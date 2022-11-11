Africa's week in pictures: 4-10 November 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Fans have their faces painted with patterns inspired by the film beforehand.

Algerian actress Sofia Boutella takes to the red carpet at an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

On the same day in South Africa, a marching band parades ahead of the Red Bull Box Cart Race...

The competition in Cape Town sees contestants ride homemade vehicles, not all of which make it to the finish line.

Counsellor "Gogo" Shery Ziwakayi, right, gives a free counselling session on the Friendship Bench. The idea came from psychiatry Professor Dixon Chibanda, and the World Health Organization is now taking it to Qatar for the football World Cup.

On Friday, a ballerina training at the Grande Theatre of Dakar in Senegal stands near a portrait of Russian ballet teacher Agrippina Vaganova.

This man crafts a bird figurine from ebony in the Gabe Bazaar in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday.

A day earlier, the capital plays host to a shooting championship...

These markswomen are taking part in the shotgun category.

Esperance Sportive Tunis fans wave flares at the Tunisia championship match against Union Sportive Tataouine on Saturday.

"Politicians, when you stand up to talk, my generation requests that you speak like there is an emergency," Uganda's Leah Namugerwa says in her keynote speech at COP27...

Campaigners are in Egypt to lobby governments and policymakers to act on the climate crisis, which is disproportionately affecting the world's poorest countries.

Away from the conference centres and hotels, life goes on in Egypt. This woman is growing a variety of plants on her balcony using recycled plastic bottles.

"You might as well kill me" is the slogan of Ghanaian protesters rallying against the country's cost-of-living crisis.

Seun Kuti, son of Nigerian great Fela, peforms at the Villanos Del Jazz music festival in Spain on Monday.

A boy in the Nigerian city of Lagos gets a new prosthetic leg, at the Irede Prosthetic Centre on Monday.

Also on Monday, hundreds of volunteers enlist in the Democratic Republic of Congo army, after the country's president called on "vigilance groups" to protect against neighbouring Rwanda.

The day before, memorabilia marking Paul Biya's four-decade presidency is on sale in Cameroon. The 89-year-old, who is Africa's oldest president, did not attend the anniversary celebrations.

People take part in an anti-blasphemy protest in Bamako, Mali, on Friday after a video of a man insulting the Koran is widely circulated online.

Kenya's Sharon Lokedi celebrates after winning the elite women's race at the New York marathon on Saturday.

Kenyan activist Elizabeth Wathuti visits the Nairobi Arboretum on Tuesday.

On Wednesday a farmer prepares the land as the maize-planting season begins in Zimbabwe.

As Kenya battles worsening drought, these elephants drink at a solar-powered water point in Taita Taveta county.

And on Wednesday, King Charles greets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at Buckingham Palace in London.

