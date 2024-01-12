Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 January 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Horse riders take to the beach in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.

A strawberry farmer shows off his produce in northern Egypt on Monday.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Tuesday in Addis Ababa's Meskel Square.

On the same day, members of the diaspora also celebrate the feast at a cathedral in the US capital, Washington DC.

Earlier that day, Circus Galassia performer Mohamed Aqueel Ambraram changes into his next outfit for a show in Johannesburg.

On Monday, Senegalese-American actor and model Anna Diop attends the Book of Clarence premiere in Los Angeles.

It's officially the year 2974 for members of Algeria's indigenous Amazigh community. Food and crafts go on sale at this New Year market on Wednesday.

Somalis take to the streets of Mogadishu to protest against a deal that would give landlocked Ethiopia use of a strip of Somaliland's coastline during a 50-year period.

Ross Branch of Botswana tackles the dunes of Saudi Arabia's desert during the Dakar Rally on Sunday.

Vendors in Abidjan get ready for football fever to take over Ivory Coast, days before the country hosts the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana's national side arrive in style in Abidjan on Wednesday. They are set to play Cape Verde in their first match on 14 January.

On Tuesday, Nigerian officials destroy a stockpile of seized ivory smuggled from various African countries that was worth about $11m (£7m). It is said to be one of the country's biggest-ever seizures.

Lawyers and citizens in Cape Town picket the Western Cape High Court in a show of support for the South African government, as it makes a case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide and calling for a court order to stop its military operations in Gaza. Israel says the charges are "baseless".

A candle is lit next to a photograph of esteemed South African photographer Peter Magubane at his funeral on Wednesday. He chronicled the struggles of black South Africans under the racist apartheid regime.

