections next year.

On Tuesday maize farmers Catherine and Desderioa Mubaiwa handle their harvest in Zimbabwe, where this year's bumper crop has seen the government halt all imports.

Also on Tuesday, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a marching band rests before a grand ceremony marking the country's first sale of a telecoms licence to a privately owned mobile services provider. That same say the UN chief warned the war-torn, northern Tigray region was on the "brink of famine".

A sculpture stands on stage during a rehearsal of Iyagbon's Mirror...

The Nigerian production explores how "colonial exploitation" means "most of the African sculptural heritage" has been "purchased, found or stolen to be exhibited" in Europe, and imagines reversing this process to restore the artefacts' "ritual" power.

A man walks through the Circa Gallery in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday.

Also in Johannesburg a day earlier, so-called "knitwits" take part in a project to knit thousands of blankets for those in need during the winter months.

In Egypt on Monday, this woman makes a basket from recycled plastic waste collected from the River Nile.

Meanwhile off Tunisia's coast on Friday, an environmental activist lowers artificial reefs into the sea to improve marine ecosystems.

The Canaan Riverside Green Peace group in Kenya also do their part, hauling debris out of the Nairobi River on Saturday.

After Mount Nyiragongo erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, people living in the foothills and surrounding areas had little choice but to flee with whatever belongings they could carry. The passengers on this bus on Tuesday are returning home to Goma.

And on Sunday in Liberia, a man takes it easy outside a shop in Gobachop market in the capital Monrovia.

All photos subject to copyright.