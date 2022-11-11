Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 November 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
Four U.S. metros experiencing some of the highest inflation rates in the country are pandemic-era boomtowns where remote workers migrated for more affordable housing, according to a new report. An analysis by the real estate company Redfin showed that Phoenix, Atlanta, Miami and Tampa, Fla., saw double-digit inflation in the third quarter, compared to a nationwide…
Patients' own immune systems redesigned to attack their own cancer in US study.
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest internet company GoTo Group is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs as it seeks to trim costs and shore up its finances, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn Doesn’t StopSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI
The body of astronomer Tom Marsh was found two months after his disappearance, police say.
After surprisingly emerging as Paris Saint-Germain's nearest challengers in Ligue 1 this season, Lens coach Franck Haise hopes his side can stay the course and compete for Champions League football.
In 21-plus years of PFT, the stories we’ve share based on quotes from NFL players have always originally been provided in English. Tonight, that’s changing. Commanders cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, a Quebec native, gave an interview in his native tongue to a French-language newspaper. The folks at Audacy.com used Google Translate to convert the words into [more]
With wet and rainy conditions, there hasn’t been much to write home about from the first half of the Thursday night matchup between the Falcons and Panthers. But receiver Laviska Shenault has scored the first touchdown of Week 10 midway through the second quarter. The Panthers lead 10-0. After Carolina got good field position from [more]
The change comes after Disney asked the school to cover the depiction of a Native American on its uniforms.
Four Lubbock-area marching bands competed in the state contest in San Antonio this week with one advancing to the final round.
The newest Texas commit is a beast!
If you took the under for Thursday’s matchup between the Falcons and Panthers, you’re probably in good shape. With wet and rainy conditions, offense was hard to come by in the first two quarters. While the Falcons got on the board as time expires in the second period, Carolina leads 13-3 at halftime. The Panthers [more]
Pound for pound: Does Dmitry Bivol climb Boxing Junkie's list after his sensational victory over Gilberto Ramirez?
Oil prices rose on Friday as fears of a U.S. recession eased but were on track for weekly declines of more than 4% after a jump in COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China raised the spectre of weaker fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $93.80 a barrel at 0101 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.75 a barrel, after climbing 0.8% in the previous session.
A video of civil servant Divya S Iyer holding her son while giving a speech went viral in India.
The Detroit Red Wings took a 2-1 lead against the New York Rangers on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena and then allowed seven straight in an 8- loss.
Shaquille Leonard has not practiced much since last season. He has played even less. The Colts star linebacker missed training camp as he recovered from offseason back surgery. He has missed seven practices and six games this season with a concussion and back, nose and ankle injuries. Leonard wasn’t on the practice report Wednesday. He [more]
The Wizards were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, yet took out one of the NBA's top teams.
From Robert De Niro to Ian McKellan, these eight celebrities have opened up about their experience with prostate cancer.
Laviska Shenault Jr. with a pretty touchdown run for the Panthers
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has done an about-face as a bench player, and he is now the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.