Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 January 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A man in riding gear poses with a horse during a beach parade at Muizenberg beach, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Horse riders take to the beach in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.
An Egyptian farmer holds harvested strawberries in Al Deir village in Toukh, north of Cairo.
A strawberry farmer shows off his produce in northern Egypt on Monday.
Orthodox Christians take part in a mass at Meskel Square to celebrate Christmas in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Tuesday in Addis Ababa's Meskel Square.
Abune Fnauel, Archbishop of Washington DC for the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, leads the Christmas celebration at the Debre Meheret Kedus Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Cathedral.
On the same day, members of the diaspora also celebrate the feast at a cathedral in the US capital, Washington DC.
Mohamed Aqueel Ambraram changes backstage prior to a performance of the Circus Galassia in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Earlier that day, Circus Galassia performer Mohamed Aqueel Ambraram changes into his next outfit for a show in Johannesburg.
Senegalese-American actor and model Anna Diop attends the premiere of the movie "The Book of Clarence" at the Academy Museum of Motion.
On Monday, Senegalese-American actor and model Anna Diop attends the Book of Clarence premiere in Los Angeles.
People are visiting an Amazigh New Year market in Algiers, Algeria, on 10 January, as Algeria celebrates the New Year Yennayer 2974.
It's officially the year 2974 for members of Algeria's indigenous Amazigh community. Food and crafts go on sale at this New Year market on Wednesday.
A Somali woman carries the Somali flag during a protest march.
Somalis take to the streets of Mogadishu to protest against a deal that would give landlocked Ethiopia use of a strip of Somaliland's coastline during a 50-year period.
A man rides a motorbike over sand dunes.
Ross Branch of Botswana tackles the dunes of Saudi Arabia's desert during the Dakar Rally on Sunday.
A market stall holder poses with a pair of sandals decorated with the Africa Cup of Nations logo, next to Ivory Coast replica jerseys.
Vendors in Abidjan get ready for football fever to take over Ivory Coast, days before the country hosts the Africa Cup of Nations.
Ghana national football team players exit the Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.
Ghana's national side arrive in style in Abidjan on Wednesday. They are set to play Cape Verde in their first match on 14 January.
Ivory seized from wildlife traffickers.
On Tuesday, Nigerian officials destroy a stockpile of seized ivory smuggled from various African countries that was worth about $11m (£7m). It is said to be one of the country's biggest-ever seizures.
Legal fraternity and members of the public picket outside the Western Cape High court.
Lawyers and citizens in Cape Town picket the Western Cape High Court in a show of support for the South African government, as it makes a case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide and calling for a court order to stop its military operations in Gaza. Israel says the charges are "baseless".
A candle burns next to a framed photograph showing the late Peter Magubane being arrested decades ago.
A candle is lit next to a photograph of esteemed South African photographer Peter Magubane at his funeral on Wednesday. He chronicled the struggles of black South Africans under the racist apartheid regime.

Images subject to copyright

