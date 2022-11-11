Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 November 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman gets her face painted before the premiere of &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever&quot; in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever&quot; is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
Fans have their faces painted with patterns inspired by the film beforehand.
Algerian actress Sofia Boutella attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, on November 5, 2022.
Algerian actress Sofia Boutella takes to the red carpet at an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.
Cape Town&quot;s minstrels provide entertainment at the start of the Red Bull Box CartÂ Race challenges in Bo Kaap, one of the iconic neighbourhoods in Cape Town, South Africa, November 6, 2022.
On the same day in South Africa, a marching band parades ahead of the Red Bull Box Cart Race...
Participants race during the Red Bull Box CartÂ Race challenges in Bo Kaap, one of the iconic neighbourhoods in Cape Town, South Africa, November 6, 2022.
The competition in Cape Town sees contestants ride homemade vehicles, not all of which make it to the finish line.
Counsellor &quot;Gogo&quot; Shery Ziwakayi (R) sits on a bench in conversation with a client &quot;Muzukuru&quot; Choice Jiya (L) during a private counselling session at the Friendship Bench in Harare on November 4, 2022. - A Zimbabwean doctor has come up with a novel way of providing desperately needed, yet free mental health therapy for Zimbabweans using elderly lay health workers referred to as grandmothers. Dubbed the Friendship Bench, psychiatry professor Dixon Chibanda's creation is a wooden park bench where people experiencing common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression sit and receive therapy from grandmothers. Now the model is temporarily being exported to FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month to cast the spotlight on mental health. The Friendship Bench in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) will set up 32 friendship benches at various spots in Qatar, each representing the competing teams.
Counsellor "Gogo" Shery Ziwakayi, right, gives a free counselling session on the Friendship Bench. The idea came from psychiatry Professor Dixon Chibanda, and the World Health Organization is now taking it to Qatar for the football World Cup.
A ballerina stands in front of a portrait of Agrippina Vaganova, a famous soviet and Russian ballet teacher, during a training session for a performance of the Nutcracker in Dakar on November 4, 2022. - Russian ballet dancers Timur Khaiullin and Elena Leonteva are on an internship for a year at the Grande Theatre of Dakar under supervision of Russian ballet master, Slou Akimguereeva. During their internship Khaiullin and Leonteva teach classes to Senegalese ballet dancers. Akimguereeva used to run the Johannesburg Theatre, in South Africa, in the late 90s and she currently runs and directs the Grande Theatre in Dakar where she promotes Russian ballet. They are rehearsing for the Nutcracker that opens on November 25, 2022.
On Friday, a ballerina training at the Grande Theatre of Dakar in Senegal stands near a portrait of Russian ballet teacher Agrippina Vaganova.
A man crafts a figurine from ebony tree at the Gabe Bazaar in Khartoum, Sudan on November 5, 2022. Craftsmen of Southern Sudan make various objects with ebony tree, known for its durability.
This man crafts a bird figurine from ebony in the Gabe Bazaar in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday.
Athlete competes in the shooting championship with shotgun in Khartoum, Sudan on November 04, 2022.
A day earlier, the capital plays host to a shooting championship...
Athlete competes in the shooting championship with shotgun in Khartoum, Sudan on November 04, 2022.
These markswomen are taking part in the shotgun category.
Esperance fans ignite the flames during Tunisia championship - match between Esperance Sportive Tunis (EST) vs Union Sportive Tataouine (UST) at the Rades stadium in Tunis, Tunisia, on November 05,2022
Esperance Sportive Tunis fans wave flares at the Tunisia championship match against Union Sportive Tataouine on Saturday.
Ugandan youth climate activist Leah Namugerwa speaks during the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) of the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 07, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The conference is bringing together political leaders and representatives from 190 countries to discuss climate-related topics including climate change adaptation, climate finance, decarbonisation, agriculture and biodiversity. The conference is running from November 6-18.
"Politicians, when you stand up to talk, my generation requests that you speak like there is an emergency," Uganda's Leah Namugerwa says in her keynote speech at COP27...
Women in traditional dresses pose in Congo Pavilion on the second day of the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center. COP27, running from November 6 to November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh focuses on implementation of measures already agreed during previous COPs. The Conference in Sharm El Sheikh focuses also on the most vulnerable communities as the climate crisis hardens life conditions of those already most disadvantaged.
Campaigners are in Egypt to lobby governments and policymakers to act on the climate crisis, which is disproportionately affecting the world's poorest countries.
A woman grows her balcony inside recycled bottles on November 9, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. The COP27 climate conference is bringing together political leaders and representatives from 190 countries to discuss climate-related topics including climate change adaptation, climate finance, decarbonisation, agriculture and biodiversity. The conference is running from November 6-18.
Away from the conference centres and hotels, life goes on in Egypt. This woman is growing a variety of plants on her balcony using recycled plastic bottles.
A demonstrator wears a &quot;Ku Me Preko&quot; t-shirt during the &quot;Ku Me Preko&quot; demonstration on November 5, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. People took to the streets of Ghana's capital to protest against the soaring cost of living, aggravated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"You might as well kill me" is the slogan of Ghanaian protesters rallying against the country's cost-of-living crisis.
Seun Kuti performs on stage during Villanos Del Jazz music festival at Teatro Pavón on November 07, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Seun Kuti, son of Nigerian great Fela, peforms at the Villanos Del Jazz music festival in Spain on Monday.
A prosthetic leg is affixed for a child at the Irede Prosthetic Centre in the Ogudu district, Lagos, Nigeria, 07 October 2022. The Irede Foundation is a non-governmental organisation focused on encouraging children ages 0-18, living with limb loss, either acquired or congenital, to live a life of fulfillment, and to inspire action so a child amputee can live independently through the provision of a prosthetic limb. Of the world&quot;s population, at least one billion people, have some form of disability, whether present at birth or acquired later in life. Nearly 240 million of them are children, according to UNICEF.
A boy in the Nigerian city of Lagos gets a new prosthetic leg, at the Irede Prosthetic Centre on Monday.
Hundreds of volunteers take part in a session to enlist new recruits into the Congolese army to go to the front against the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebellion, in Goma, on November 7, 2022. - Since October 20, fighting has resumed between the Congolese army and the M23, allegedly backed by the Rwandan army. In the past two weeks, the M23 has doubled the size of the territory under its control, approaching 30 kilometers from Goma, the provincial capital of more than one million people that sits on the border with Rwanda.
Also on Monday, hundreds of volunteers enlist in the Democratic Republic of Congo army, after the country's president called on "vigilance groups" to protect against neighbouring Rwanda.
People walk past stalls selling accessories bearing the image of Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, to mark the 40th anniversary of Biya's rule in Yaounde on November 6, 2022. - Biya has served as president since November 6, 1982.
The day before, memorabilia marking Paul Biya's four-decade presidency is on sale in Cameroon. The 89-year-old, who is Africa's oldest president, did not attend the anniversary celebrations.
A man holds up a sign &quot;Islam = peace&quot; during an anti-blasphemy protest in Bamako on November 04, 2022, amid High Islamic Council of Mali calls protest after viral video of man &quot;insulting&quot; the Koran.
People take part in an anti-blasphemy protest in Bamako, Mali, on Friday after a video of a man insulting the Koran is widely circulated online.
TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 6, 2022 Kenya&quot;s Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the elite women&quot;s race
Kenya's Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the elite women's race at the New York marathon on Saturday.
Elizabeth Wathuti, Kenyan environment and climate activist displays a photograph she took after a Reuters interview at the Nairobi Arboretum, botanical garden, in Nairobi, Kenya October 8, 2022.
Kenyan activist Elizabeth Wathuti visits the Nairobi Arboretum on Tuesday.
A woman tills the land for maize planting in a peri-urban field in the township of Kuwadzana, Harare, 09 November 2022. Maize planting throughout the country has begun and farmers are expecting a bumper harvest. Maize is Zimbabwe&quot;s main staple crop.
On Wednesday a farmer prepares the land as the maize-planting season begins in Zimbabwe.
Elephants affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, drink water at a solar powered water point in the Mgeno conservancy in Mwatate Sub-County, Taita Taveta County, Kenya November 8, 2022.
As Kenya battles worsening drought, these elephants drink at a solar-powered water point in Taita Taveta county.
Britain&quot;s King Charles holds an audience with the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain November 9, 2022.
And on Wednesday, King Charles greets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at Buckingham Palace in London.

