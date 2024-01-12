Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 January 2024
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first two-and-a-half years of NIL.
We rounded up the weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2024 this year.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
The LG Bon Voyage is concept camping trailer that packs in many of LG’s CES “greatest hits,” retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is going to lay off employees in 2024, TechCrunch exclusively learned, with the total impacted employees potentially reaching as high as 20% of the animation studio’s 1,300 person workforce.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to under 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.
'An absolute staple in my skincare routine,' says one of 21,000+ fans of this hypoallergenic, budget-friendly winner.
Everything you need to know about Auracast, part of Bluetooth LE Audio.
Native actors, including Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone, commented on the meme from Indigenous.tv.
Presenting our 12 honorees, plus the winner of our best in show award.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
Whether it's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, celebrity conversations are fascinating to fans.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
eBay has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve criminal charges in a bizarre harassment campaign that saw former employees send live spiders and other unpleasant things to a couple's home.
CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas. For the birder with an unlimited budget, Swarovski unveiled the AX Visio 10x32: a $4,799 pair of AI-powered binoculars. The binoculars use AI to help you quickly identify more than 9,000 birds and other species, as well as provide the ability to take photos and videos of your discoveries to share.
Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook company, is laying off 5% of its staff, according to a leaked memo obtained by Business Insider. Per the memo, Audible CEO Bob Carrigan praised staff for a strong 2023 and assured them that the business was in good shape... but, due to the "increasingly challenging landscape," the company is still making cuts. Audible did not respond to requests for comment.
"AI" was everywhere this year at CES; you couldn't swing a badge without hitting some company claiming generative AI was going to revolutionize your sleep, teeth, or business. AI is good at finding subtle correlations or patterns in large collections of data, and fertility is definitely an area that could benefit from more of that.